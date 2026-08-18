Tam Boyutta Gör Microsoft, Ağustos ayının ikinci yarısında Xbox Game Pass kütüphanesine eklenecek yeni oyunları duyurdu. Yeni listede Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy gibi dikkat çeken yapımlar bulunuyor. Bunun yanında 31 Ağustos'ta platformdan ayrılacak oyunlar da açıklandı.

Xbox Game Pass'e gelecek yepyeni oyunlar açıklandı

Microsoft'un paylaştığı takvime göre Game Pass aboneleri önümüzdeki günlerde 10'dan fazla yeni oyuna erişebilecek. Bunlar arasında, Egging On, Vapor World: Over the Mind, BlazBlue Entropy Effect X, Relooted, Starsand Island, Aerial_Knight’s DropShot, Blood Dungeon, Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy, Young Suns ve Shelldiver yer alıyor.

Egging On (Cloud, Xbox Series X, El Konsolu ve PC)

Vapor World: Over the Mind, Cloud, Konsol ve PC) 19 Ağustos

BlazBlue Entropy Effect X (Cloud, Xbox Series X ve PC) 19 Ağustos

Relooted (Cloud, Xbox Series X vePC) 19 Ağustos

Starsand Island (Cloud, Xbox Series X ve PC) 20 Ağustos

Aerial_Knight’s DropShot (Cloud, Xbox Series X, El Konsolu ve PC) 25 Ağustos

Blood Dungeon (Cloud, Xbox Series X ve PC) 25 Ağustos

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy (Cloud, Xbox Series X, El Konsolu ve PC) 27 Ağustos

Young Suns (Cloud, Console ve PC) 31 Ağustos

Shelldiver (Cloud, Console ve PC) 1 Eylül

Xbox efsanesi Halo, PlayStation'da karşılık bulmadı 1 hf. önce eklendi

31 Ağustos itibarıyla Game Pass kütüphanesinden kaldırılacak yapımlar ise, Another Crab’s Treasure, I Am Your Beast, Neon Abyss, One Lonely Outpost, The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt Remastered Edition ve NBA 2K26 olacak.

Another Crab’s Treasure

I Am Your Beast

Neon Abyss

One Lonely Outpost

The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt Remastered Edition

NBA 2K26

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Oyunlar Haberleri

Xbox Game Pass'e gelecek yepyeni oyunlar açıklandı: İşte liste

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