Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı: FC 26 geliyor

Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı
Microsoft'un paylaştığı yeni listeye göre 6 Temmuz'a kadar 7 oyun abonelik servisine katılacak. Bunlar arasında, Junkster, Call of Duty: Vanguard, EA Sports FC 26, Abyssus, RV There Yet?, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 ve Winds of Arcana: Ruination yer alıyor. Platformdan ayrılacak yapımlar ise sırasıyla, Mecha Break, Payday 2, Rise of Tomb Raider, Tomb Raider, Slay the Spire, Ultimate Chicken Horse, Volcano Princess ve Unpacking.
- Junkster (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, PC) - Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Call of Duty: Vanguard (Cloud, Console, PC) Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
- EA Sports FC 26 (Cloud, Console, PC) – 18 Haziran - Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Abyssus (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, PC) – 25 Haziran - Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
- RV There Yet? (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, PC) – 30 Haziran - Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 (Cloud, Console, PC) – 2 Temmuz - Game Pass Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Winds of Arcana: Ruination (Cloud, Console, Handheld, PC) – 6 Temmuz - Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
Oyun Güncellemeleri
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Season 04
- Sea of Thieves: Season 20 (Console, PC) – 18 Haziran
- EA Sports College Football 27: EA Play Early Access Trial (Console) – 2 Temmuz
Oyun-içi ödüller
- Goals (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, PC)
- Where Winds Meet (Cloud, Console, PC)
- World of Tanks: Modern Armor (Cloud, Console) 7 Temmuz
Game Pass'ten çıkacak oyunlar:
- Mecha Break
- Payday 2
- Rise of Tomb Raider
- Tomb Raider
- Slay the Spire
- Ultimate Chicken Horse
- Volcano Princess
- Unpacking