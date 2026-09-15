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    2026 Emmy Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu: Bu yıl Apple'ın yılı oldu

    Televizyon dünyasının en prestijli ödülleri olan Emmy Ödülleri bu gece düzenlenen törenle sahiplerini buldu. İşte 2026 Emmy Ödülleri'nde ödüle layık görülen diziler ve isimler:

    2026 Emmy Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu: İşte kazananlar Tam Boyutta Gör
    Televizyon dünyasının Oscarları olarak kabul edilen Emmy Ödülleri, bu gece düzenlenen törenle sahiplerini buldu. Drama tarafında büyük ödülü beklendiği gibi The Pitt alırken, gecenin asıl yıldızı ise komedi tarafında ödülleri toplayan Widow's Bay oldu. Apple TV'nin sevilen dizisi, En İyi Komedi Dizisi dâhil 14 dalda Emmy alarak bu yılın en çok Emmy kazanan dizisi oldu.

    Kazananlar arasında yeni dizilerin ağırlıkta olması dikkat çekti. Bu yıl ilk kez Emmy için yarışan diziler arasından DTF St. Louis toplam yedi, Pluribus ise altı Emmy ile geceyi kapattı. The Pitt toplamda yedi Emmy alırken, Amazon'un kısa süre önce iptal ettiği Spider-Noir'ın beş dalda Emmy kazanması dikkat çekti.

    2026 Emmy Ödülleri Sahiplerini Buldu

    2026 Emmy Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu: İşte kazananlar Tam Boyutta Gör
    En çok Emmy toplayan platform/kanal olmak için yıllardır Netflix ile yarış içinde olan HBO, belli ki artık yeni bir rakiple baş etmek zorunda kalacak. Zira bu yılın en çok Emmy toplayan platformu HBO ya da Netflix değil Apple TV oldu. Widow's Bay ve Pluribus gibi dizilerinin başarısı Apple TV'ye toplamda 28 Emmy getirdi. Böylece Apple tarihinde ilk kez Emmy gecesini lider olarak kapattı. Son 20 yılda liderliği HBO ya da Netflix'in almadığı tek bir yıl vardı; bu da ikincisi oldu.

    HBO/HBO Max toplam 21 Emmy ile Apple TV'nin ardından ikinci sıray alırken, dizileri toplam 16 Emmy toplayan Netflix ise üçüncü sırayla yetindi. İşte 2026 Emmy Ödülleri'ni kazananlar:

    En İyi Drama Dizisi

    The Diplomat
    The Gilded Age
    A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms
    Paradise
    🏆 The Pitt
    Pluribus
    Slow Horses
    Your Friends & Neighbors

    En İyi Komedi Dizisi

    Abbott Elementary
    The Bear
    Hacks
    Margo's Got Money Troubles
    Nobody Wants This
    Only Murders In The Building
    Shrinking
    🏆 Widow's Bay

    En İyi Mini Dizi veya Antoloji Dizisi

    All Her Fault
    The Beast In Me
    Beef
    🏆 DTF St Louis
    Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette

    En İyi TV Filmi

    Heads Of State
    Miss You, Love You
    People We Meet On Vacation
    🏆 Remarkably Bright Creatures
    Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War

    En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Drama Dizisi)

    Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
    Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
    Mark Ruffalo – Task
    Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat
    🏆 Noah Wyle – The Pitt

    2026 Emmy Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu: İşte kazananlar Tam Boyutta Gör

    En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Drama Dizisi)

    Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age
    Chase Infiniti – The Testaments
    Keri Russell – The Diplomat
    🏆 Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus
    Zendaya – Euphoria

    En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi Dizisi)

    Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Wonder Man
    Steve Carell – Rooster
    🏆 Matthew Rhys – Widow's Bay
    Jason Segel – Shrinking
    Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building

    En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi Dizisi)

    Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
    Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
    Elle Fanning – Margo's Got Money Troubles
    Lisa Kudrow – The Comeback
    🏆 Jean Smart – Hacks

    En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi)

    Riz Ahmed – Bait
    Jason Bateman – Black Rabbit
    Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
    Oscar Isaac – Beef
    🏆 Matthew Rhys – The Beast In Me

