Golden Joystick 2025 adayları açıklandı: İşte yılın oyunları

Golden Joystick 2025 adayları belli oldu
Toplamda, bu yıl oy verebileceğiniz 21 kategori bulunuyor. Bu yıl büyük oyunlar açısından biraz sessiz geçse de, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, The Alters, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Split Fiction ve Hollow Knight: Silksong gibi ikonik oyunların piyasaya sürülmesine ve büyük hitlere dönüşmesine tanık olduk. Golden Joystick Ödülleri, 20 Kasım'da YouTube, Twitch, Steam üzerinden canlı olarak gerçekleştirilecek. İşte yılın oyunu adayları:
Yılın PC Oyunu
- Abiotic Factor
- Dune: Awakening
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- PEAK
- The Alters
Yılın Konsol Oyunu
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Ghost of Yotei
- Mario Kart World
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
En İyi Hikaye Anlatıcılığı
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
- Mafia: The Old Country
- SILENT HILL f
- The Hundred Line - Last Defense Academy
En İyi Çok Oyunculu Oyun
- Battlefield 6
- Elden Ring Nightreign
- Mario Kart World
- Peak
- Rematch
- Split Fiction
En İyi Görsel Tasarım
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yotei
- Sword of the Sea
- The Midnight Walk
En İyi Bağımsız Oyun
- Abiotic Factor
- Baby Steps
- Blue Prince
- Caves of Qud
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
- Despelote
- Herdling
- Skin Deep
- Wanderstop
En İyi Bağımsız Oyun (Kendi Yayınladığı)
- Consume Me
- Deltarune
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Keep Driving
- Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders
- Peak
- Promise Mascot Agency
- Spilled!
- Sword of the Sea
Hâlâ Oynanıyor Ödülü (PC ve Konsol)
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Dead by Daylight
- Fortnite
- GTA Online
- Helldivers 2
- Marvel Rivals
- Minecraft
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- Satisfactory
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege X
- Warframe
Hâlâ Oynanıyor Ödülü (Mobil)
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Clash Royale
- Free Fire
- Genshin Impact
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Pokémon GO
- PUBG MOBILE
- Roblox
- Subway Surfers
- Zenless Zone Zero
En İyi Remake / Remaster
- Gears of War: Reloaded
- Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
- The Talos Principle: Reawakened
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4
- Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter
Yılın Oyun Stüdyosu
- Aggro Crab and Landfall
- Bloober Team
- Rebellion
- Sandfall Interactive
- Sloclap
- Team Cherry
En İyi Oyun Genişlemesi
- Assassin's Creed Shadows - Claws of Awaji
- Atomfall Story Expansion Pack: The Red Strain
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants
- Lies of P: Overture
- No Man's Sky: Voyagers
- Still Wakes the Deep: Siren's Rest
En İyi Ses Tasarımı
- Battlefield 6
- Cronos: The New Dawn
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Ghost of Yotei
- Two Point Museum
En İyi Müzik
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- DELTARUNE
- Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream
- SILENT HILL f
- South of Midnight
- Sword of the Sea
En İyi Başrol Oyuncusu
- Adriyan Rae: South of Midnight'ta Hazel
- Alex Jordan: The Alters'ta Jan Dolski
- Erika Ishii: Ghost of Yotei'de Atsu
- Jennifer English: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33'te Maelle
- Tom McKay: Kingdom Come: Deliverance II'de Henry
- Troy Baker: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle'da Indiana Jones
En İyi Yardımcı Oyuncu
- Troy Baker: Death Stranding 2: On the Beach'te Higgs Monaghan
- Jim High: Kingdom Come: Deliverance II'de Erik
- Ben Starr: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33'te Verso
- Lucy Griffiths: Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream'de Alva
- Logan Cunningham: Hades II
- Marios Gavrilis: Emmerich Indiana Jones and the Great Circle'da Voss
En İyi Erken Erişim Oyunu
- 9 Kings
- Grounded 2
- R.E.P.O.
- Schedule I
- skate.
- White Knuckle
En İyi Oyun Donanımı
- AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D
- Elgato Facecam 4K
- Nintendo Switch 2
- Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller
- Razer Blade 16
- WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe SSD
En İyi Oyun Uyarlaması
- A Minecraft Movie (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Arcane Season 2 (Netflix)
- Devil May Cry (Netflix)
- Secret Level (Prime Video)
- Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (Paramount Pictures)
- The Last of Us Season 2 (HBO)
En İyi Oyun Fragmanı
- Battlefield 6: Official Launch Live Action Fragmanı
- Grand Theft Auto VI İkinci Fragman
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Resmî CGI Fragmanı
- Rhythm Doctor - Resmî Çıkış Tarihi Fragmanı
- Romeo Is A Dead Man - Duyuru Fragmanı
- The Expanse: Osiris Reborn - Duyuru Fragmanı
En Çok Aranan Oyun
- 007 First Light
- Black Myth: Zhong Kui
- Crimson Desert
- Exodus
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Hell Let Loose: Vietnam
- Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet
- KINGDOM HEARTS IV
- LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Night
- Light No Fire
- Marvel's Wolverine
- OD – KNOCK
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword
- Resident Evil Requiem
- Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy
- Saros
- Subnautica 2
- The Blood of Dawnwalker
- The Expanse: Osiris Reborn
- The Witcher 4
