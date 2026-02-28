GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı
Nvidia'nın paylaşımına göre bu hafta GeForce Now kütüphanesine Diablo II: Resurrected, Resident Evil Requiem, Anno: Mutationem, DEVOUR, Galactic Civilizations 3, Blizzard Arcade Collection ve TCG Card Shop Simulator dahil 11 oyun ekleniyor. Platforma eklenecek tüm oyunlara aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.
- TCG Card Shop Simulator (Xbox'ta yeni, Game Pass)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection (Ubisoft Connect'te yeni)
- Diablo II: Resurrected (Ubisoft Connect'te yeni, Feb. 25)
- Spellcasters Chronicles (Steam'de yeni, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)
- Resident Evil Requiem (Steam'yeni yeni, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)
- Anno: Mutationem (Xbox, Game Pass)
- ARC Raiders (Xbox, Microsoft Store, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)
- DEVOUR (Steam)
- Galactic Civilizations 3 (Xbox, Microsoft Store)
- MotoGP22 (Xbox, Microsoft Store)
- Torque Drift 2 (Steam)
GeForce Now Türkiye fiyatları
Performance paket için aylık 420 TL, 6 aylık 2.100 TL ve 12 aylık 3.720 TL
RTX Ultimate paket için aylık 840 TL, 6 aylık 4.200 TL ve 12 ay 7.440 TL