    En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi)

    Claire Danes – The Beast In Me
    🏆 Sally Field – Remarkably Bright Creatures
    Carey Mulligan – Beef
    Sarah Pidgeon – Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette
    Sarah Snook – All Her Fault

    En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Drama Dizisi)

    Patrick Ball – The Pitt
    Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
    Shawn Hatosy – The Pitt
    Gerran Howell – The Pitt
    Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
    🏆 Tom Pelphrey – Task
    Carlos-Manuel Vesga – Pluribus

    En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Drama Dizisi)

    Taylor Dearden – The Pitt
    Fiona Dourif – The Pitt
    🏆 Allison Janney – The Diplomat
    Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt
    Sepideh Moafi – The Pitt
    Julianne Nicholson – Paradise
    Karolina Wydra – Pluribus

    En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi Dizisi)

    Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons
    Paul W Downs – Hacks
    Harrison Ford – Shrinking
    Nick Offerman – Margo's Got Money Troubles
    🏆 Stephen Root – Widow's Bay
    Michael Urie – Shrinking
    Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

    En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi Dizisi)

    Dale Dickey – Widow's Bay
    Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
    Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
    🏆 Kate O'Flynn – Widow's Bay
    Michelle Pfeiffer – Margo's Got Money Troubles
    Megan Stalter – Hacks
    Jessica Williams – Shrinking

    2026 Emmy Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu: İşte kazananlar

    En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi)

    🏆 Jason Bateman – DTF St Louis
    Richard Gadd – Half Man
    David Harbour – DTF St Louis
    Richard Jenkins – DTF St Louis
    Charles Melton – Beef
    Nick Offerman – Death By Lightning

    En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi)

    🏆 Linda Cardellini – DTF St Louis
    Dakota Fanning – All Her Fault
    Laurie Metcalf – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
    Joy Sunday – DTF St Louis
    Youn Yuh-jung – Beef
    Constance Zimmer – Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette

    En İyi Reality Yarışma Programı

    Dancing With the Stars
    RuPaul's Drag Race
    Survivor
    Top Chef
    🏆 The Traitors

    En İyi Talk Show

    The Daily Show
    Jimmy Kimmel Live
    Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
    🏆 The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    Saturday Night Live

    En İyi Komedi Dizisi Senaryosu

    Abbott Elementary – Quinta Brunson, "Team Building"
    The Chair Company – Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, "Life goes by too f**king fast, it really does"
    The Comeback – Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow, "Valerie Does It All"
    Hacks – Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, "Hacks"
    Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat – Anthony King, "Mergers and Acquisitions"
    🏆 Widow's Bay – Katie Dippold, "Welcome to Widow's Bay!"

    En İyi Komedi Dizisi Yönetmenliği

    Abbott Elementary – Randall Einhorn, "Ballgame"
    The Bear – Christopher Storer, "Bears"
    The Chair Company – Andrew DeYoung, "Life goes by too f**king fast, it really does"
    Hacks – Lucia Aniello, "Hacks"
    The Ms. Pat Show – Mary Lou Belli, "Give It Arrest"
    🏆 Widow's Bay – Hiro Murai, "Welcome to Widow's Bay!"

    En İyi Drama Dizisi Senaryosu

    The Diplomat – Peter Akerman and Debora Cahn, "Amagansett"
    The Pitt – Kirsten Pierre-Geyfman & R. Scott Gemmill, "1:00 PM"
    The Pitt – Valerie Chu, "12:00 PM"
    Industry – Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, "Dear Henry"
    🏆 Pluribus – Vince Gilligan, "We Is Us"
    Slow Horses – Will Smith, "Scars"
    Task – Brad Ingelsby, "A Still Small Voice"

    En İyi Drama Dizisi Yönetmenliği

    The Gilded Age – Salli Richardson-Whitfield, "My Mind Is Made Up"
    Paradise – Hanelle M. Culpepper, "Exodus"
    The Pitt – Noah Wyle, "12:00 PM"
    Pluribus – Vince Gilligan, "We Is Us"
    🏆 Slow Horses – Saul Metzstein, "Scars"
    Task – Salli Richardson-Whitfield, "Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a river"

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