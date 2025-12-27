Giriş
    GeForce Now'a eklenecek yılın son oyunları açıklandı (27 Aralık)

    Geforce Now hizmetine bu hafta eklenecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı. FJotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel ve Pacific Drive dahil 13 oyun daha bulut üzerinden oynanabilir olacak. İşte liste..

    GeForce Now'a eklenecek yılın son oyunları açıklandı (27 Aralık) Tam Boyutta Gör
    Günümüzün en popüler bulut oyun platformlarından GeForce Now (GAME+), sürekli olarak büyümeye ve yeni oyunlar ile güncellemeye devam ediyor. Son olarak Nvidia, bu hafta GeForce Now'a eklenecek oyunları duyurdu. Bu hafta Citizen Sleeper ve Dying Light: The Beast dahil 13 oyun daha bulut üzerinden oynanabilir olacak.

    GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı

    Nvidia'nın paylaşımına göre bu hafta GeForce Now kütüphanesine ARC Raiders (Epic Games Store), Citizen Sleeper, Dying Light: The Beast (Epic), Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, Pacific Drive, Pigeon Simulator, Storage Hunter Simulator, Sword of the Sea, Underground Garage ve Witchfire dahil 13 yeni oyun ekleniyor. Platforma eklenecek tüm oyunlara aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz. 

    GeForce RTX 5080-ready:

    GeForce Now Türkiye fiyatları

    Performance paket için aylık 420 TL, 6 aylık 2.100 TL 12 aylık 3.720 TL
    RTX Ultimate paket için 6 aylık 4.200 TL, 12 aylık 7.440 TL

