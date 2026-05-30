Tam Boyutta Gör Günümüzün en popüler bulut oyun platformlarından GeForce Now (GAME+), yeni oyunlar ile güncellemeye devam ediyor. Son olarak Nvidia, GeForce Now'a eklenecek oyunları duyurdu. Bu hafta 007 First Light dahil 8 oyun daha bulut üzerinden oynanabilir olacak.

GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı

Nvidia'nın paylaşımına göre bu hafta GeForce Now kütüphanesine Romestead, World of Tanks: HEAT, 007 First Light, Starminer, Resident Evil Requiem Demo, Alchemy Factory, BeamNG.drive ve Ostranauts ekleniyor.

Romestead (Steam, 26 Mayıs)

World of Tanks: HEAT (Steam, 26 Mayıs)

007 First Light (Steam, Epic Games Store,Xbox, Microsoft store, 26 Mayıs)

Starminer (Steam, 27 Mayıs)

Resident Evil Requiem Demo (27 Mayıs)

Alchemy Factory (Steam)

BeamNG.drive (Epic Games Store)

Ostranauts (Steam)

GeForce Now Türkiye fiyatları

Performance paket için aylık 599 TL, 6 aylık 3.354 TL 12 aylık 6.588 TL

RTX Ultimate paket için aylık 1.199TL, 6 aylık 6.594 TL, 12 aylık 11.988 TL

Eposta ile Paylaşın başlıklı bu arkadaşınıza postalayın.

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Dijital Servisler Haberleri

GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı

Bu haberi ve diğer DH içeriklerini, gelişmiş mobil uygulamamızı kullanarak görüntüleyin: