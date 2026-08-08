GeForce Now'a Ağustos ayında eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı

Tam Boyutta Gör Günümüzün en popüler bulut oyun platformlarından GeForce Now (GAME+), yeni oyunlar ile güncellemeye devam ediyor. Son olarak Nvidia, GeForce Now'a eklenecek oyunları duyurdu. Car Wash Simulator, Hell Let Loose: Vietnam ve World of Warships: Legends dahil 27 oyun daha bulut üzerinden oynanabilir olacak.

GeForce Now'a yeni eklenen oyunlar açıklandı

Nvidia'nın paylaşımına göre GeForce Now kütüphanesine Big Walk, Beacon Pines, Sovereign Tower, Expeditions: Samurai, The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales, The Incident at Galley House, Machine Party, World of Warships: Legends, Pax Autocratica, Car Wash Simulator, Clawed, Hell Let Loose: Vietnam ve Sandustry oyun ekleniyor. Listede yer alan oyunlara ve platformlarına hemen aşağıdan göz atabilirsiniz.

Xbox'ta bu hafta: 3.500 TL değerinde 5 oyun oynaması ücretsiz 1 gün önce eklendi

Big Walk (Steam)

Beacon Pines (Epic Games Store)

Sovereign Tower (Steam)

Expeditions: Samurai (Steam)

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales (Xbox, Microsoft Store)

The Incident at Galley House (Steam)

Machine Party (Steam)

World of Warships: Legends (Steam)

Pax Autocratica (Steam 10 Ağustos)

Car Wash Simulator (Steam 10 Ağustos)

Clawed (Steam 13 Ağustos)

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam (Steam 10 Ağustos)

Sandustry (Steam, Xbox, Game Pass, 13 Ağustos)

The Sinking City 2 (Steam 18 Ağustos)

Mortal Shell II (Steam 20 Ağustos)

Gallipoli (Steam, 20 Ağustos)

Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 (Steam 25 Ağustos)

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy (Steam, Xbox, Game Pass, 27 Ağustos)

Breathedge 2 (Steam 30 Ağustos)

World of Warships: Legends (Steam)

High on Life (Steam)

High on Life 2 (Steam, Xbox, Game Pass)

Paradise Killer (Steam)

Misery (Steam)

Pratfall (Steam)

Starvester (Steam)

GeForce Now Türkiye fiyatları

Performance paket için aylık 599 TL, 6 aylık 3.354 TL 12 aylık 6.588 TL

RTX Ultimate paket için aylık 1.199TL, 6 aylık 6.594 TL, 12 aylık 11.988 TL

Eposta ile Paylaşın başlıklı bu arkadaşınıza postalayın.

Anasayfa

Yaşam

Dijital Servisler Haberleri

GeForce Now'a Ağustos ayında eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı

Bu haberi ve diğer DH içeriklerini, gelişmiş mobil uygulamamızı kullanarak görüntüleyin: