    GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı

    Geforce Now hizmetine bu hafta eklenecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı. Bu hafta 11 yeni oyun daha bulut üzerinden oynanabilir olacak. İşte liste...                   

    GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı Tam Boyutta Gör
    Günümüzün en popüler bulut oyun platformlarından GeForce Now (GAME+), sürekli olarak büyümeye ve yeni oyunlar ile güncellemeye devam ediyor. Son olarak Nvidia, bu hafta GeForce Now'a eklenecek oyunları duyurdu. Bu hafta PUBG: BLINDSPOT, Delta Force, World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic Anniversary Edition ve daha fazlası bulut üzerinden oynanabilir olacak.

    GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı

    Nvidia'nın paylaşımına göre bu hafta GeForce Now kütüphanesine Indika, Menace, World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic Anniversary Edition, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, Carmageddon: Rogue Shift, Delta Force, Fallout Shelter, Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition, Roadcraft, Wildgate ve HumanitZ dahil 11 oyun ekleniyor. Platforma eklenecek tüm oyunlara aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz. 

    • Indika (Xbox'ta yeni, Game Pass)
    • Menace (Steam ve Xbox'ta yeni, Game Pass, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)
    • World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic Anniversary Edition (Battle.net)
    • PUBG: BLINDSPOT (Steam'de yeni, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)
    • Carmageddon: Rogue Shift (Steam'de yeni, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)
    • Delta Force (Steam)
    • Fallout Shelter (Steam)
    • Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition (SteamXbox, Game Pass)
    • Roadcraft (Xbox, Game Pass)
    • Wildgate (Epic Games Store)
    • HumanitZ (Steam)

    GeForce Now Türkiye fiyatları

    Performance paket için aylık 420 TL, 6 aylık 2.100 TL ve 12 aylık 3.720 TL
    RTX Ultimate paket için aylık 840 TL, 6 aylık 4.200 TL ve 12 ay 7.440 TL 

