Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı: FC 26 geliyor

Tam Boyutta Gör Microsoft, Haziran ayının ikinci yarısında Xbox Game Pass kütüphanesine eklenecek yeni oyunları duyurdu. Liste içerisinde FC26, Call of Duty: Vanguard ve Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater gibi dikkat çeken yapımlar yer alıyor. Ayrıca platformdan ayrılacak oyunlar da belli oldu.

Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı

Microsoft'un paylaştığı yeni listeye göre 6 Temmuz'a kadar 7 oyun abonelik servisine katılacak. Bunlar arasında, Junkster, Call of Duty: Vanguard, EA Sports FC 26, Abyssus, RV There Yet?, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 ve Winds of Arcana: Ruination yer alıyor. Platformdan ayrılacak yapımlar ise sırasıyla, Mecha Break, Payday 2, Rise of Tomb Raider, Tomb Raider, Slay the Spire, Ultimate Chicken Horse, Volcano Princess ve Unpacking.

Epic Games'in bu haftaki ücretsiz oyunları açıklandı! 1 hf. önce eklendi

Junkster (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, PC) - Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Call of Duty: Vanguard (Cloud, Console, PC) Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

EA Sports FC 26 (Cloud, Console, PC) – 18 Haziran - Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Abyssus (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, PC) – 25 Haziran - Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

RV There Yet? (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, PC) – 30 Haziran - Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 (Cloud, Console, PC) – 2 Temmuz - Game Pass Premium, Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Winds of Arcana: Ruination (Cloud, Console, Handheld, PC) – 6 Temmuz - Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Oyun Güncellemeleri

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Season 04

Sea of Thieves: Season 20 (Console, PC) – 18 Haziran

EA Sports College Football 27: EA Play Early Access Trial (Console) – 2 Temmuz

Oyun-içi ödüller

Goals (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, PC)

Where Winds Meet (Cloud, Console, PC)

World of Tanks: Modern Armor (Cloud, Console) 7 Temmuz

Game Pass'ten çıkacak oyunlar:

Mecha Break

Payday 2

Rise of Tomb Raider

Tomb Raider

Slay the Spire

Ultimate Chicken Horse

Volcano Princess

Unpacking

Eposta ile Paylaşın başlıklı bu arkadaşınıza postalayın.

Anasayfa

Yazılım

Oyunlar Haberleri

Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı: FC 26 geliyor

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