GeForce Now'a Ağustos ayında eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı

GeForce Now'a yeni eklenen oyunlar açıklandı
Nvidia'nın paylaşımına göre GeForce Now kütüphanesine Big Walk, Beacon Pines, Sovereign Tower, Expeditions: Samurai, The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales, The Incident at Galley House, Machine Party, World of Warships: Legends, Pax Autocratica, Car Wash Simulator, Clawed, Hell Let Loose: Vietnam ve Sandustry oyun ekleniyor. Listede yer alan oyunlara ve platformlarına hemen aşağıdan göz atabilirsiniz.
- Big Walk (Steam)
- Beacon Pines (Epic Games Store)
- Sovereign Tower (Steam)
- Expeditions: Samurai (Steam)
- The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales (Xbox, Microsoft Store)
- The Incident at Galley House (Steam)
- Machine Party (Steam)
- World of Warships: Legends (Steam)
- Pax Autocratica (Steam 10 Ağustos)
- Car Wash Simulator (Steam 10 Ağustos)
- Clawed (Steam 13 Ağustos)
- Hell Let Loose: Vietnam (Steam 10 Ağustos)
- Sandustry (Steam, Xbox, Game Pass, 13 Ağustos)
- The Sinking City 2 (Steam 18 Ağustos)
- Mortal Shell II (Steam 20 Ağustos)
- Gallipoli (Steam, 20 Ağustos)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 (Steam 25 Ağustos)
- Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy (Steam, Xbox, Game Pass, 27 Ağustos)
- Breathedge 2 (Steam 30 Ağustos)
- World of Warships: Legends (Steam)
- High on Life (Steam)
- High on Life 2 (Steam, Xbox, Game Pass)
- Paradise Killer (Steam)
- Misery (Steam)
- Pratfall (Steam)
- Starvester (Steam)
GeForce Now Türkiye fiyatları
- Performance paket için aylık 599 TL, 6 aylık 3.354 TL 12 aylık 6.588 TL
- RTX Ultimate paket için aylık 1.199TL, 6 aylık 6.594 TL, 12 aylık 11.988 TL