GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı
Nvidia'nın paylaşımına göre bu hafta GeForce Now kütüphanesine Denshattack!, The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu, Heave Ho 2, Fogpiercer ve Onimusha: Way of the Sword DEMO ekleniyor. Listede yer alan bu 5 oyunun halihazırda erişilebilir olduğunu söyleyelim. Yeni eklenecek tüm oyunlara ve platformlarına hemen aşağıdan göz atabilirsiniz.
- Denshattack! (Steam, Xbox)
- The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu (Steam)
- Heave Ho 2 (Steam)
- Fogpiercer (Steam, Xbox, Game Pass)
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword DEMO (Steam)
GeForce Now Türkiye fiyatları
Performance paket için aylık 599 TL, 6 aylık 3.354 TL 12 aylık 6.588 TL
RTX Ultimate paket için aylık 1.199TL, 6 aylık 6.594 TL, 12 aylık 11.988 TL