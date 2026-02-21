Tam Boyutta Gör Günümüzün en popüler bulut oyun platformlarından GeForce Now (GAME+), sürekli olarak büyümeye ve yeni oyunlar ile güncellemeye devam ediyor. Son olarak Nvidia, bu hafta GeForce Now'a eklenecek oyunları duyurdu. Bu hafta Trine serisi, Diablo ve daha fazlası bulut üzerinden oynanabilir olacak.

GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı

Nvidia'nın paylaşımına göre bu hafta GeForce Now kütüphanesine Norse: Oath of Blood, Diablo, Diablo + Hellfire Expansion, Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown, STALCRAFT: X, Styx: Blades of Greed, Ys X: Proud Nordics, KILLER INN, Trine Enchanted Edition, Trine 2: Complete Story, rine 3: The Artifacts of Power ve Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince dahil 12 oyun ekleniyor. Platforma eklenecek tüm oyunlara aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.

GeForce Now Türkiye fiyatları

Performance paket için aylık 420 TL, 6 aylık 2.100 TL ve 12 aylık 3.720 TL

RTX Ultimate paket için aylık 840 TL, 6 aylık 4.200 TL ve 12 ay 7.440 TL

