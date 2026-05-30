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    GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı

    Geforce Now hizmetine bu hafta eklenecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı. Resident Evil Requiem Demo ve 007 First Light dahil çok sayıda oyun daha bulut üzerinden oynanabilir olacak. İşte liste...

    GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı Tam Boyutta Gör
    Günümüzün en popüler bulut oyun platformlarından GeForce Now (GAME+), yeni oyunlar ile güncellemeye devam ediyor. Son olarak Nvidia, GeForce Now'a eklenecek oyunları duyurdu. Bu hafta 007 First Light dahil 8 oyun daha bulut üzerinden oynanabilir olacak.

    GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı

    Nvidia'nın paylaşımına göre bu hafta GeForce Now kütüphanesine Romestead, World of Tanks: HEAT, 007 First Light, Starminer, Resident Evil Requiem Demo, Alchemy Factory, BeamNG.drive ve Ostranauts ekleniyor.

    GeForce Now Türkiye fiyatları

    • Performance paket için aylık 599 TL, 6 aylık 3.354 TL 12 aylık 6.588 TL
    • RTX Ultimate paket için aylık 1.199TL, 6 aylık 6.594 TL, 12 aylık 11.988 TL
    Bu haberi ve diğer DH içeriklerini, gelişmiş mobil uygulamamızı kullanarak görüntüleyin: DH App Gallery Uygulamasını İndir DH Android Uygulamasını İndir DH iOS Uygulamasını İndir
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    Dünyanın ilk seri üretim insanlı mecha robotu

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    Japonlar bunu nasıl kaptırdı yahu?

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    titanfall gerçek oluyor desenize

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    Tam teşekküllü işlevsel gerçek Mecha yapmak Japonlara değil de Çinlilere kısmetmiş.

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