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    GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı

    Geforce Now hizmetine bu hafta eklenecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı. Onimusha: Way of the Sword Demo dahil çok sayıda oyun daha bulut üzerinden oynanabilir olacak. İşte liste...

    GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı Tam Boyutta Gör
    Geforce Now hizmetine bu hafta eklenecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı. Onimusha: Way of the Sword DEMO dahil çok sayıda oyun daha bulut üzerinden oynanabilir olacak. İşte liste...

    GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı

    Nvidia'nın paylaşımına göre bu hafta GeForce Now kütüphanesine Denshattack!, The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu, Heave Ho 2, Fogpiercer ve Onimusha: Way of the Sword DEMO ekleniyor. Listede yer alan bu 5 oyunun halihazırda erişilebilir olduğunu söyleyelim. Yeni eklenecek tüm oyunlara ve platformlarına hemen aşağıdan göz atabilirsiniz.

    • Denshattack! (SteamXbox)
    • The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu (Steam)
    • Heave Ho 2 (Steam)
    • Fogpiercer (Steam, Xbox, Game Pass)
    • Onimusha: Way of the Sword DEMO (Steam)

    GeForce Now Türkiye fiyatları

    Performance paket için aylık 599 TL, 6 aylık 3.354 TL 12 aylık 6.588 TL
    RTX Ultimate paket için aylık 1.199TL, 6 aylık 6.594 TL, 12 aylık 11.988 TL

    Bu haberi ve diğer DH içeriklerini, gelişmiş mobil uygulamamızı kullanarak görüntüleyin: DH App Gallery Uygulamasını İndir DH Android Uygulamasını İndir DH iOS Uygulamasını İndir
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