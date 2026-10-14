PS Plus Ekim 2026 oyunları açıklandı! Extra ve Premium

Tam Boyutta Gör Playstation Plus, yepyeni oyunlarla genişlemeye ve aylık olarak güncellenmeye devam ediyor. Bildiğiniz gibi bu hizmet, PS Plus Essential, Extra ve Deluxe olmak üzere üç farklı katmana ayrıldı ve her ay yeni oyunların eklendiği bir oyun kütüphanesi sunuyor. Son olarak Ekim ayında PlayStation Plus kütüphanesine eklenecek oyunlar belli oldu.

PS Plus Extra ve Premium Ekim 2026

Hatırlayanlar olacaktır, Ekim ayının başında PS Plus'ın en alt abonelik katmanı olan yani PS Plus Essential katmanına, F1 25, Hunt: Showdown 1896 ve Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 dahil olmak üzere 3 oyun ve hediye paketi eklenmişti.

PS Plus'tan Kasım 2026'da kaldırılacak ilk oyunlar belli oldu 7 sa. önce eklendi

Ekim ayında PS Plus Extra ve Premium kütüphanesine eklenecek yapımlar ise Mafia: The Old Country, Horizon Forbidden West, Mycopunk, Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2, The Midnight Walk, Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn Edition, ve Monster Energy Supercross 25 – The Official Video Game olacak. Tüm oyunlara ve detayla aşağıdan göz atabilirsiniz.

PS Plus Extra

Mafia: The Old Country | PS5

Horizon Forbidden West | PS5, PS4

Mycopunk | PS5

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2 | PS5, PS4

The Midnight Walk | PS5

Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn Edition | PS5, PS4

Monster Energy Supercross 25 – The Official Video Game | PS5

PlayStation Plus Premium

Dino Crisis 2 | PS5, PS4

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition | PS5, PS4

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Yazılım

Oyunlar Haberleri

PS Plus Ekim 2026 oyunları açıklandı! Extra ve Pre

Bu haberi ve diğer DH içeriklerini, gelişmiş mobil uygulamamızı kullanarak görüntüleyin: