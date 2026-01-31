Tam Boyutta Gör Günümüzün en popüler bulut oyun platformlarından GeForce Now (GAME+), sürekli olarak büyümeye ve yeni oyunlar ile güncellemeye devam ediyor. Son olarak Nvidia, bu hafta GeForce Now'a eklenecek oyunları duyurdu. Bu hafta Prototype, Prototype 2, Vampires: Bloodlord Rising ve daha fazlası bulut üzerinden oynanabilir olacak.

GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı

Nvidia'nın paylaşımına göre bu hafta GeForce Now kütüphanesine The Midnight Walkers, Cairn, Prototype 1 & 2, Warhammer 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2, Half Sword, Vampires: Bloodlord Rising, The Bard’s Tale Trilogy, The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut ve Total War: Three Kingdoms dahil 10 oyun ekleniyor. Platforma eklenecek tüm oyunlara aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.

Ayrıca Nvidia, Beta Linux uygulamasının artık kullanılabilir olduğunu duyurdu. PC'ler ve dizüstü bilgisayarlar için geliştirilen uygulama, Windows ve macOS'taki mevcut GeForce NOW uygulamasına benzer bir deneyim sunuyor.

The Midnight Walkers (Steam, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)

Cairn (Steam, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)

Prototype (Ubisoft Connect)

Prototype 2 (Ubisoft Connect)

Warhammer 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 (GeForce RTX 5080-ready)

Half Sword (Steam, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)

Vampires: Bloodlord Rising (Steam, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)

The Bard’s Tale Trilogy (Steam, Xbox, Game Pass)

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut (Steam, Xbox, Game Pass)

Total War: Three Kingdoms (Epic Games Store)

GeForce Now Türkiye fiyatları

Performance paket için aylık 420 TL, 6 aylık 2.100 TL ve 12 aylık 3.720 TL

RTX Ultimate paket için aylık 840 TL, 6 aylık 4.200 TL ve 12 ay 7.440 TL

Eposta ile Paylaşın başlıklı bu arkadaşınıza postalayın.

Anasayfa

Yaşam

Dijital Servisler Haberleri

GeForce Now'a yeni eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı: İşte liste

Bu haberi ve diğer DH içeriklerini, gelişmiş mobil uygulamamızı kullanarak görüntüleyin: