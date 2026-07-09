Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak yeni oyunlar açıklandı

Tam Boyutta Gör Microsoft'un hem PC hem de konsol oyuncularına sunduğu Xbox Game Pass servisi, her geçen gün büyümeye devam ediyor. Ancak bu doğrultuda platforma yeni oyunlar eklenip çıkarıldığını görüyoruz. Geçtiğimiz saatlerde ise Xbox Game Pass abonelik servisine Temmuz ayında eklenecek ve ayrılacak yeni oyunlar paylaşıldı.

Xbox Game Pass'ten çıkacak oyunlar

Paylaşılan listeye göre Temmuz ayının ilk yarısına kadar Xbox Game Pass kütüphanesine, 10'dan fazla yeni oyun ekleniyor. Bunlar arasında Winds of Arcana: Ruination, Gears of War: Reloaded, Tamashika, Ascend to Zero, PBA Pro Bowling 2026, Quarantine Zone: The Last Check, Mavrix by Matt Jones, Fogpiercer, Fogpiercer, The Planet Crafter ve Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 yer alıyor. Tarihlere ve sunulacak cihazlara hemen aşağıdan göz atabilirsiniz.

Winds of Arcana: Ruination, 6 Temmuz

Gears of War: Reloaded, 9 Temmuz

Tamashika, 9 Temmuz

Ascend to Zero, 13 Temmuz

PBA Pro Bowling 2026, 14 Temmuz

Quarantine Zone: The Last Check, 15 Temmuz

Mavrix by Matt Jones, 16 Temmuz

FixForce, 17 Temmuz

Fogpiercer (PC) – 17 Temmuz

The Planet Crafter, 21 Temmuz

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, 21 Temmuz

Xbox'ta tehlike çanları: Game Pass abone kaybediyor! 1 gün önce eklendi

Ayrıca Temmuz ayında Platformdan ayrılacak toplam 10 oyun bulunuyor. Bunlar sırasıyla Dungeons of Hinterberg, EA Sports Football Club 24, Stellaris, Golf With Your Friends, Minami Lane, Powerwash Simulator, Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition, Splitgate: Arena Reloaded, Super Fantasy Kingdom ve Techtonica olacak. Tüm oyunlara aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz...

Oyun Güncellemeleri

Palworld 1.0 (Full Game Release) – 10 Temmuz

Oyun-İçi Ödüller

League of Legends – Yeni Şampiyon: Locke, the Ashen Exorcist (PC)

Wuthering Waves (XBOX Series X|S, PC)– 10 Temmuz

Xbox Game Pass'ten çıkacak oyunlar

Dungeons of Hinterberg (Cloud, Console, PC)

EA Sports Football Club 24 (Cloud, Console, PC)

Stellaris (Cloud, Console, PC)

Golf With Your Friends (Cloud, Console, PC)

Minami Lane (Cloud, Console, PC)

Powerwash Simulator (Cloud, Console, PC)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console, PC)

Splitgate: Arena Reloaded (Cloud, Console, PC)

Super Fantasy Kingdom (Game Preview) (PC)

Techtonica (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, PC)

Eposta ile Paylaşın başlıklı bu arkadaşınıza postalayın.

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Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak yeni oyunlar açıklandı

Bu haberi ve diğer DH içeriklerini, gelişmiş mobil uygulamamızı kullanarak görüntüleyin: