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    PS Plus Ekim 2026 oyunları açıklandı! Extra ve Premium

    Playstation kullanıcılarına sunulan abonelik servisi Playstation Plus'ın Ekim 2026 oyunları belli oldu. İşte Ekim ayında PS Plus Extra ve Premium katmanlarına eklenecek ücretsiz oyunlar...

    PS Plus Ekim 2026 oyunları açıklandı! Extra ve Pre Tam Boyutta Gör
    Playstation Plus, yepyeni oyunlarla genişlemeye ve aylık olarak güncellenmeye devam ediyor. Bildiğiniz gibi bu hizmet, PS Plus Essential, Extra ve Deluxe olmak üzere üç farklı katmana ayrıldı ve her ay yeni oyunların eklendiği bir oyun kütüphanesi sunuyor. Son olarak Ekim ayında PlayStation Plus kütüphanesine eklenecek oyunlar belli oldu.

    PS Plus Extra ve Premium Ekim 2026

    Hatırlayanlar olacaktır, Ekim ayının başında PS Plus'ın en alt abonelik katmanı olan yani PS Plus Essential katmanına, F1 25Hunt: Showdown 1896 ve Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 dahil olmak üzere 3 oyun ve hediye paketi eklenmişti. 

    Ekim ayında PS Plus Extra ve Premium kütüphanesine eklenecek yapımlar ise Mafia: The Old Country, Horizon Forbidden West, Mycopunk, Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2, The Midnight Walk, Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn Edition, ve Monster Energy Supercross 25 – The Official Video Game olacak. Tüm oyunlara ve detayla aşağıdan göz atabilirsiniz.

    PS Plus Extra

    • Mafia: The Old Country | PS5
    • Horizon Forbidden West | PS5, PS4
    • Mycopunk | PS5
    • Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2 | PS5, PS4
    • The Midnight Walk | PS5
    • Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn Edition | PS5, PS4
    • Monster Energy Supercross 25 – The Official Video Game | PS5

    PlayStation Plus Premium

    • Dino Crisis 2 | PS5, PS4
    • RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition | PS5, PS4
    Bu haberi ve diğer DH içeriklerini, gelişmiş mobil uygulamamızı kullanarak görüntüleyin: DH App Gallery Uygulamasını İndir DH Android Uygulamasını İndir DH iOS Uygulamasını İndir
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