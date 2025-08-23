GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı (23 Ağustos)

Tam Boyutta Gör Günümüzün en popüler bulut oyun platformlarından GeForce Now (GAME+), sürekli olarak büyümeye ve yeni oyunlar ile güncellemeye devam ediyor. Son olarak Nvidia, bu hafta GeForce Now'a eklenecek oyunları duyurdu. Total War: MEDIEVAL II – Definitive Edition ve Blacksmith Master dahil 13 yeni oyun daha bulut üzerinden oynanabilir olacak.

GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı

Nvidia'nın paylaşımına göre bu hafta GeForce Now kütüphanesine Stick It to the Stickman, Blacksmith Master, VOID/BREAKER, The Rogue Prince of Persia, Funko Fusion, Total War: MEDIEVAL II – Definitive Edition, Total War: ATTILA, A Total War Saga: Troy, Total War: NAPOLEON, Total War: EMPIRE, Total War: PHARAOH DYNASTIES, Total War: SHOGUN 2 ve Total War: ROME REMASTERED dahil 13 oyun ekleniyor. Platforma eklenecek tüm oyunlara aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.

Stick It to the Stickman (Steam,18 Ağustos)

Blacksmith Master (Xbox, PC Game Pass, 19 Ağustos)

VOID/BREAKER (Steam and Xbox PC Game Pass, 18 Ağustos)

The Rogue Prince of Persia (Ubisoft, 20 Ağustos)

Funko Fusion (Steam)

Total War: MEDIEVAL II – Definitive Edition (Steam)

Total War: ATTILA (Steam)

A Total War Saga: Troy (Steam)

Total War: NAPOLEON – Definitive Edition (Steam)

Total War: EMPIRE – Definitive Edition (Steam)

Total War: PHARAOH DYNASTIES (Steam)

Total War: ROME REMASTERED (Steam)

Total War: SHOGUN 2 (Steam)

GeForce Now Türkiye fiyatları

Performance paket için aylık 380 TL, 3 aylık 495 TL ve 12 aylık 3.480 TL

RTX Ultimate paket için aylık 760 TL, 3 aylık 1.980 TL, 6 aylık 3.840 TL ve 12 ay 6.960 TL

