GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı (11 Ekim)

GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı
Nvidia'nın paylaşımına göre bu hafta GeForce Now kütüphanesine Deathground, King of Meat, Seafarer: The Ship Sim, Little Nightmares III, Battlefield 6 ve The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind dahil 6 oyun ekleniyor. Platforma eklenecek tüm oyunlara aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.
- Deathground (Steam,)
- King of Meat (Steam)
- Seafarer: The Ship Sim (Steam)
- Little Nightmares III (Steam)
- Battlefield 6 (Steam, EA app, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind (Steam, Epic Games Store,Xbox, PC Game Pass)
GeForce Now Türkiye fiyatları
Performance paket için aylık 270 TL, 3 aylık 1.110 TL, 6 aylık 2.100 TL ve 12 aylık 3.720 TL
RTX Ultimate paket için aylık 840 TL, 3 aylık 2.220 TL, 6 aylık 2.640 TL ve 12 ay 7.440 TL