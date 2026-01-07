Giriş
    Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı: Star Wars Outlaws sürprizi!

    Xbox Game Pass'e Ocak ayının ilk yarısında eklenecek oyunlar duyuruldu. Yeni eklenecek oyunlar arasında Star Wars Outlaws dahil 11 yapım bulunuyor. İşte detaylar...

    Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı: Star Wars Outlaws Tam Boyutta Gör
    Microsoft'un Xbox ve PC kullanıcıları için sunduğu Xbox Game Pass servisi, sürekli olarak yenilenmeye devam ediyor ve bu doğrultuda platforma yeni oyunlar eklenip çıkıyor. Son olarak Ocak ayında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak yeni oyunlar belli oldu. Ayrıca yeni yapımların yanı sıra bazı oyunlar Game Pass'e veda edecek.

    Ocak ayında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek oyunlar 

    Microsoft'un paylaştığı listeye göre 20 Ocak'a kadar Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek 11 yeni oyun bulunuyor. Bunlar sırasıyla Brews & Bastards, Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition, Atomfall, Lost in Random: The Eternal Die, Rematch, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition, Final Fantasy, Star Wars Outlaws, My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery, Resident Evil Village ve MIO: Memories in Orbit olacak. Listede bulunan tüm oyunlara ve tarihlere hemen aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.

    • Brews & Bastards (Cloud, PC ve Xbox Series X|S)
    • Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition (Cloud, El cihazları, PC, Xbox Series X|S
    • Atomfall (Cloud, Konsol, El cihazları ve PC) – 7 Ocak
    • Lost in Random: The Eternal Die (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, El Cihazları ve PC) – 7 Ocak
    • Rematch (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – 7 Ocak
    • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition (Cloud, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 7 Ocak
    • Final Fantasy – (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S ve PC) – 8 Ocak
    • Star Wars Outlaws (Cloud, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 13 Ocak
    • My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery (Cloud, Konsol, El cihazları ve PC) – 15 Ocak
    • Resident Evil Village (Cloud, Console ve PC) – 20 Ocak
    • MIO: Memories in Orbit (Cloud, El cihazları, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 20 Ocak

    Ayrıca Ocak ayında Xbox Game Pass’e eklenecek oyunların yanı sıra, 15 Ocak itibarıyla platformdan kaldırılacak oyunlar da olacak. Bunlar arasında Flintlock The Siege of Dawn, Neon White, Road 96, The Ascent ve he Grinch Christmas Adventures yer alıyor.

    • Flintlock The Siege of Dawn
    • Neon White
    • Road 96
    • The Ascent
    • The Grinch Christmas Adventures

