Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı: Halo: Campaign Evolved ve dahası

Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı
Microsoft'un paylaştığı yeni listeye göre 4 Ağustos'a 7 oyun Xbox Game Pass'e katılacak. Bunlar arasında, Shift at Midnight, Hell is Us, Halo: Campaign Evolved, Mistfall Hunter, Corsair Cove, Heretic + Hexen ve Beast of Reincarnation yer alıyor. Platformdan ayrılacak yapımlar ise sırasıyla, Celeste, Crusader Kings 3, Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord, Rain World, Sniper Elite Resistance, Back to the Dawn, My Friendly Neighborhood ve Whiskerwood (PC) olacak.
- Shift at Midnight 22 Temmuz, Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, PC
- Hell is Us 23 Temmuz, Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, PC
- Halo: Campaign Evolved 28 Temmuz Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Cloud, Console, Handheld, PC
- Mistfall Hunter 30 Temmuz Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Cloud, XBOX Series X|S,PC
- Corsair Cove 31 Temmuz Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass PC
- Heretic + Hexen 4 Ağustos Now with Game Pass Premium, Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Cloud, Console, Handheld, PC
- Beast of Reincarnation 4 Ağustos Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, PC
Oyun-içi ödüller
- Zenless Zone Zero (PC) – 29 Temmuz
Game Pass'ten çıkacak oyunlar
- Celeste
- Crusader Kings 3
- Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord
- Rain World
- Sniper Elite Resistance
- Back to the Dawn
- My Friendly Neighborhood
- Whiskerwood (PC)