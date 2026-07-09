Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak yeni oyunlar açıklandı

Xbox Game Pass'ten çıkacak oyunlar
Paylaşılan listeye göre Temmuz ayının ilk yarısına kadar Xbox Game Pass kütüphanesine, 10'dan fazla yeni oyun ekleniyor. Bunlar arasında Winds of Arcana: Ruination, Gears of War: Reloaded, Tamashika, Ascend to Zero, PBA Pro Bowling 2026, Quarantine Zone: The Last Check, Mavrix by Matt Jones, Fogpiercer, Fogpiercer, The Planet Crafter ve Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 yer alıyor. Tarihlere ve sunulacak cihazlara hemen aşağıdan göz atabilirsiniz.
- Winds of Arcana: Ruination, 6 Temmuz
- Gears of War: Reloaded, 9 Temmuz
- Tamashika, 9 Temmuz
- Ascend to Zero, 13 Temmuz
- PBA Pro Bowling 2026, 14 Temmuz
- Quarantine Zone: The Last Check, 15 Temmuz
- Mavrix by Matt Jones, 16 Temmuz
- FixForce, 17 Temmuz
- Fogpiercer (PC) – 17 Temmuz
- The Planet Crafter, 21 Temmuz
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, 21 Temmuz
Ayrıca Temmuz ayında Platformdan ayrılacak toplam 10 oyun bulunuyor. Bunlar sırasıyla Dungeons of Hinterberg, EA Sports Football Club 24, Stellaris, Golf With Your Friends, Minami Lane, Powerwash Simulator, Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition, Splitgate: Arena Reloaded, Super Fantasy Kingdom ve Techtonica olacak. Tüm oyunlara aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz...
Oyun Güncellemeleri
- Palworld 1.0 (Full Game Release) – 10 Temmuz
Oyun-İçi Ödüller
- League of Legends – Yeni Şampiyon: Locke, the Ashen Exorcist (PC)
- Wuthering Waves (XBOX Series X|S, PC)– 10 Temmuz
Xbox Game Pass'ten çıkacak oyunlar
- Dungeons of Hinterberg (Cloud, Console, PC)
- EA Sports Football Club 24 (Cloud, Console, PC)
- Stellaris (Cloud, Console, PC)
- Golf With Your Friends (Cloud, Console, PC)
- Minami Lane (Cloud, Console, PC)
- Powerwash Simulator (Cloud, Console, PC)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console, PC)
- Splitgate: Arena Reloaded (Cloud, Console, PC)
- Super Fantasy Kingdom (Game Preview) (PC)
- Techtonica (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, PC)