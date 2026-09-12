Nvidia, GeForce Now'a yeni eklenen oyunları açıkladı: İşte liste

GeForce Now'a yeni eklenen oyunlar açıklandı
Nvidia'nın paylaşımına göre GeForce Now kütüphanesine Bus Simulator 27, Halloween: The Game, Honeycomb: The World Beyond, Wanderburg, Shroom and Gloom, WARDOGS, Welcome to Elderfield ve Death Stranding Director’s Cut dahil 8 yeni oyun ekleniyor. Listede yer alan oyunlara ve platformlarına hemen aşağıdan göz atabilirsiniz.
GeForce Now Türkiye fiyatları
Performance paket için aylık 599 TL, 6 aylık 3.354 TL 12 aylık 6.588 TL
RTX Ultimate paket için aylık 1.199 TL, 6 aylık 6.594 TL, 12 aylık 11.988 TL
- Bus Simulator 27 (Steam,)
- Halloween: The Game (Steam)
- Honeycomb: The World Beyond (Steam)
- Wanderburg (Steam)
- Shroom and Gloom (Steam)
- WARDOGS (Steam)
- Welcome to Elderfield (Steam)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut (Epic Games Store)