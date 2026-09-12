Nvidia, GeForce Now'a yeni eklenen oyunları açıkladı: İşte liste

Tam Boyutta Gör Günümüzün en popüler bulut oyun platformlarından GeForce Now (GAME+), yeni oyunlar ile güncellemeye devam ediyor. Son olarak Nvidia, GeForce Now'a eklenecek oyunları duyurdu. Bus Simulator 27, WARDOGS dahil 8 oyun daha bulut üzerinden oynanabilir olacak.

GeForce Now'a yeni eklenen oyunlar açıklandı

Nvidia'nın paylaşımına göre GeForce Now kütüphanesine Bus Simulator 27, Halloween: The Game, Honeycomb: The World Beyond, Wanderburg, Shroom and Gloom, WARDOGS, Welcome to Elderfield ve Death Stranding Director’s Cut dahil 8 yeni oyun ekleniyor. Listede yer alan oyunlara ve platformlarına hemen aşağıdan göz atabilirsiniz.

GeForce Now Türkiye fiyatları

Performance paket için aylık 599 TL, 6 aylık 3.354 TL 12 aylık 6.588 TL

RTX Ultimate paket için aylık 1.199 TL, 6 aylık 6.594 TL, 12 aylık 11.988 TL

Nvidia GeForce Game Ready 616.92 sürücüsü yayınlandı 2 gün önce eklendi

Bus Simulator 27 (Steam,)

Halloween: The Game (Steam)

Honeycomb: The World Beyond (Steam)

Wanderburg (Steam)

Shroom and Gloom (Steam)

WARDOGS (Steam)

Welcome to Elderfield (Steam)

Death Stranding Director’s Cut (Epic Games Store)

Eposta ile Paylaşın başlıklı bu arkadaşınıza postalayın.

Anasayfa

Yazılım

Oyunlar Haberleri

Nvidia, GeForce Now'a yeni eklenen oyunları açıkla

Bu haberi ve diğer DH içeriklerini, gelişmiş mobil uygulamamızı kullanarak görüntüleyin: