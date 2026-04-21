Xbox Game Pass’e yepyeni oyunlar geliyor: Final Fantasy V ve dahası

Xbox Game Pass'e 10 oyun ekleniyor
Microsoft'un paylaştığı listeye göre 7 Nisan'a kadar Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek 10 yeni oyun bulunuyor. Bunlar sırasıyla Little Rocket Lab, Sopa: Tale of the Stolen Potato, Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors, Kiln, Aphelion, Trepang2, Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era, Sledding Game, TerraTech Legion ve Final Fantasy V. Listede bulunan tüm oyunlara ve tarihlere hemen aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.
- Little Rocket Lab (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)
- Sopa: Tale of the Stolen Potato (Bulut, Konsol, el konsolları ve PC) – 21 Nisan
- Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors (Bulut, Xbox Series X|S, El konsolları ve PC) 21 Nisan
- Kiln (Bulut, Konsol, el konsolları ve PC) – 23 Nisan
- Aphelion (Bulut, Konsol, el konsolları ve PC) – 28 Nisan
- Trepang2 (Bulut, Konsol ve PC) – 29 Nisan
- Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era (Game Preview) (PC) – 30 Nisan
- Sledding Game (Game Preview) (Bulut, Xbox Series X|S ve PC) – 30 Nisan
- TerraTech Legion (Bulut, Xbox Series X|S ve PC) – 30 Nisan
- Final Fantasy V (Bulut, Xbox Series X|S ve PC) – 5 Mayıs
Ayrıca Nisan ayında Xbox Game Pass’e eklenecek oyunların yanı sıra, 30 Nisan itibarıyla platformdan kaldırılacak oyunlar da olacak. Bunlar arasında Citizen Sleeper ve Creatures of Ava, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Endless Legend 2, Goat Simulator, Goat Simulator Remastered, Hunt Showdown 1896, NHL 24 ve Revenge of the Savage yer alıyor.
- Citizen Sleeper (Bulut ,Konsol ve PC)
- Creatures of Ava (CBulut ,Konsol ve PC)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Bulut ,Konsol ve PC)
- Endless Legend 2 (PC)
- Goat Simulator (Bulut ve Konsol)
- Goat Simulator Remastered (Bulut ,Konsol ve PC)
- Hunt Showdown 1896 (Bulut ,Konsol ve PC)
- NHL 24 (EA Play) (Bulut ve Konsol)
- Revenge of the Savage Planet (Bulut ,Konsol ve PC)