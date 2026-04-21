Xbox Game Pass’e yepyeni oyunlar geliyor: Final Fantasy V ve dahası

Tam Boyutta Gör PC ve Xbox kullanıcıları tarafından yüzlerce oyuna erişim sağlayan Xbox Game Pass kütüphanesi sürekli olarak güncellenmeye devam ediyor. Bu doğrultuda ise platforma yeni oyunların eklenip çıktığını görüyoruz. Şimdi ise Microsoft, Nisan ayının ikinci yarısı ve Mayıs ayına kadar Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak oyunları duyurdu.

Xbox Game Pass'e 10 oyun ekleniyor

Microsoft'un paylaştığı listeye göre 7 Nisan'a kadar Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek 10 yeni oyun bulunuyor. Bunlar sırasıyla Little Rocket Lab, Sopa: Tale of the Stolen Potato, Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors, Kiln, Aphelion, Trepang2, Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era, Sledding Game, TerraTech Legion ve Final Fantasy V. Listede bulunan tüm oyunlara ve tarihlere hemen aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.

Xbox Cloud Gaming'te yeni dönem: Saat sınırı mı geliyor? 1 gün önce eklendi

Ayrıca Nisan ayında Xbox Game Pass’e eklenecek oyunların yanı sıra, 30 Nisan itibarıyla platformdan kaldırılacak oyunlar da olacak. Bunlar arasında Citizen Sleeper ve Creatures of Ava, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Endless Legend 2, Goat Simulator, Goat Simulator Remastered, Hunt Showdown 1896, NHL 24 ve Revenge of the Savage yer alıyor.

Citizen Sleeper (Bulut ,Konsol ve PC)

Creatures of Ava (CBulut ,Konsol ve PC)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Bulut ,Konsol ve PC)

Endless Legend 2 (PC)

Goat Simulator (Bulut ve Konsol)

Goat Simulator Remastered (Bulut ,Konsol ve PC)

Hunt Showdown 1896 (Bulut ,Konsol ve PC)

NHL 24 (EA Play) (Bulut ve Konsol)

Revenge of the Savage Planet (Bulut ,Konsol ve PC)

Eposta ile Paylaşın başlıklı bu arkadaşınıza postalayın.

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Xbox Game Pass’e 10 yeni oyun geliyor: Final Fantasy V ve dahası

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