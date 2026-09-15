2026 Emmy Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu: Bu yıl Apple'ın yılı oldu

Kazananlar arasında yeni dizilerin ağırlıkta olması dikkat çekti. Bu yıl ilk kez Emmy için yarışan diziler arasından DTF St. Louis toplam yedi, Pluribus ise altı Emmy ile geceyi kapattı. The Pitt toplamda yedi Emmy alırken, Amazon'un kısa süre önce iptal ettiği Spider-Noir'ın beş dalda Emmy kazanması dikkat çekti.
2026 Emmy Ödülleri Sahiplerini Buldu
HBO/HBO Max toplam 21 Emmy ile Apple TV'nin ardından ikinci sıray alırken, dizileri toplam 16 Emmy toplayan Netflix ise üçüncü sırayla yetindi. İşte 2026 Emmy Ödülleri'ni kazananlar:
En İyi Drama Dizisi
The Diplomat
The Gilded Age
A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms
Paradise
🏆 The Pitt
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Your Friends & Neighbors
En İyi Komedi Dizisi
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Margo's Got Money Troubles
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders In The Building
Shrinking
🏆 Widow's Bay
En İyi Mini Dizi veya Antoloji Dizisi
All Her Fault
The Beast In Me
Beef
🏆 DTF St Louis
Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette
En İyi TV Filmi
Heads Of State
Miss You, Love You
People We Meet On Vacation
🏆 Remarkably Bright Creatures
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Drama Dizisi)
Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo – Task
Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat
🏆 Noah Wyle – The Pitt
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Drama Dizisi)
Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age
Chase Infiniti – The Testaments
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
🏆 Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus
Zendaya – Euphoria
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi Dizisi)
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Wonder Man
Steve Carell – Rooster
🏆 Matthew Rhys – Widow's Bay
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi Dizisi)
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Elle Fanning – Margo's Got Money Troubles
Lisa Kudrow – The Comeback
🏆 Jean Smart – Hacks
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi)
Riz Ahmed – Bait
Jason Bateman – Black Rabbit
Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Oscar Isaac – Beef
🏆 Matthew Rhys – The Beast In Me
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi)
Claire Danes – The Beast In Me
🏆 Sally Field – Remarkably Bright Creatures
Carey Mulligan – Beef
Sarah Pidgeon – Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette
Sarah Snook – All Her Fault
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Drama Dizisi)
Patrick Ball – The Pitt
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Shawn Hatosy – The Pitt
Gerran Howell – The Pitt
Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
🏆 Tom Pelphrey – Task
Carlos-Manuel Vesga – Pluribus
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Drama Dizisi)
Taylor Dearden – The Pitt
Fiona Dourif – The Pitt
🏆 Allison Janney – The Diplomat
Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt
Sepideh Moafi – The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson – Paradise
Karolina Wydra – Pluribus
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi Dizisi)
Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons
Paul W Downs – Hacks
Harrison Ford – Shrinking
Nick Offerman – Margo's Got Money Troubles
🏆 Stephen Root – Widow's Bay
Michael Urie – Shrinking
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi Dizisi)
Dale Dickey – Widow's Bay
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
🏆 Kate O'Flynn – Widow's Bay
Michelle Pfeiffer – Margo's Got Money Troubles
Megan Stalter – Hacks
Jessica Williams – Shrinking
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi)
🏆 Jason Bateman – DTF St Louis
Richard Gadd – Half Man
David Harbour – DTF St Louis
Richard Jenkins – DTF St Louis
Charles Melton – Beef
Nick Offerman – Death By Lightning
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi)
🏆 Linda Cardellini – DTF St Louis
Dakota Fanning – All Her Fault
Laurie Metcalf – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Joy Sunday – DTF St Louis
Youn Yuh-jung – Beef
Constance Zimmer – Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette
En İyi Reality Yarışma Programı
Dancing With the Stars
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
🏆 The Traitors
En İyi Talk Show
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
🏆 The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
En İyi Komedi Dizisi Senaryosu
Abbott Elementary – Quinta Brunson, "Team Building"
The Chair Company – Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, "Life goes by too f**king fast, it really does"
The Comeback – Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow, "Valerie Does It All"
Hacks – Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, "Hacks"
Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat – Anthony King, "Mergers and Acquisitions"
🏆 Widow's Bay – Katie Dippold, "Welcome to Widow's Bay!"
En İyi Komedi Dizisi Yönetmenliği
Abbott Elementary – Randall Einhorn, "Ballgame"
The Bear – Christopher Storer, "Bears"
The Chair Company – Andrew DeYoung, "Life goes by too f**king fast, it really does"
Hacks – Lucia Aniello, "Hacks"
The Ms. Pat Show – Mary Lou Belli, "Give It Arrest"
🏆 Widow's Bay – Hiro Murai, "Welcome to Widow's Bay!"
En İyi Drama Dizisi Senaryosu
The Diplomat – Peter Akerman and Debora Cahn, "Amagansett"
The Pitt – Kirsten Pierre-Geyfman & R. Scott Gemmill, "1:00 PM"
The Pitt – Valerie Chu, "12:00 PM"
Industry – Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, "Dear Henry"
🏆 Pluribus – Vince Gilligan, "We Is Us"
Slow Horses – Will Smith, "Scars"
Task – Brad Ingelsby, "A Still Small Voice"
En İyi Drama Dizisi Yönetmenliği
The Gilded Age – Salli Richardson-Whitfield, "My Mind Is Made Up"
Paradise – Hanelle M. Culpepper, "Exodus"
The Pitt – Noah Wyle, "12:00 PM"
Pluribus – Vince Gilligan, "We Is Us"
🏆 Slow Horses – Saul Metzstein, "Scars"
Task – Salli Richardson-Whitfield, "Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a river"