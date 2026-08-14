Tam Boyutta Gör Amazon'un Prime üyelerine aylık olarak verdiği ücretsiz oyunların Ağustos ayı listesi açıklandı. Prime Gaming yerine artık Amazon Luna platformuna entegre olan kütüphaneye bu ay 9 farklı ücretsiz oyun ve bazı oyun içi hediyeler ekleniyor. İşte Prime Gaming Ağustos 2026 ücretsiz oyunları.

Amazon Prime Gaming Ağustos 2026 oyunları

Prime Gaming'in Ağustos 2026 oyunlarına baktığımızda, listenin yepyeni oyunlarla güncellendiğini görüyoruz. Buna göre listede, Airship: Kingdoms Adrift, Right and Down, Hiveswap Friendsim, Pyramids and Aliens: Escape Room, Steelrising, Royal Romances: Forbidden Magic, Spray Paint Simulator, Havendock ve Clash: Artifacts of Chaos olmak üzere 9 yeni oyun yer alıyor.

Bir dönemin sonu: Amazon MMO pazarından çekiliyor 1 gün önce eklendi

Amazon Prime, ülkemize özel ilk ay için ücretsiz, sonrasında ise ayda 69,90 TL fiyat etiketi ile kullanıcılara sunuluyor. Üye olmak ve tüm ayrıcalıkları görmek için buraya tıklayabilirsiniz.

Right and Down (6 Ağustos, GOG)

(6 Ağustos, GOG) Hiveswap Friendsim (6 Ağustos, GOG)

(6 Ağustos, GOG) Pyramids and Aliens: Escape Room (13 Ağustos, GOG)

(13 Ağustos, GOG) Airship: Kingdoms Adrift (13 Ağustos, Epic Games Store)

(13 Ağustos, Epic Games Store) Steelrising (13Ağustos, Epic Games Store)

(13Ağustos, Epic Games Store) Royal Romances: Forbidden Magic (20 Ağustos, 3P)

(20 Ağustos, 3P) Spray Paint Simulator (20 Ağustos, Amazon Games App)

(20 Ağustos, Amazon Games App) Havendock (27 Ağustos, Amazon Games App)

(27 Ağustos, Amazon Games App) Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (27 Ağustos, Epic Games Store)

Eposta ile Paylaşın başlıklı bu arkadaşınıza postalayın.

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Oyunlar Haberleri

Prime Gaming (Amazon Luna) Ağustos 2026 oyunları açıklandı

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