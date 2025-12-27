GeForce Now'a eklenecek yılın son oyunları açıklandı (27 Aralık)

GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı
Nvidia'nın paylaşımına göre bu hafta GeForce Now kütüphanesine ARC Raiders (Epic Games Store), Citizen Sleeper, Dying Light: The Beast (Epic), Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, Pacific Drive, Pigeon Simulator, Storage Hunter Simulator, Sword of the Sea, Underground Garage ve Witchfire dahil 13 yeni oyun ekleniyor. Platforma eklenecek tüm oyunlara aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.
- ARC Raiders (Epic Games Store)
- Citizen Sleeper (Steam)
- Dying Light: The Beast (Epic Games Store)
- Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel (Epic Games Store)
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris (Xbox, Game Pass)
- Pacific Drive (Xbox, Game Pass)
- Pigeon Simulator (Xbox, Game Pass)
- PowerWash Simulator 2 (Steam)
- Shape of Dreams (Steam)
- Storage Hunter Simulator (Steam)
- Sword of the Sea (Steam)
- Underground Garage (Steam)
- Witchfire (Epic Games Store)
GeForce RTX 5080-ready:
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VII (Steam, Epic Games Store)
- Jurassic World Evolution 3 (Steam)
GeForce Now Türkiye fiyatları
Performance paket için aylık 420 TL, 6 aylık 2.100 TL 12 aylık 3.720 TL
RTX Ultimate paket için 6 aylık 4.200 TL, 12 aylık 7.440 TL