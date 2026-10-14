PS Plus Ekim 2026 oyunları açıklandı! Extra ve Premium

PS Plus Extra ve Premium Ekim 2026
Hatırlayanlar olacaktır, Ekim ayının başında PS Plus'ın en alt abonelik katmanı olan yani PS Plus Essential katmanına, F1 25, Hunt: Showdown 1896 ve Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 dahil olmak üzere 3 oyun ve hediye paketi eklenmişti.
Ekim ayında PS Plus Extra ve Premium kütüphanesine eklenecek yapımlar ise Mafia: The Old Country, Horizon Forbidden West, Mycopunk, Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2, The Midnight Walk, Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn Edition, ve Monster Energy Supercross 25 – The Official Video Game olacak. Tüm oyunlara ve detayla aşağıdan göz atabilirsiniz.
PS Plus Extra
- Mafia: The Old Country | PS5
- Horizon Forbidden West | PS5, PS4
- Mycopunk | PS5
- Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2 | PS5, PS4
- The Midnight Walk | PS5
- Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn Edition | PS5, PS4
- Monster Energy Supercross 25 – The Official Video Game | PS5
PlayStation Plus Premium
- Dino Crisis 2 | PS5, PS4
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition | PS5, PS4