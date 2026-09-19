Nvidia, GeForce Now'a yeni eklenen oyunları açıkladı: İşte liste

Tam Boyutta Gör Günümüzün en popüler bulut oyun platformlarından GeForce Now (GAME+), yeni oyunlar ile güncellemeye devam ediyor. Son olarak Nvidia, GeForce Now'a eklenecek oyunları duyurdu. Oyun daha bulut üzerinden oynanabilir olacak.

GeForce Now'a yeni eklenen oyunlar açıklandı

Nvidia'nın paylaşımına göre GeForce Now kütüphanesine Active Matter, Aniimo, RuneScape: Dragonwilds, Train Sim World 7, The Guild 1 Remake: Europa 1410, The Blood of Dawnwalker, The Blood of Dawnwalker, Mixtape, Neon White, Outer Wilds, Stray ve What Remains of Edith Finch dahil 11 yeni oyun ekleniyor. Listede yer alan oyunlara ve platformlarına hemen aşağıdan göz atabilirsiniz.

GeForce Now Türkiye fiyatları

Performance paket için aylık 599 TL, 6 aylık 3.354 TL 12 aylık 6.588 TL

RTX Ultimate paket için aylık 1.199 TL, 6 aylık 6.594 TL, 12 aylık 11.988 TL

Active Matter (Steam, Gaijin)

Aniimo (Steam)

RuneScape: Dragonwilds (Xbox, Game Pass)

Train Sim World 7 (Steam)

The Guild 1 Remake: Europa 1410 (Steam)

The Blood of Dawnwalker (GOG.com)

Mixtape (Steam)

Neon White (Steam)

Outer Wilds (Steam)

Stray (Steam)

What Remains of Edith Finch (Steam)

Eposta ile Paylaşın başlıklı bu arkadaşınıza postalayın.

Anasayfa

Yazılım

Oyunlar Haberleri

Nvidia, GeForce Now'a yeni eklenen oyunları açıkladı

Bu haberi ve diğer DH içeriklerini, gelişmiş mobil uygulamamızı kullanarak görüntüleyin: