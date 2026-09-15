2026 Emmy Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu: Bu yıl Apple'ın yılı oldu

Tam Boyutta Gör Televizyon dünyasının Oscarları olarak kabul edilen Emmy Ödülleri, bu gece düzenlenen törenle sahiplerini buldu. Drama tarafında büyük ödülü beklendiği gibi The Pitt alırken, gecenin asıl yıldızı ise komedi tarafında ödülleri toplayan Widow's Bay oldu. Apple TV'nin sevilen dizisi, En İyi Komedi Dizisi dâhil 14 dalda Emmy alarak bu yılın en çok Emmy kazanan dizisi oldu.

Kazananlar arasında yeni dizilerin ağırlıkta olması dikkat çekti. Bu yıl ilk kez Emmy için yarışan diziler arasından DTF St. Louis toplam yedi, Pluribus ise altı Emmy ile geceyi kapattı. The Pitt toplamda yedi Emmy alırken, Amazon'un kısa süre önce iptal ettiği Spider-Noir'ın beş dalda Emmy kazanması dikkat çekti.

2026 Emmy Ödülleri Sahiplerini Buldu

Tam Boyutta Gör En çok Emmy toplayan platform/kanal olmak için yıllardır Netflix ile yarış içinde olan HBO, belli ki artık yeni bir rakiple baş etmek zorunda kalacak. Zira bu yılın en çok Emmy toplayan platformu HBO ya da Netflix değil Apple TV oldu. Widow's Bay ve Pluribus gibi dizilerinin başarısı Apple TV'ye toplamda 28 Emmy getirdi. Böylece Apple tarihinde ilk kez Emmy gecesini lider olarak kapattı. Son 20 yılda liderliği HBO ya da Netflix'in almadığı tek bir yıl vardı; bu da ikincisi oldu.

HBO/HBO Max toplam 21 Emmy ile Apple TV'nin ardından ikinci sıray alırken, dizileri toplam 16 Emmy toplayan Netflix ise üçüncü sırayla yetindi. İşte 2026 Emmy Ödülleri'ni kazananlar:

En İyi Drama Dizisi

The Diplomat

The Gilded Age

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms

Paradise

🏆 The Pitt

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Your Friends & Neighbors

En İyi Komedi Dizisi

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Margo's Got Money Troubles

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders In The Building

Shrinking

🏆 Widow's Bay

En İyi Mini Dizi veya Antoloji Dizisi

All Her Fault

The Beast In Me

Beef

🏆 DTF St Louis

Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette

En İyi TV Filmi

Heads Of State

Miss You, Love You

People We Meet On Vacation

🏆 Remarkably Bright Creatures

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Drama Dizisi)

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo – Task

Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat

🏆 Noah Wyle – The Pitt

Tam Boyutta Gör

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Drama Dizisi)

Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age

Chase Infiniti – The Testaments

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

🏆 Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus

Zendaya – Euphoria

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi Dizisi)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Wonder Man

Steve Carell – Rooster

🏆 Matthew Rhys – Widow's Bay

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders In The Building

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi Dizisi)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Elle Fanning – Margo's Got Money Troubles

Lisa Kudrow – The Comeback

🏆 Jean Smart – Hacks

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi)

Riz Ahmed – Bait

Jason Bateman – Black Rabbit

Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Oscar Isaac – Beef

🏆 Matthew Rhys – The Beast In Me

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi)

Claire Danes – The Beast In Me

🏆 Sally Field – Remarkably Bright Creatures

Carey Mulligan – Beef

Sarah Pidgeon – Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette

Sarah Snook – All Her Fault

Netflix, Organize İşler dizisinin fragmanını yayınladı 21 sa. önce eklendi

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Drama Dizisi)

Patrick Ball – The Pitt

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Shawn Hatosy – The Pitt

Gerran Howell – The Pitt

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses

🏆 Tom Pelphrey – Task

Carlos-Manuel Vesga – Pluribus

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Drama Dizisi)

Taylor Dearden – The Pitt

Fiona Dourif – The Pitt

🏆 Allison Janney – The Diplomat

Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt

Sepideh Moafi – The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson – Paradise

Karolina Wydra – Pluribus

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi Dizisi)

Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons

Paul W Downs – Hacks

Harrison Ford – Shrinking

Nick Offerman – Margo's Got Money Troubles

🏆 Stephen Root – Widow's Bay

Michael Urie – Shrinking

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi Dizisi)

Dale Dickey – Widow's Bay

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

🏆 Kate O'Flynn – Widow's Bay

Michelle Pfeiffer – Margo's Got Money Troubles

Megan Stalter – Hacks

Jessica Williams – Shrinking

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi)

🏆 Jason Bateman – DTF St Louis

Richard Gadd – Half Man

David Harbour – DTF St Louis

Richard Jenkins – DTF St Louis

Charles Melton – Beef

Nick Offerman – Death By Lightning

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi)

🏆 Linda Cardellini – DTF St Louis

Dakota Fanning – All Her Fault

Laurie Metcalf – Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Joy Sunday – DTF St Louis

Youn Yuh-jung – Beef

Constance Zimmer – Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette

En İyi Reality Yarışma Programı

Dancing With the Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

🏆 The Traitors

En İyi Talk Show

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

🏆 The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

En İyi Komedi Dizisi Senaryosu

Abbott Elementary – Quinta Brunson, "Team Building"

The Chair Company – Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, "Life goes by too f**king fast, it really does"

The Comeback – Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow, "Valerie Does It All"

Hacks – Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, "Hacks"

Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat – Anthony King, "Mergers and Acquisitions"

🏆 Widow's Bay – Katie Dippold, "Welcome to Widow's Bay!"

En İyi Komedi Dizisi Yönetmenliği

Abbott Elementary – Randall Einhorn, "Ballgame"

The Bear – Christopher Storer, "Bears"

The Chair Company – Andrew DeYoung, "Life goes by too f**king fast, it really does"

Hacks – Lucia Aniello, "Hacks"

The Ms. Pat Show – Mary Lou Belli, "Give It Arrest"

🏆 Widow's Bay – Hiro Murai, "Welcome to Widow's Bay!"

En İyi Drama Dizisi Senaryosu

The Diplomat – Peter Akerman and Debora Cahn, "Amagansett"

The Pitt – Kirsten Pierre-Geyfman & R. Scott Gemmill, "1:00 PM"

The Pitt – Valerie Chu, "12:00 PM"

Industry – Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, "Dear Henry"

🏆 Pluribus – Vince Gilligan, "We Is Us"

Slow Horses – Will Smith, "Scars"

Task – Brad Ingelsby, "A Still Small Voice"

En İyi Drama Dizisi Yönetmenliği

The Gilded Age – Salli Richardson-Whitfield, "My Mind Is Made Up"

Paradise – Hanelle M. Culpepper, "Exodus"

The Pitt – Noah Wyle, "12:00 PM"

Pluribus – Vince Gilligan, "We Is Us"

🏆 Slow Horses – Saul Metzstein, "Scars"

Task – Salli Richardson-Whitfield, "Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing, there is a river"

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