Giriş
Son Aramalarınız TEMİZLE
    Genel Hızlı Tercihler Sıfırla
    Header'ı Tuttur
    Header'da Teknoloji Gündemi
    Anasayfa
    Büyük Slayt ve Popüler Haberler
    Kaydırarak Daha Fazla İçerik Yükle
    İçerikleri Yeni Sekmede Aç
    Detay Sayfaları
    Kaydırarak Sonraki Habere Geçiş
    Site Tercihleri Bildirim Tercihleri
    Renk Seçenekleri
    Gece Modu (Koyu Tema)
    Sadece Videolar için Gece Modu
    Saate Göre Otomatik Ayarla
    Detaylı Site Tercihleri
    İndirim Kodu indirim kodu
    Anlık Bildirim

    GeForce Now'a yeni eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı: İşte liste

    Geforce Now hizmetine bu hafta eklenecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı. Bu hafta 10 yeni oyun daha bulut üzerinden oynanabilir olacak. İşte liste...                    

    GeForce Now'a yeni eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı: İşte liste Tam Boyutta Gör
    Günümüzün en popüler bulut oyun platformlarından GeForce Now (GAME+), sürekli olarak büyümeye ve yeni oyunlar ile güncellemeye devam ediyor. Son olarak Nvidia, bu hafta GeForce Now'a eklenecek oyunları duyurdu. Bu hafta Prototype, Prototype 2, Vampires: Bloodlord Rising ve daha fazlası bulut üzerinden oynanabilir olacak.

    GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı

    Nvidia'nın paylaşımına göre bu hafta GeForce Now kütüphanesine The Midnight Walkers, Cairn, Prototype 1 & 2, Warhammer 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2, Half Sword, Vampires: Bloodlord Rising, The Bard’s Tale Trilogy, The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut ve Total War: Three Kingdoms dahil 10 oyun ekleniyor. Platforma eklenecek tüm oyunlara aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz. 

    Ayrıca Nvidia, Beta Linux uygulamasının artık kullanılabilir olduğunu duyurdu. PC'ler ve dizüstü bilgisayarlar için geliştirilen uygulama, Windows ve macOS'taki mevcut GeForce NOW uygulamasına benzer bir deneyim sunuyor.

    • The Midnight Walkers (Steam, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)
    • Cairn (Steam, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)
    • Prototype (Ubisoft Connect)
    • Prototype 2 (Ubisoft Connect)
    • Warhammer 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 (GeForce RTX 5080-ready)
    • Half Sword (Steam, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)
    • Vampires: Bloodlord Rising (Steam, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)
    • The Bard’s Tale Trilogy (SteamXbox, Game Pass)
    • The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut (SteamXbox, Game Pass)
    • Total War: Three Kingdoms (Epic Games Store)

    GeForce Now Türkiye fiyatları

    Performance paket için aylık 420 TL, 6 aylık 2.100 TL ve 12 aylık 3.720 TL
    RTX Ultimate paket için aylık 840 TL, 6 aylık 4.200 TL ve 12 ay 7.440 TL 

    Bu haberi ve diğer DH içeriklerini, gelişmiş mobil uygulamamızı kullanarak görüntüleyin: DH App Gallery Uygulamasını İndir DH Android Uygulamasını İndir DH iOS Uygulamasını İndir
    Daha Fazla Video
    Sessiz Video Tercihleri
    Otomatik yükle ve oynat
    Video bitince sonrakine geç
    Profil resmi
    donanimhabercom Instagram

    Xiaomi'den masaj yapan akıllı tarak

    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sorgu:

    Forumdan Konular

    bir gün bir palyaço varmış bütün ağlayanları güldürürmüş duoderm ne işe yarar kunduz eğitim yeni hat aldım servis yok diyor turkcell araç stop ettikten sonra fan çalışması renault

    Editörün Seçtiği Sıcak Fırsatlar

    Sıcak Fırsatlar Forumunda Tıklananlar

    Tavsiyelerimiz

    Telefon Tavsiyesi Tümü
    10.000 TL Altındaki Telefonlar
    TECNO Spark 30
    TECNO Spark 30
     Bu Telefonu Satın Al
    Notebook Tavsiyesi Tümü
    20.000 TL Altındaki Laptoplar
    Asus Vivobook Go
    Asus Vivobook Go
     Bu Notebook'u Satın Al
    Sistem Tavsiyesi Tümü
    Orta Seviye Sistem
    Bu Sistemi Satın Al
    Yeni Haber
    şimdi
    Geri Bildirim
    DH Çerez
    Hizmet kalitesi için çerezleri kullanabiliriz, DH'yi kullanırken depoladığımız çerezlerle ilgili veri politikamıza gözatın.
    Kabul Ediyorum