Prime Gaming (Amazon Luna) Ağustos 2026 oyunları açıklandı

Amazon Prime Gaming Ağustos 2026 oyunları
Prime Gaming'in Ağustos 2026 oyunlarına baktığımızda, listenin yepyeni oyunlarla güncellendiğini görüyoruz. Buna göre listede, Airship: Kingdoms Adrift, Right and Down, Hiveswap Friendsim, Pyramids and Aliens: Escape Room, Steelrising, Royal Romances: Forbidden Magic, Spray Paint Simulator, Havendock ve Clash: Artifacts of Chaos olmak üzere 9 yeni oyun yer alıyor.
Amazon Prime, ülkemize özel ilk ay için ücretsiz, sonrasında ise ayda 69,90 TL fiyat etiketi ile kullanıcılara sunuluyor. Üye olmak ve tüm ayrıcalıkları görmek için buraya tıklayabilirsiniz.
- Right and Down (6 Ağustos, GOG)
- Hiveswap Friendsim (6 Ağustos, GOG)
- Pyramids and Aliens: Escape Room (13 Ağustos, GOG)
- Airship: Kingdoms Adrift (13 Ağustos, Epic Games Store)
- Steelrising (13Ağustos, Epic Games Store)
- Royal Romances: Forbidden Magic (20 Ağustos, 3P)
- Spray Paint Simulator (20 Ağustos, Amazon Games App)
- Havendock (27 Ağustos, Amazon Games App)
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (27 Ağustos, Epic Games Store)