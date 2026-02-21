GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı
Nvidia'nın paylaşımına göre bu hafta GeForce Now kütüphanesine Norse: Oath of Blood, Diablo, Diablo + Hellfire Expansion, Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown, STALCRAFT: X, Styx: Blades of Greed, Ys X: Proud Nordics, KILLER INN, Trine Enchanted Edition, Trine 2: Complete Story, rine 3: The Artifacts of Power ve Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince dahil 12 oyun ekleniyor. Platforma eklenecek tüm oyunlara aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.
- Norse: Oath of Blood (Steam'de yeni)
- Diablo (Ubisoft Connect'de yeni)
- Diablo + Hellfire Expansion (Ubisoft Connect'de yeni)
- Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown (Steam'de yeni, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)
- STALCRAFT: X (Epic Games Store'de yeni, ücretsiz)
- Styx: Blades of Greed (Steam'de yeni, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)
- Ys X: Proud Nordics (Steam'de yeni)
- KILLER INN (Steam)
- Trine Enchanted Edition (Epic Games Store)
- Trine 2: Complete Story (Epic Games Store)
- Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power (Steam,Epic Games Store)
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince (Epic Games Store)
GeForce Now Türkiye fiyatları
Performance paket için aylık 420 TL, 6 aylık 2.100 TL ve 12 aylık 3.720 TL
RTX Ultimate paket için aylık 840 TL, 6 aylık 4.200 TL ve 12 ay 7.440 TL
vay be gayet iyi