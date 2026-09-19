Nvidia, GeForce Now'a yeni eklenen oyunları açıkladı: İşte liste

GeForce Now'a yeni eklenen oyunlar açıklandı
Nvidia'nın paylaşımına göre GeForce Now kütüphanesine Active Matter, Aniimo, RuneScape: Dragonwilds, Train Sim World 7, The Guild 1 Remake: Europa 1410, The Blood of Dawnwalker, The Blood of Dawnwalker, Mixtape, Neon White, Outer Wilds, Stray ve What Remains of Edith Finch dahil 11 yeni oyun ekleniyor. Listede yer alan oyunlara ve platformlarına hemen aşağıdan göz atabilirsiniz.
GeForce Now Türkiye fiyatları
Performance paket için aylık 599 TL, 6 aylık 3.354 TL 12 aylık 6.588 TL
RTX Ultimate paket için aylık 1.199 TL, 6 aylık 6.594 TL, 12 aylık 11.988 TL
- Active Matter (Steam, Gaijin)
- Aniimo (Steam)
- RuneScape: Dragonwilds (Xbox, Game Pass)
- Train Sim World 7 (Steam)
- The Guild 1 Remake: Europa 1410 (Steam)
- The Blood of Dawnwalker (GOG.com)
- Mixtape (Steam)
- Neon White (Steam)
- Outer Wilds (Steam)
- Stray (Steam)
- What Remains of Edith Finch (Steam)