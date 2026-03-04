Game Pass'e eklenecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı: Cyberpunk 2077 geliyor

Xbox Game Pass'e gelecek yeni oyunlar
Microsoft'un paylaştığı listeye göre 17 Mart'a kadar Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek 9 yeni oyun bulunuyor. Bunlar arasında, Final Fantasy 3, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, to a T, EA Sports F1 25, Planet of Lana 2: Children of the Leaf, Construction Simulator, Cyberpunk 2077, Hollow Knight: Silksong ve DreamWorks Gabby’s Dollhouse: Ready to Party yer alıyor.
- Final Fantasy 3 (Cloud, Xbox Series X, PC) (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (Cloud, Xbox Series X, PC) (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass)
- to a T (Cloud, Xbox Series X, PC) (Game Pass Premium; Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass)
- EA Sports F1 25 (Cloud, Xbox Series X, PC) (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass)
- Planet of Lana 2: Children of the Leaf (Cloud, Xbox Series X, Handheld, PC) (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) 5 Mart
- Construction Simulator (Cloud, Console, PC) (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass) 10 Mart
- Cyberpunk 2077 (Cloud, Console) (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium) 10 Mart
- Hollow Knight: Silksong (Cloud, Console, Handheld, PC) (Game Pass Premium, Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass) 12 Mart
- DreamWorks Gabby’s Dollhouse: Ready to Party (Cloud, Xbox Series X, PC) (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass) 17 Mart
Ayrıca Mart ayında Xbox Game Pass’e eklenecek oyunların yanı sıra, 15 Mart itibarıyla platformdan kaldırılacak oyunlar da olacak. Bunlar arasında Enter the Gungeon dahil 6 oyun yer alıyor.
- Bratz Rhythm & Style (Cloud, Console, PC)
- Enter the Gungeon (Cloud, Console, PC)
- F1 23 (Cloud, Console, PC)
- He is Coming (PC)
- Lightyear Frontier (Cloud, Console, PC)
- Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island (Cloud, Console, PC)