GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı (11 Ekim)

Tam Boyutta Gör Günümüzün en popüler bulut oyun platformlarından GeForce Now (GAME+), sürekli olarak büyümeye ve yeni oyunlar ile güncellemeye devam ediyor. Son olarak Nvidia, bu hafta GeForce Now'a eklenecek oyunları duyurdu. Battlefield 6 dahil 6 yeni oyun daha bulut üzerinden oynanabilir olacak.

GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı

Nvidia'nın paylaşımına göre bu hafta GeForce Now kütüphanesine Deathground, King of Meat, Seafarer: The Ship Sim, Little Nightmares III, Battlefield 6 ve The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind dahil 6 oyun ekleniyor. Platforma eklenecek tüm oyunlara aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.

GeForce Now Türkiye fiyatları

Performance paket için aylık 270 TL, 3 aylık 1.110 TL, 6 aylık 2.100 TL ve 12 aylık 3.720 TL

RTX Ultimate paket için aylık 840 TL, 3 aylık 2.220 TL, 6 aylık 2.640 TL ve 12 ay 7.440 TL

