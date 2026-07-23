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    Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı: Halo: Campaign Evolved ve dahası

    Microsoft, Temmuz ayının ikinci yarısında Xbox Game Pass kütüphanesine eklenecek yeni oyunları duyurdu. Ayın geri kalanında Halo: Campaign Evolved dahil birden fazla oyun geliyor.

    Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı: Halo ve dahası Tam Boyutta Gör
    Microsoft, Haziran ayının ikinci yarısında Xbox Game Pass kütüphanesine eklenecek yeni oyunları duyurdu. Liste içerisinde FC26, Call of Duty: Vanguard ve Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater gibi dikkat çeken yapımlar yer alıyor. Ayrıca platformdan ayrılacak oyunlar da belli oldu. - Kaynak: donanimhaber.com

    Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı

    Microsoft'un paylaştığı yeni listeye göre 4 Ağustos'a 7 oyun Xbox Game Pass'e katılacak. Bunlar arasında, Shift at Midnight, Hell is Us, Halo: Campaign Evolved, Mistfall Hunter, Corsair Cove, Heretic + Hexen ve Beast of Reincarnation yer alıyor. Platformdan ayrılacak yapımlar ise sırasıyla, Celeste, Crusader Kings 3, Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord, Rain World, Sniper Elite Resistance, Back to the Dawn, My Friendly Neighborhood ve Whiskerwood (PC) olacak.

    • Shift at Midnight 22 Temmuz, Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, PC
    • Hell is Us 23 Temmuz, Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, PC
    • Halo: Campaign Evolved 28 Temmuz Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Cloud, Console, Handheld, PC
    • Mistfall Hunter 30 Temmuz Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Cloud, XBOX Series X|S,PC
    • Corsair Cove 31 Temmuz Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass PC
    • Heretic + Hexen 4 Ağustos Now with Game Pass Premium, Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Cloud, Console, Handheld, PC
    • Beast of Reincarnation 4 Ağustos Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, PC

    Oyun-içi ödüller

    • Zenless Zone Zero (PC) – 29 Temmuz

    Game Pass'ten çıkacak oyunlar

    • Celeste
    • Crusader Kings 3
    • Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord
    • Rain World
    • Sniper Elite Resistance
    • Back to the Dawn
    • My Friendly Neighborhood
    • Whiskerwood (PC)
    Bu haberi ve diğer DH içeriklerini, gelişmiş mobil uygulamamızı kullanarak görüntüleyin: DH App Gallery Uygulamasını İndir DH Android Uygulamasını İndir DH iOS Uygulamasını İndir
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    dewalt şarjlı oto yıkama kuru buz nerede satılır rölantide yağ lambası yanıyor gaza basınca sönüyor sarımsak yutan yorumları renault clio 1.6 rte otomatik vites nasıl

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