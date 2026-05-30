GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı
Nvidia'nın paylaşımına göre bu hafta GeForce Now kütüphanesine Romestead, World of Tanks: HEAT, 007 First Light, Starminer, Resident Evil Requiem Demo, Alchemy Factory, BeamNG.drive ve Ostranauts ekleniyor.
- Romestead (Steam, 26 Mayıs)
- World of Tanks: HEAT (Steam, 26 Mayıs)
- 007 First Light (Steam, Epic Games Store,Xbox, Microsoft store, 26 Mayıs)
- Starminer (Steam, 27 Mayıs)
- Resident Evil Requiem Demo (27 Mayıs)
- Alchemy Factory (Steam)
- BeamNG.drive (Epic Games Store)
- Ostranauts (Steam)
GeForce Now Türkiye fiyatları
- Performance paket için aylık 599 TL, 6 aylık 3.354 TL 12 aylık 6.588 TL
- RTX Ultimate paket için aylık 1.199TL, 6 aylık 6.594 TL, 12 aylık 11.988 TL
Japonlar bunu nasıl kaptırdı yahu?
titanfall gerçek oluyor desenize
Tam teşekküllü işlevsel gerçek Mecha yapmak Japonlara değil de Çinlilere kısmetmiş.