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    Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak yeni oyunlar açıklandı

    Temmuz ayının ilk yarısında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve ayrılacak yeni oyunlar açıklandı. The Planet Crafter ve Sony Hawk’s Pro Skater dahil olmak üzere birçok oyun kütüphaneye ekleniyor.

    Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak yeni oyunlar açıklandı Tam Boyutta Gör
    Microsoft'un hem PC hem de konsol oyuncularına sunduğu Xbox Game Pass servisi, her geçen gün büyümeye devam ediyor. Ancak bu doğrultuda platforma yeni oyunlar eklenip çıkarıldığını görüyoruz. Geçtiğimiz saatlerde ise Xbox Game Pass abonelik servisine Temmuz ayında eklenecek ve ayrılacak yeni oyunlar paylaşıldı.

    Xbox Game Pass'ten çıkacak oyunlar

    Paylaşılan listeye göre Temmuz ayının ilk yarısına kadar Xbox Game Pass kütüphanesine, 10'dan fazla yeni oyun ekleniyor. Bunlar arasında Winds of Arcana: Ruination, Gears of War: Reloaded, Tamashika, Ascend to Zero, PBA Pro Bowling 2026, Quarantine Zone: The Last Check, Mavrix by Matt Jones, Fogpiercer, Fogpiercer, The Planet Crafter ve Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 yer alıyor. Tarihlere ve sunulacak cihazlara hemen aşağıdan göz atabilirsiniz. 

    • Winds of Arcana: Ruination, 6 Temmuz
    • Gears of War: Reloaded, 9 Temmuz
    • Tamashika, 9 Temmuz
    • Ascend to Zero, 13 Temmuz
    • PBA Pro Bowling 2026, 14 Temmuz
    • Quarantine Zone: The Last Check, 15 Temmuz
    • Mavrix by Matt Jones, 16 Temmuz
    • FixForce, 17 Temmuz
    • Fogpiercer (PC) – 17 Temmuz
    • The Planet Crafter, 21 Temmuz
    • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2,  21 Temmuz

    Ayrıca Temmuz ayında Platformdan ayrılacak toplam 10 oyun bulunuyor. Bunlar sırasıyla Dungeons of Hinterberg, EA Sports Football Club 24, Stellaris, Golf With Your Friends, Minami Lane, Powerwash Simulator, Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition, Splitgate: Arena Reloaded, Super Fantasy Kingdom ve Techtonica olacak. Tüm oyunlara aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz...

    Oyun Güncellemeleri

    • Palworld 1.0 (Full Game Release) – 10 Temmuz

    Oyun-İçi Ödüller

    • League of Legends – Yeni Şampiyon: Locke, the Ashen Exorcist (PC)
    • Wuthering Waves (XBOX Series X|S, PC)– 10 Temmuz

    Xbox Game Pass'ten çıkacak oyunlar

    • Dungeons of Hinterberg (Cloud, Console, PC)
    • EA Sports Football Club 24 (Cloud, Console, PC)
    • Stellaris (Cloud, Console,  PC)
    • Golf With Your Friends (Cloud, Console, PC)
    • Minami Lane (Cloud, Console, PC)
    • Powerwash Simulator (Cloud, Console, PC)
    • Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition (Cloud, Console, PC)
    • Splitgate: Arena Reloaded (Cloud, Console, PC)
    • Super Fantasy Kingdom (Game Preview) (PC)
    • Techtonica (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, PC)
    Bu haberi ve diğer DH içeriklerini, gelişmiş mobil uygulamamızı kullanarak görüntüleyin: DH App Gallery Uygulamasını İndir DH Android Uygulamasını İndir DH iOS Uygulamasını İndir
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