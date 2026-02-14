Tam Boyutta Gör Günümüzün en popüler bulut oyun platformlarından GeForce Now (GAME+), sürekli olarak büyümeye ve yeni oyunlar ile güncellemeye devam ediyor. Son olarak Nvidia, bu hafta GeForce Now'a eklenecek oyunları duyurdu. Bu hafta Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Capcom Fighting Collection ve daha fazlası bulut üzerinden oynanabilir olacak.

GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı

Nvidia'nın paylaşımına göre bu hafta GeForce Now kütüphanesine Disciples: Domination, REANIMAL, Kingdom Come: Deliverance (Game Pass), Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, Capcom Fighting Collection, Mega Man 11, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection ve Torment: Tides of Numenera dahil 8 oyun ekleniyor. Platforma eklenecek tüm oyunlara aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.

Disciples: Domination (Steam, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)

REANIMAL (Steam, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance (Xbox, Game Pass)

Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle (Steam)

Capcom Fighting Collection (Steam)

Mega Man 11 (Steam)

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection (Steam)

Torment: Tides of Numenera (Steam, Xbox, Game Pass)

GeForce Now Türkiye fiyatları

Performance paket için aylık 420 TL, 6 aylık 2.100 TL ve 12 aylık 3.720 TL

RTX Ultimate paket için aylık 840 TL, 6 aylık 4.200 TL ve 12 ay 7.440 TL

