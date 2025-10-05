Golden Joystick 2025 adayları açıklandı: İşte yılın oyunları

Tam Boyutta Gör Oyun dünyasının merakla takip ettiği Golden Joystick ödülleri, 1983 yılından beri her sene gerçekleşiyor. Birçok kategoriden oyunların ödülle buluştuğu etkinliğin bu yılki adayları ise geçtiğimiz saatlerde açıklandı. 43. Golden Joystick Ödülleri her sene olduğu gibi oyuncular tarafından verilen oylarla belirlenecek.

Golden Joystick 2025 adayları belli oldu

Toplamda, bu yıl oy verebileceğiniz 21 kategori bulunuyor. Bu yıl büyük oyunlar açısından biraz sessiz geçse de, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, The Alters, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Split Fiction ve Hollow Knight: Silksong gibi ikonik oyunların piyasaya sürülmesine ve büyük hitlere dönüşmesine tanık olduk. Golden Joystick Ödülleri, 20 Kasım'da YouTube, Twitch, Steam üzerinden canlı olarak gerçekleştirilecek. İşte yılın oyunu adayları:

Yılın PC Oyunu

Abiotic Factor

Dune: Awakening

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

PEAK

The Alters

Yılın Konsol Oyunu

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Donkey Kong Bananza

Ghost of Yotei

Mario Kart World

Monster Hunter Wilds

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

En İyi Hikaye Anlatıcılığı

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

Mafia: The Old Country

SILENT HILL f

The Hundred Line - Last Defense Academy

En İyi Çok Oyunculu Oyun

Battlefield 6

Elden Ring Nightreign

Mario Kart World

Peak

Rematch

Split Fiction

En İyi Görsel Tasarım

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yotei

Sword of the Sea

The Midnight Walk

En İyi Bağımsız Oyun

Abiotic Factor

Baby Steps

Blue Prince

Caves of Qud

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Despelote

Herdling

Skin Deep

Wanderstop

En İyi Bağımsız Oyun (Kendi Yayınladığı)

Consume Me

Deltarune

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Keep Driving

Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders

Peak

Promise Mascot Agency

Spilled!

Sword of the Sea

Hâlâ Oynanıyor Ödülü (PC ve Konsol)

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Warzone

Dead by Daylight

Fortnite

GTA Online

Helldivers 2

Marvel Rivals

Minecraft

Naraka: Bladepoint

Satisfactory

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege X

Warframe

Hâlâ Oynanıyor Ödülü (Mobil)

Call of Duty: Mobile

Clash Royale

Free Fire

Genshin Impact

Honkai: Star Rail

Pokémon GO

PUBG MOBILE

Roblox

Subway Surfers

Zenless Zone Zero

En İyi Remake / Remaster

Gears of War: Reloaded

Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

The Talos Principle: Reawakened

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter

Yılın Oyun Stüdyosu

Aggro Crab and Landfall

Bloober Team

Rebellion

Sandfall Interactive

Sloclap

Team Cherry

En İyi Oyun Genişlemesi

Assassin's Creed Shadows - Claws of Awaji

Atomfall Story Expansion Pack: The Red Strain

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants

Lies of P: Overture

No Man's Sky: Voyagers

Still Wakes the Deep: Siren's Rest

En İyi Ses Tasarımı

Battlefield 6

Cronos: The New Dawn

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Donkey Kong Bananza

Ghost of Yotei

Two Point Museum

En İyi Müzik

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

DELTARUNE

Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream

SILENT HILL f

South of Midnight

Sword of the Sea

En İyi Başrol Oyuncusu

Adriyan Rae: South of Midnight'ta Hazel

Alex Jordan: The Alters'ta Jan Dolski

Erika Ishii: Ghost of Yotei'de Atsu

Jennifer English: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33'te Maelle

Tom McKay: Kingdom Come: Deliverance II'de Henry

Troy Baker: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle'da Indiana Jones

En İyi Yardımcı Oyuncu

Troy Baker: Death Stranding 2: On the Beach'te Higgs Monaghan

Jim High: Kingdom Come: Deliverance II'de Erik

Ben Starr: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33'te Verso

Lucy Griffiths: Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream'de Alva

Logan Cunningham: Hades II

Marios Gavrilis: Emmerich Indiana Jones and the Great Circle'da Voss

En İyi Erken Erişim Oyunu

9 Kings

Grounded 2

R.E.P.O.

Schedule I

skate.

White Knuckle

En İyi Oyun Donanımı

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D

Elgato Facecam 4K

Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller

Razer Blade 16

WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe SSD

En İyi Oyun Uyarlaması

A Minecraft Movie (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Arcane Season 2 (Netflix)

Devil May Cry (Netflix)

Secret Level (Prime Video)

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (Paramount Pictures)

The Last of Us Season 2 (HBO)

En İyi Oyun Fragmanı

Battlefield 6: Official Launch Live Action Fragmanı

Grand Theft Auto VI İkinci Fragman

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Resmî CGI Fragmanı

Rhythm Doctor - Resmî Çıkış Tarihi Fragmanı

Romeo Is A Dead Man - Duyuru Fragmanı

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn - Duyuru Fragmanı

En Çok Aranan Oyun

007 First Light

Black Myth: Zhong Kui

Crimson Desert

Exodus

Grand Theft Auto VI

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

KINGDOM HEARTS IV

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Night

Light No Fire

Marvel's Wolverine

OD – KNOCK

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Resident Evil Requiem

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy

Saros

Subnautica 2

The Blood of Dawnwalker

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn

The Witcher 4

