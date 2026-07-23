Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı: Halo: Campaign Evolved ve dahası

Tam Boyutta Gör Microsoft, Haziran ayının ikinci yarısında Xbox Game Pass kütüphanesine eklenecek yeni oyunları duyurdu. Liste içerisinde FC26, Call of Duty: Vanguard ve Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater gibi dikkat çeken yapımlar yer alıyor. Ayrıca platformdan ayrılacak oyunlar da belli oldu. - Kaynak: donanimhaber.com

Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı

Microsoft'un paylaştığı yeni listeye göre 4 Ağustos'a 7 oyun Xbox Game Pass'e katılacak. Bunlar arasında, Shift at Midnight, Hell is Us, Halo: Campaign Evolved, Mistfall Hunter, Corsair Cove, Heretic + Hexen ve Beast of Reincarnation yer alıyor. Platformdan ayrılacak yapımlar ise sırasıyla, Celeste, Crusader Kings 3, Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord, Rain World, Sniper Elite Resistance, Back to the Dawn, My Friendly Neighborhood ve Whiskerwood (PC) olacak.

Shift at Midnight 22 Temmuz, Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, PC

Hell is Us 23 Temmuz, Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, PC

Halo: Campaign Evolved 28 Temmuz Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Cloud, Console, Handheld, PC

Mistfall Hunter 30 Temmuz Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Cloud, XBOX Series X|S,PC

Corsair Cove 31 Temmuz Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass PC

Heretic + Hexen 4 Ağustos Now with Game Pass Premium, Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Cloud, Console, Handheld, PC

Beast of Reincarnation 4 Ağustos Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, PC

Oyun-içi ödüller

Zenless Zone Zero (PC) – 29 Temmuz

Game Pass'ten çıkacak oyunlar

Celeste

Crusader Kings 3

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord

Rain World

Sniper Elite Resistance

Back to the Dawn

My Friendly Neighborhood

Whiskerwood (PC)

Eposta ile Paylaşın başlıklı bu arkadaşınıza postalayın.

Anasayfa

Yaşam

Dijital Servisler Haberleri

Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı: Halo ve dahası

Bu haberi ve diğer DH içeriklerini, gelişmiş mobil uygulamamızı kullanarak görüntüleyin: