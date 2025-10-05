Giriş
    Golden Joystick 2025 adayları açıklandı: İşte yılın oyunları

    Yılın En İyi Oyunu oylaması Golden Joystick 2025 adayları açıklandı. Peki 43. yılını kutlayan etkinlikte bu yıl hangi oyunlar yarışıyor. İşte Golden Joystick 2025 adayları...

    Golden Joystick 2025 adayları açıklandı: İşte yılın oyunları Tam Boyutta Gör
    Oyun dünyasının merakla takip ettiği Golden Joystick ödülleri, 1983 yılından beri her sene gerçekleşiyor. Birçok kategoriden oyunların ödülle buluştuğu etkinliğin bu yılki adayları ise geçtiğimiz saatlerde açıklandı. 43. Golden Joystick Ödülleri her sene olduğu gibi oyuncular tarafından verilen oylarla belirlenecek.

    Golden Joystick 2025 adayları belli oldu

    Toplamda, bu yıl oy verebileceğiniz 21 kategori bulunuyor. Bu yıl büyük oyunlar açısından biraz sessiz geçse de, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, The Alters, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Split Fiction ve Hollow Knight: Silksong gibi ikonik oyunların piyasaya sürülmesine ve büyük hitlere dönüşmesine tanık olduk. Golden Joystick Ödülleri, 20 Kasım'da YouTube, Twitch, Steam üzerinden canlı olarak gerçekleştirilecek. İşte yılın oyunu adayları:

    Yılın PC Oyunu

    • Abiotic Factor
    • Dune: Awakening
    • Hollow Knight: Silksong
    • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
    • PEAK
    • The Alters

    Yılın Konsol Oyunu

    • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
    • Donkey Kong Bananza
    • Ghost of Yotei
    • Mario Kart World
    • Monster Hunter Wilds
    • Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

    En İyi Hikaye Anlatıcılığı

    • Blue Prince
    • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
    • Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
    • Mafia: The Old Country
    • SILENT HILL f
    • The Hundred Line - Last Defense Academy

    En İyi Çok Oyunculu Oyun

    • Battlefield 6
    • Elden Ring Nightreign
    • Mario Kart World
    • Peak
    • Rematch
    • Split Fiction

    En İyi Görsel Tasarım

    • Assassin's Creed Shadows
    • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
    • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
    • Ghost of Yotei
    • Sword of the Sea
    • The Midnight Walk

    En İyi Bağımsız Oyun

    • Abiotic Factor
    • Baby Steps
    • Blue Prince
    • Caves of Qud
    • Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
    • Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
    • Despelote
    • Herdling
    • Skin Deep
    • Wanderstop

    En İyi Bağımsız Oyun (Kendi Yayınladığı)

    • Consume Me
    • Deltarune
    • Hades II
    • Hollow Knight: Silksong
    • Keep Driving
    • Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders
    • Peak
    • Promise Mascot Agency
    • Spilled!
    • Sword of the Sea

    Hâlâ Oynanıyor Ödülü (PC ve Konsol)

    • Apex Legends
    • Call of Duty: Warzone
    • Dead by Daylight
    • Fortnite
    • GTA Online
    • Helldivers 2
    • Marvel Rivals
    • Minecraft
    • Naraka: Bladepoint
    • Satisfactory
    • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege X
    • Warframe

    Hâlâ Oynanıyor Ödülü (Mobil)

    • Call of Duty: Mobile
    • Clash Royale
    • Free Fire
    • Genshin Impact
    • Honkai: Star Rail
    • Pokémon GO
    • PUBG MOBILE
    • Roblox
    • Subway Surfers
    • Zenless Zone Zero

    En İyi Remake / Remaster

    • Gears of War: Reloaded
    • Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater
    • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
    • The Talos Principle: Reawakened
    • Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4
    • Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter

    Yılın Oyun Stüdyosu

    • Aggro Crab and Landfall
    • Bloober Team
    • Rebellion
    • Sandfall Interactive
    • Sloclap
    • Team Cherry

    En İyi Oyun Genişlemesi

    • Assassin's Creed Shadows - Claws of Awaji
    • Atomfall Story Expansion Pack: The Red Strain
    • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants
    • Lies of P: Overture
    • No Man's Sky: Voyagers
    • Still Wakes the Deep: Siren's Rest

    En İyi Ses Tasarımı

    • Battlefield 6
    • Cronos: The New Dawn
    • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
    • Donkey Kong Bananza
    • Ghost of Yotei
    • Two Point Museum

    En İyi Müzik

    • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
    • DELTARUNE
    • Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream
    • SILENT HILL f
    • South of Midnight
    • Sword of the Sea

    En İyi Başrol Oyuncusu

    • Adriyan Rae: South of Midnight'ta Hazel
    • Alex Jordan: The Alters'ta Jan Dolski
    • Erika Ishii: Ghost of Yotei'de Atsu
    • Jennifer English: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33'te Maelle
    • Tom McKay: Kingdom Come: Deliverance II'de Henry
    • Troy Baker: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle'da Indiana Jones

    En İyi Yardımcı Oyuncu

    • Troy Baker: Death Stranding 2: On the Beach'te Higgs Monaghan
    • Jim High: Kingdom Come: Deliverance II'de Erik
    • Ben Starr: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33'te Verso
    • Lucy Griffiths: Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream'de Alva
    • Logan Cunningham: Hades II
    • Marios Gavrilis: Emmerich Indiana Jones and the Great Circle'da Voss

    En İyi Erken Erişim Oyunu

    • 9 Kings
    • Grounded 2
    • R.E.P.O.
    • Schedule I
    • skate.
    • White Knuckle

    En İyi Oyun Donanımı

    • AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D
    • Elgato Facecam 4K
    • Nintendo Switch 2
    • Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller
    • Razer Blade 16
    • WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe SSD

    En İyi Oyun Uyarlaması

    • A Minecraft Movie (Warner Bros. Pictures)
    • Arcane Season 2 (Netflix)
    • Devil May Cry (Netflix)
    • Secret Level (Prime Video)
    • Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (Paramount Pictures)
    • The Last of Us Season 2 (HBO)

    En İyi Oyun Fragmanı

    • Battlefield 6: Official Launch Live Action Fragmanı
    • Grand Theft Auto VI İkinci Fragman
    • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Resmî CGI Fragmanı
    • Rhythm Doctor - Resmî Çıkış Tarihi Fragmanı
    • Romeo Is A Dead Man - Duyuru Fragmanı
    • The Expanse: Osiris Reborn - Duyuru Fragmanı

    En Çok Aranan Oyun

    • 007 First Light
    • Black Myth: Zhong Kui
    • Crimson Desert
    • Exodus
    • Grand Theft Auto VI
    • Hell Let Loose: Vietnam
    • Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet
    • KINGDOM HEARTS IV
    • LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Night
    • Light No Fire
    • Marvel's Wolverine
    • OD – KNOCK
    • Onimusha: Way of the Sword
    • Resident Evil Requiem
    • Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy
    • Saros
    • Subnautica 2
    • The Blood of Dawnwalker
    • The Expanse: Osiris Reborn
    • The Witcher 4
