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    Prime Gaming (Amazon Luna) Ağustos 2026 oyunları açıklandı

    Amazon Prime Gaming abonelerine Ağustos 2026'da sunulacak ücretsiz oyunlar belli oldu. Bu ay Prime Gaming (Luna) kütüphanesine 9 farklı ücretsiz oyun ekleniyor. İşte Ağustos ayı hediyeleri.. 

    Prime Gaming (Amazon Luna) Ağustos 2026 oyunları açıklandı Tam Boyutta Gör
    Amazon'un Prime üyelerine aylık olarak verdiği ücretsiz oyunların Ağustos ayı listesi açıklandı. Prime Gaming yerine artık Amazon Luna platformuna entegre olan kütüphaneye bu ay 9 farklı ücretsiz oyun ve bazı oyun içi hediyeler ekleniyor. İşte Prime Gaming Ağustos 2026 ücretsiz oyunları.

    Amazon Prime Gaming Ağustos 2026 oyunları

    Prime Gaming'in Ağustos 2026 oyunlarına baktığımızda, listenin yepyeni oyunlarla güncellendiğini görüyoruz. Buna göre listede, Airship: Kingdoms Adrift, Right and Down, Hiveswap Friendsim, Pyramids and Aliens: Escape Room, Steelrising, Royal Romances: Forbidden Magic, Spray Paint Simulator, Havendock ve Clash: Artifacts of Chaos olmak üzere 9 yeni oyun yer alıyor.

     

    Amazon Prime, ülkemize özel ilk ay için ücretsiz, sonrasında ise ayda 69,90 TL fiyat etiketi ile kullanıcılara sunuluyor. Üye olmak ve tüm ayrıcalıkları görmek için buraya tıklayabilirsiniz.

    • Right and Down (6 Ağustos, GOG)
    • Hiveswap Friendsim (6 Ağustos, GOG)
    • Pyramids and Aliens: Escape Room (13 Ağustos, GOG)
    • Airship: Kingdoms Adrift (13 Ağustos, Epic Games Store)
    • Steelrising (13Ağustos, Epic Games Store)
    • Royal Romances: Forbidden Magic (20 Ağustos, 3P)
    • Spray Paint Simulator (20 Ağustos, Amazon Games App)
    • Havendock (27 Ağustos, Amazon Games App)
    • Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (27 Ağustos, Epic Games Store)
    Bu haberi ve diğer DH içeriklerini, gelişmiş mobil uygulamamızı kullanarak görüntüleyin: DH App Gallery Uygulamasını İndir DH Android Uygulamasını İndir DH iOS Uygulamasını İndir
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