GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı
Nvidia'nın paylaşımına göre bu hafta GeForce Now kütüphanesine Indika, Menace, World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic Anniversary Edition, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, Carmageddon: Rogue Shift, Delta Force, Fallout Shelter, Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition, Roadcraft, Wildgate ve HumanitZ dahil 11 oyun ekleniyor. Platforma eklenecek tüm oyunlara aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.
- Indika (Xbox'ta yeni, Game Pass)
- Menace (Steam ve Xbox'ta yeni, Game Pass, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)
- World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic Anniversary Edition (Battle.net)
- PUBG: BLINDSPOT (Steam'de yeni, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)
- Carmageddon: Rogue Shift (Steam'de yeni, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)
- Delta Force (Steam)
- Fallout Shelter (Steam)
- Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition (Steam, Xbox, Game Pass)
- Roadcraft (Xbox, Game Pass)
- Wildgate (Epic Games Store)
- HumanitZ (Steam)
GeForce Now Türkiye fiyatları
Performance paket için aylık 420 TL, 6 aylık 2.100 TL ve 12 aylık 3.720 TL
RTX Ultimate paket için aylık 840 TL, 6 aylık 4.200 TL ve 12 ay 7.440 TL