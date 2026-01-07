Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı: Star Wars Outlaws sürprizi!

Tam Boyutta Gör Microsoft'un Xbox ve PC kullanıcıları için sunduğu Xbox Game Pass servisi, sürekli olarak yenilenmeye devam ediyor ve bu doğrultuda platforma yeni oyunlar eklenip çıkıyor. Son olarak Ocak ayında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak yeni oyunlar belli oldu. Ayrıca yeni yapımların yanı sıra bazı oyunlar Game Pass'e veda edecek.

Ocak ayında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek oyunlar

Microsoft'un paylaştığı listeye göre 20 Ocak'a kadar Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek 11 yeni oyun bulunuyor. Bunlar sırasıyla Brews & Bastards, Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition, Atomfall, Lost in Random: The Eternal Die, Rematch, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition, Final Fantasy, Star Wars Outlaws, My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery, Resident Evil Village ve MIO: Memories in Orbit olacak. Listede bulunan tüm oyunlara ve tarihlere hemen aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.

Brews & Bastards (Cloud, PC ve Xbox Series X|S)

Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition (Cloud, El cihazları, PC, Xbox Series X|S

Atomfall (Cloud, Konsol, El cihazları ve PC) – 7 Ocak

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, El Cihazları ve PC) – 7 Ocak

Rematch (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – 7 Ocak

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition (Cloud, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 7 Ocak

Final Fantasy – (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S ve PC) – 8 Ocak

Star Wars Outlaws (Cloud, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 13 Ocak

My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery (Cloud, Konsol, El cihazları ve PC) – 15 Ocak

Resident Evil Village (Cloud, Console ve PC) – 20 Ocak

MIO: Memories in Orbit (Cloud, El cihazları, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 20 Ocak

Ayrıca Ocak ayında Xbox Game Pass’e eklenecek oyunların yanı sıra, 15 Ocak itibarıyla platformdan kaldırılacak oyunlar da olacak. Bunlar arasında Flintlock The Siege of Dawn, Neon White, Road 96, The Ascent ve he Grinch Christmas Adventures yer alıyor.

Flintlock The Siege of Dawn

Neon White

Road 96

The Ascent

The Grinch Christmas Adventures

