    Game Pass'e eklenecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı: Cyberpunk 2077 geliyor

    Mart ayının ilk yarısında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek yeni oyunlar duyuruldu. Yeni eklenecek oyunlar arasında Cyberpunk 2077 dahil 7 oyun yer alıyor. İşte oyunlar...

    Xbox Game Pass'e gelecek yeni oyunlar! Cyberpunk 2077 ve dahası Tam Boyutta Gör
    Microsoft'un Xbox ve PC kullanıcıları için sunduğu Xbox Game Pass servisi, sürekli olarak yenilenmeye devam ediyor ve bu doğrultuda platforma yeni oyunlar eklenip çıkıyor. Son olarak Mart ayının ilk yarısında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak yeni oyunlar belli oldu.

    Xbox Game Pass'e gelecek yeni oyunlar

    Microsoft'un paylaştığı listeye göre 17 Mart'a kadar Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek 9 yeni oyun bulunuyor. Bunlar arasında, Final Fantasy 3, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, to a T, EA Sports F1 25, Planet of Lana 2: Children of the Leaf, Construction Simulator, Cyberpunk 2077, Hollow Knight: Silksong ve DreamWorks Gabby’s Dollhouse: Ready to Party yer alıyor.

    • Final Fantasy 3 (Cloud, Xbox Series X, PC) (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass)
    • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (Cloud, Xbox Series X, PC) (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass)
    • to a T (Cloud, Xbox Series X, PC) (Game Pass Premium; Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) 
    • EA Sports F1 25 (Cloud, Xbox Series X, PC) (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass)
    • Planet of Lana 2: Children of the Leaf (Cloud, Xbox Series X, Handheld, PC) (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) 5 Mart
    • Construction Simulator (Cloud, Console, PC) (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass) 10 Mart
    • Cyberpunk 2077 (Cloud, Console) (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium) 10 Mart
    • Hollow Knight: Silksong (Cloud, Console, Handheld, PC) (Game Pass Premium, Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass) 12 Mart
    • DreamWorks Gabby’s Dollhouse: Ready to Party (Cloud, Xbox Series X, PC) (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass) 17 Mart

    Ayrıca Mart ayında Xbox Game Pass’e eklenecek oyunların yanı sıra, 15 Mart itibarıyla platformdan kaldırılacak oyunlar da olacak. Bunlar arasında Enter the Gungeon dahil 6 oyun yer alıyor.

    • Bratz Rhythm & Style (Cloud, Console, PC)
    • Enter the Gungeon (Cloud, Console, PC)
    • F1 23 (Cloud, Console, PC)
    • He is Coming (PC)
    • Lightyear Frontier (Cloud, Console, PC)
    • Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island (Cloud, Console, PC)
