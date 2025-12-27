GeForce Now'a eklenecek yılın son oyunları açıklandı (27 Aralık)

Tam Boyutta Gör Günümüzün en popüler bulut oyun platformlarından GeForce Now (GAME+), sürekli olarak büyümeye ve yeni oyunlar ile güncellemeye devam ediyor. Son olarak Nvidia, bu hafta GeForce Now'a eklenecek oyunları duyurdu. Bu hafta Citizen Sleeper ve Dying Light: The Beast dahil 13 oyun daha bulut üzerinden oynanabilir olacak.

GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı

Nvidia'nın paylaşımına göre bu hafta GeForce Now kütüphanesine ARC Raiders (Epic Games Store), Citizen Sleeper, Dying Light: The Beast (Epic), Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, Pacific Drive, Pigeon Simulator, Storage Hunter Simulator, Sword of the Sea, Underground Garage ve Witchfire dahil 13 yeni oyun ekleniyor. Platforma eklenecek tüm oyunlara aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.

GeForce RTX 5080-ready:

Sid Meier’s Civilization VII (Steam, Epic Games Store)

Jurassic World Evolution 3 (Steam)

GeForce Now Türkiye fiyatları

Performance paket için aylık 420 TL, 6 aylık 2.100 TL 12 aylık 3.720 TL

RTX Ultimate paket için 6 aylık 4.200 TL, 12 aylık 7.440 TL

