GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı (23 Ağustos)

GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı
Nvidia'nın paylaşımına göre bu hafta GeForce Now kütüphanesine Stick It to the Stickman, Blacksmith Master, VOID/BREAKER, The Rogue Prince of Persia, Funko Fusion, Total War: MEDIEVAL II – Definitive Edition, Total War: ATTILA, A Total War Saga: Troy, Total War: NAPOLEON, Total War: EMPIRE, Total War: PHARAOH DYNASTIES, Total War: SHOGUN 2 ve Total War: ROME REMASTERED dahil 13 oyun ekleniyor. Platforma eklenecek tüm oyunlara aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.
- Stick It to the Stickman (Steam,18 Ağustos)
- Blacksmith Master (Xbox, PC Game Pass, 19 Ağustos)
- VOID/BREAKER (Steam and Xbox PC Game Pass, 18 Ağustos)
- The Rogue Prince of Persia (Ubisoft, 20 Ağustos)
- Funko Fusion (Steam)
- Total War: MEDIEVAL II – Definitive Edition (Steam)
- Total War: ATTILA (Steam)
- A Total War Saga: Troy (Steam)
- Total War: NAPOLEON – Definitive Edition (Steam)
- Total War: EMPIRE – Definitive Edition (Steam)
- Total War: PHARAOH DYNASTIES (Steam)
- Total War: ROME REMASTERED (Steam)
- Total War: SHOGUN 2 (Steam)
GeForce Now Türkiye fiyatları
Performance paket için aylık 380 TL, 3 aylık 495 TL ve 12 aylık 3.480 TL
RTX Ultimate paket için aylık 760 TL, 3 aylık 1.980 TL, 6 aylık 3.840 TL ve 12 ay 6.960 TL