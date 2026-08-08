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    GeForce Now'a Ağustos ayında eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı

    Geforce Now hizmetine Ağustos ayında eklenecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı. High on Life 2 dahil çok sayıda oyun daha bulut üzerinden oynanabilir olacak. İşte liste...

    GeForce Now'a Ağustos ayında eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı Tam Boyutta Gör
    Günümüzün en popüler bulut oyun platformlarından GeForce Now (GAME+), yeni oyunlar ile güncellemeye devam ediyor. Son olarak Nvidia, GeForce Now'a eklenecek oyunları duyurdu. Car Wash Simulator, Hell Let Loose: Vietnam ve World of Warships: Legends dahil 27 oyun daha bulut üzerinden oynanabilir olacak.

    GeForce Now'a yeni eklenen oyunlar açıklandı

    Nvidia'nın paylaşımına göre GeForce Now kütüphanesine Big Walk, Beacon Pines, Sovereign Tower, Expeditions: Samurai, The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales, The Incident at Galley House, Machine Party, World of Warships: Legends, Pax Autocratica, Car Wash Simulator, Clawed, Hell Let Loose: Vietnam ve Sandustry oyun ekleniyor. Listede yer alan oyunlara ve platformlarına hemen aşağıdan göz atabilirsiniz.

     

    • Big Walk (Steam)
    • Beacon Pines (Epic Games Store)
    • Sovereign Tower (Steam)
    • Expeditions: Samurai (Steam)
    • The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales (Xbox, Microsoft Store)
    • The Incident at Galley House (Steam)
    • Machine Party (Steam)
    • World of Warships: Legends (Steam)
    • Pax Autocratica (Steam 10 Ağustos)
    • Car Wash Simulator (Steam 10 Ağustos)
    • Clawed (Steam 13 Ağustos)
    • Hell Let Loose: Vietnam (Steam 10 Ağustos)
    • Sandustry (SteamXbox, Game Pass, 13 Ağustos)
    • The Sinking City 2 (Steam 18 Ağustos)
    • Mortal Shell II (Steam 20 Ağustos)
    • Gallipoli (Steam, 20 Ağustos)
    • Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 (Steam 25 Ağustos)
    • Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy (SteamXbox, Game Pass, 27 Ağustos)
    • Breathedge 2 (Steam 30 Ağustos)
    • World of Warships: Legends (Steam)
    • High on Life (Steam)
    • High on Life 2 (SteamXbox, Game Pass)
    • Paradise Killer (Steam)
    • Misery (Steam)
    • Pratfall (Steam)
    • Starvester (Steam)

    GeForce Now Türkiye fiyatları

    • Performance paket için aylık 599 TL, 6 aylık 3.354 TL 12 aylık 6.588 TL
    • RTX Ultimate paket için aylık 1.199TL, 6 aylık 6.594 TL, 12 aylık 11.988 TL
    Bu haberi ve diğer DH içeriklerini, gelişmiş mobil uygulamamızı kullanarak görüntüleyin: DH App Gallery Uygulamasını İndir DH Android Uygulamasını İndir DH iOS Uygulamasını İndir
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