Giriş
Son Aramalarınız TEMİZLE
    Genel Hızlı Tercihler Sıfırla
    Header'ı Tuttur
    Header'da Teknoloji Gündemi
    Anasayfa
    Büyük Slayt ve Popüler Haberler
    Kaydırarak Daha Fazla İçerik Yükle
    İçerikleri Yeni Sekmede Aç
    Detay Sayfaları
    Kaydırarak Sonraki Habere Geçiş
    Site Tercihleri Bildirim Tercihleri
    Renk Seçenekleri
    Gece Modu (Koyu Tema)
    Sadece Videolar için Gece Modu
    Saate Göre Otomatik Ayarla
    Detaylı Site Tercihleri
    İndirim Kodu indirim kodu
    Anlık Bildirim

    Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı: FC 26 geliyor

    Microsoft, Haziran ayının ikinci yarısında Xbox Game Pass kütüphanesine eklenecek yeni oyunları duyurdu. Ayın geri kalanında FC 26 dahil birden fazla oyun geliyor.

    Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı: FC 26 geliyor Tam Boyutta Gör
    Microsoft, Haziran ayının ikinci yarısında Xbox Game Pass kütüphanesine eklenecek yeni oyunları duyurdu. Liste içerisinde FC26, Call of Duty: Vanguard ve Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater gibi dikkat çeken yapımlar yer alıyor. Ayrıca platformdan ayrılacak oyunlar da belli oldu.

    Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı

    Microsoft'un paylaştığı yeni listeye göre 6 Temmuz'a kadar 7 oyun abonelik servisine katılacak. Bunlar arasında, Junkster, Call of Duty: Vanguard, EA Sports FC 26, Abyssus, RV There Yet?, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 ve Winds of Arcana: Ruination yer alıyor. Platformdan ayrılacak yapımlar ise sırasıyla, Mecha Break, Payday 2, Rise of Tomb Raider, Tomb Raider, Slay the Spire, Ultimate Chicken Horse, Volcano Princess ve Unpacking.

    • Junkster (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, PC) - Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
    • Call of Duty: Vanguard (Cloud, Console, PC)  Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
    • EA Sports FC 26 (Cloud, Console, PC) – 18 Haziran - Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
    • Abyssus (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, PC) – 25 Haziran - Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
    • RV There Yet? (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, PC) – 30 Haziran - Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
    • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 (Cloud, Console, PC) – 2 Temmuz - Game Pass Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass
    • Winds of Arcana: Ruination (Cloud, Console, Handheld, PC) – 6 Temmuz - Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

    Oyun Güncellemeleri

    • Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Season 04 
    • Sea of Thieves: Season 20 (Console, PC) – 18 Haziran
    • EA Sports College Football 27: EA Play Early Access Trial (Console) – 2 Temmuz

    Oyun-içi ödüller

    • Goals (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, PC) 
    • Where Winds Meet (Cloud, Console, PC) 
    • World of Tanks: Modern Armor (Cloud, Console) 7 Temmuz

    Game Pass'ten çıkacak oyunlar:

    • Mecha Break
    • Payday 2
    • Rise of Tomb Raider
    • Tomb Raider
    • Slay the Spire
    • Ultimate Chicken Horse
    • Volcano Princess
    • Unpacking
    Bu haberi ve diğer DH içeriklerini, gelişmiş mobil uygulamamızı kullanarak görüntüleyin: DH App Gallery Uygulamasını İndir DH Android Uygulamasını İndir DH iOS Uygulamasını İndir
    Daha Fazla Video
    Sessiz Video Tercihleri
    Otomatik yükle ve oynat
    Video bitince sonrakine geç
    Profil resmi
    donanimhabercom Instagram

    Dünyanın ilk Linux akıllı gözlüğü

    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sorgu:

    Forumdan Konular

    b37 motor kırmızı ışık cezası ne zaman gelir audi a3 sedan en çok tutulan modeli türknet davet kodu citroen c3 1.4 hdi kronik sorunları

    Editörün Seçtiği Sıcak Fırsatlar

    Sıcak Fırsatlar Forumunda Tıklananlar

    Tavsiyelerimiz

    Telefon Tavsiyesi Tümü
    10.000-15.000 TL Arası Telefonlar
    Samsung Galaxy A16
    Samsung Galaxy A16
     Bu Telefonu Satın Al
    Notebook Tavsiyesi Tümü
    30.000-40.000 TL Arası Laptoplar
    Dell Vostro 3530
    Dell Vostro 3530
    Bu Notebook'u Satın Al
    Sistem Tavsiyesi Tümü
    Üst Seviye Sistem
    Bu Sistemi Satın Al
    Yeni Haber
    şimdi
    Geri Bildirim
    DH Çerez
    Hizmet kalitesi için çerezleri kullanabiliriz, DH'yi kullanırken depoladığımız çerezlerle ilgili veri politikamıza gözatın.
    Kabul Ediyorum