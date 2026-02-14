GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı
Nvidia'nın paylaşımına göre bu hafta GeForce Now kütüphanesine Disciples: Domination, REANIMAL, Kingdom Come: Deliverance (Game Pass), Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, Capcom Fighting Collection, Mega Man 11, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection ve Torment: Tides of Numenera dahil 8 oyun ekleniyor. Platforma eklenecek tüm oyunlara aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.
- Disciples: Domination (Steam, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)
- REANIMAL (Steam, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance (Xbox, Game Pass)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle (Steam)
- Capcom Fighting Collection (Steam)
- Mega Man 11 (Steam)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection (Steam)
- Torment: Tides of Numenera (Steam, Xbox, Game Pass)
GeForce Now Türkiye fiyatları
Performance paket için aylık 420 TL, 6 aylık 2.100 TL ve 12 aylık 3.720 TL
RTX Ultimate paket için aylık 840 TL, 6 aylık 4.200 TL ve 12 ay 7.440 TL