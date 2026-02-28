Giriş
    GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı

    Geforce Now hizmetine bu hafta eklenecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı. Bu hafta 11 yeni oyun daha bulut üzerinden oynanabilir olacak. İşte liste...                    

    GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı Tam Boyutta Gör
    Günümüzün en popüler bulut oyun platformlarından GeForce Now (GAME+), sürekli olarak büyümeye ve yeni oyunlar ile güncellemeye devam ediyor. Son olarak Nvidia, bu hafta GeForce Now'a eklenecek oyunları duyurdu. Bu hafta Resident Evil Requiem ve daha fazlası bulut üzerinden oynanabilir olacak.

    GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı 

    Nvidia'nın paylaşımına göre bu hafta GeForce Now kütüphanesine Diablo II: Resurrected, Resident Evil Requiem, Anno: Mutationem, DEVOUR, Galactic Civilizations 3, Blizzard Arcade Collection ve TCG Card Shop Simulator dahil 11 oyun ekleniyor. Platforma eklenecek tüm oyunlara aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz. 

    • TCG Card Shop Simulator (Xbox'ta yeni, Game Pass)
    • Blizzard Arcade Collection (Ubisoft Connect'te yeni)
    • Diablo II: Resurrected (Ubisoft Connect'te yeni, Feb. 25)
    • Spellcasters Chronicles (Steam'de yeni, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)
    • Resident Evil Requiem (Steam'yeni yeni, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)
    • Anno: Mutationem (Xbox, Game Pass)
    • ARC Raiders (Xbox, Microsoft Store, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)
    • DEVOUR (Steam)
    • Galactic Civilizations 3 (Xbox, Microsoft Store)
    • MotoGP22 (Xbox, Microsoft Store)
    • Torque Drift 2 (Steam)

    GeForce Now Türkiye fiyatları

    Performance paket için aylık 420 TL, 6 aylık 2.100 TL ve 12 aylık 3.720 TL
    RTX Ultimate paket için aylık 840 TL, 6 aylık 4.200 TL ve 12 ay 7.440 TL 

