Giriş
Son Aramalarınız TEMİZLE
    Genel Hızlı Tercihler Sıfırla
    Header'ı Tuttur
    Header'da Teknoloji Gündemi
    Anasayfa
    Büyük Slayt ve Popüler Haberler
    Kaydırarak Daha Fazla İçerik Yükle
    İçerikleri Yeni Sekmede Aç
    Detay Sayfaları
    Kaydırarak Sonraki Habere Geçiş
    Site Tercihleri Bildirim Tercihleri
    Renk Seçenekleri
    Gece Modu (Koyu Tema)
    Sadece Videolar için Gece Modu
    Saate Göre Otomatik Ayarla
    Detaylı Site Tercihleri
    İndirim Kodu indirim kodu
    Anlık Bildirim

    GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı

    Geforce Now hizmetine bu hafta eklenecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı. Bu hafta 12 yeni oyun daha bulut üzerinden oynanabilir olacak. İşte liste...                     

    GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı Tam Boyutta Gör
    Günümüzün en popüler bulut oyun platformlarından GeForce Now (GAME+), sürekli olarak büyümeye ve yeni oyunlar ile güncellemeye devam ediyor. Son olarak Nvidia, bu hafta GeForce Now'a eklenecek oyunları duyurdu. Bu hafta Trine serisi, Diablo ve daha fazlası bulut üzerinden oynanabilir olacak.

    GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı

    Nvidia'nın paylaşımına göre bu hafta GeForce Now kütüphanesine Norse: Oath of Blood, Diablo, Diablo + Hellfire Expansion, Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown, STALCRAFT: X, Styx: Blades of Greed, Ys X: Proud Nordics, KILLER INN, Trine Enchanted Edition, Trine 2: Complete Story, rine 3: The Artifacts of Power ve Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince dahil 12 oyun ekleniyor. Platforma eklenecek tüm oyunlara aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz. 

    • Norse: Oath of Blood (Steam'de yeni)
    • Diablo (Ubisoft Connect'de yeni)
    • Diablo + Hellfire Expansion (Ubisoft Connect'de yeni)
    • Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown (Steam'de yeni, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)
    • STALCRAFT: X (Epic Games Store'de yeni, ücretsiz)
    • Styx: Blades of Greed (Steam'de yeni, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)
    • Ys X: Proud Nordics (Steam'de yeni)
    • KILLER INN (Steam)
    • Trine Enchanted Edition (Epic Games Store)
    • Trine 2: Complete Story (Epic Games Store)
    • Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power (Steam,Epic Games Store)
    • Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince (Epic Games Store)

    GeForce Now Türkiye fiyatları

    Performance paket için aylık 420 TL, 6 aylık 2.100 TL ve 12 aylık 3.720 TL
    RTX Ultimate paket için aylık 840 TL, 6 aylık 4.200 TL ve 12 ay 7.440 TL 

    Bu haberi ve diğer DH içeriklerini, gelişmiş mobil uygulamamızı kullanarak görüntüleyin: DH App Gallery Uygulamasını İndir DH Android Uygulamasını İndir DH iOS Uygulamasını İndir
    Daha Fazla Video
    Sessiz Video Tercihleri
    Otomatik yükle ve oynat
    Video bitince sonrakine geç
    Profil resmi
    donanimhabercom Instagram

    Hollywood'u ayağa kaldıran yapay zeka videosu

    Profil resmi
    maligezgin 2 gün önce

    vay be gayet iyi

    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sorgu:

    Forumdan Konular

    candy crush saga altın hilesi programsız aselsan çalışan yorumları boy uzatma iğnesi yorumları retainer teli yapışkanı çıktı tecil dosyası ihlal edilmiştir. nedeni : takvim yılı içerisinde vadesinde ödenmeyen 3 den fazla taksit bulunmaktadır.

    Editörün Seçtiği Sıcak Fırsatlar

    Sıcak Fırsatlar Forumunda Tıklananlar

    Tavsiyelerimiz

    Telefon Tavsiyesi Tümü
    15.000-20.000 TL Arası Telefonlar
    Tecno SPARK Slim 5G
    Tecno SPARK Slim 5G
     Bu Telefonu Satın Al
    Notebook Tavsiyesi Tümü
    20.000-30.000 TL Arası Laptoplar
    Dell Vostro 3530
    Dell Vostro 3530
     Bu Notebook'u Satın Al
    Sistem Tavsiyesi Tümü
    Giriş Seviye Sistem
    Bu Sistemi Satın Al
    Yeni Haber
    şimdi
    Geri Bildirim
    DH Çerez
    Hizmet kalitesi için çerezleri kullanabiliriz, DH'yi kullanırken depoladığımız çerezlerle ilgili veri politikamıza gözatın.
    Kabul Ediyorum