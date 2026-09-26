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    New York Times, 21. yüzyılın en iyi dizilerini seçti: İşte sıralama

    2000'lerde çıkan en iyi diziler hangileri? Bu soruya cevap arayan New York Times, dizi sektöründen 500 kişinin oylarıyla belirlenen ilgi çekici bir liste hazırladı. İşte 21. yüzyılın en iyi dizileri:

    New York Times, 21. yüzyılın en iyi dizilerini seçti: İşte sıralama Tam Boyutta Gör
    New York Times, aralarında oyuncuların, dizi yaratıcılarının ve eleştirmenlerin bulunduğu 500'den fazla kişiye sorarak, 21. yüzılın en iyi dizilerini sıraladığı kapsamlı bir liste hazırladı. 100 dizilik bu listede sadece 2000'lerde başlayan diziler değerlendirmeye alındı. Bu yüzden The Sopranos gibi aslında 2000'lerde hâlâ ekranda olan bazı kayda değer diziler listede yer almadı. 

    New York Times'a Göre 21. Yüzyılın En İyi Dizisi Breaking Bad

    Listenin ilk sırası şaşırtmadı. Pek çok kişi tarafından tüm zamanların en iyi dizisi olarak gösterilen Breaking Bad, bu listenin de zirvesinde yer aldı. İkinci sırayı The Wire alırken, Mad Men de üçüncü sıraya yerleşerek podyumu tamamladı.

    New York Times'ın dizi dünyasından isimlerin oylarıyla belirlenen listesini aşağıda bulabilirsiniz:

    • 100. Scandal (2012–2018)
    • 99. Gilmore Girls (2000–2007)
    • 98. The OA (2016–2019)
    • 97. Community (2009–2015)
    • 96. Halt and Catch Fire (2014–2017)
    • 95. House (2004–2012)
    • 94. The Diplomat (2023–present)
    • 93. Station Eleven (2021–2022)
    • 92. The Night Of (2016)
    • 91. Catastrophe (2015–2019)
    • 90. Eastbound & Down (2009–2013)
    • 89. Baby Reindeer (2024)
    • 88. Dexter (2006–2013)
    • 87. Reservation Dogs (2021–2023)
    • 86. Shogun (2024–present)
    • 85. The Great British Baking Show (2010–present)
    • 84. Planet Earth (2006)
    • 83. Justified (2010–2015)
    • 82. Better Things (2016–2022)
    • 81. The Queen’s Gambit (2020)
    • 80. How to with John Wilson (2020–2023)
    • 79. The Good Wife (2009–2016)
    • 78. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005–present)
    • 77. Modern Family (2009–2020)
    • 76. Somebody Somewhere (2022–2024)
    • 75. Ted Lasso (2020–present)
    • 74. The Bear (2022–2026)
    • 73. Barry (2018–2023)
    • 72. Squid Game (2021–2025)
    • 71. Beef (Season 1, 2023)
    • 70. The Shield (2002–2008)
    • 69. Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations (2005–2012)
    • 68. Ozark (2017–2022)
    • 67. The Handmaid’s Tale (2017–2025)
    • 66. The Rehearsal (2022–present)
    • 65. Mare of Easttown (2021)
    • 64. Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (2013–2018)
    • 63. The Thick of It (2005–2012)
    • 62. Slow Horses (2022–present)
    • 61. RuPaul’s Drag Race (2009–present)
    • 60. Peep Show (2003–2015)
    • 59. PEN15 (2019–2021)
    • 58. Chappelle’s Show (2003–2006)
    • 57. I Think You Should Leave (2019–present)
    • 56. Nathan for You (2013–2017)
    • 55. Insecure (2016–2021)
    • 54. The Bureau (2015–2020)
    • 53. Stranger Things (2016–2025)
    • 52. Downton Abbey (2010–2015)
    • 51. The Good Place (2016–2020)
    • 50. Parks and Recreation (2009–2015)
    • 49. Normal People (2020)
    • 48. House of Cards (2013–2018)
    • 47. Twin Peaks: The Return (2017)
    • 46. Broad City (2014–2019)
    • 45. Happy Valley (2014–2023)
    • 44. BoJack Horseman (2014–2020)
    • 43. Peaky Blinders (2013–2022)
    • 42. Hacks (2021–2026)
    • 41. Louie (2010–2015)
    • 40. Adolescence (2025)
    • 39. Watchmen (2019)
    • 38. Homeland (2011–2020)
    • 37. Battlestar Galactica (2005–2009)
    • 36. The Pitt (2025–present)
    • 35. True Detective (Season 1, 2014)
    • 34. Schitt’s Creek (2015–2020)
    • 33. Enlightened (2011–2013)
    • 32. Andor (2022–2025)
    • 31. Survivor (2000–present)
    • 30. Severance (2022–present)
    • 29. Key & Peele (2012–2015)
    • 28. Band of Brothers (2001)
    • 27. Better Call Saul (2015–2022)
    • 26. Black Mirror (2011–present)
    • 25. The Leftovers (2014–2017)
    • 24. Deadwood (2004–2006)
    • 23. The Comeback (2005–2026)
    • 22. Lost (2004–2010)
    • 21. The White Lotus (2021–present)
    • 20: The Crown (2016–2023)
    • 19: Chernobyl (2019)
    • 18: I May Destroy You (2020)
    • 17: The Americans (2013–2018)
    • 16: The Office (U.K.) (2001–2003)
    • 15: Six Feet Under (2001–2005)
    • 14: Friday Night Lights (2006–2011)
    • 13: Girls (2012–2017)
    • 12: Arrested Development (2003–2019)
    • 11: The Office (U.S.) (2005–2013)
    • 10: Atlanta (2016–2022)
    • 9: Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000–2024)
    • 8: 30 Rock (2006–2013)
    • 7: Veep (2012–2019)
    • 6: Game of Thrones (2011–2019)
    • 5: Fleabag (2016–2019)
    • 4: Succession (2018–2023)
    • 3: Mad Men (2007–2015)
    • 2: The Wire (2002–2008)
    • 1: Breaking Bad (2008–2013)
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