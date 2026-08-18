Giriş
Son Aramalarınız TEMİZLE
    Genel Hızlı Tercihler Sıfırla
    Header'ı Tuttur
    Header'da Teknoloji Gündemi
    Anasayfa
    Büyük Slayt ve Popüler Haberler
    Kaydırarak Daha Fazla İçerik Yükle
    İçerikleri Yeni Sekmede Aç
    Detay Sayfaları
    Kaydırarak Sonraki Habere Geçiş
    Site Tercihleri Bildirim Tercihleri
    Renk Seçenekleri
    Gece Modu (Koyu Tema)
    Sadece Videolar için Gece Modu
    Saate Göre Otomatik Ayarla
    Detaylı Site Tercihleri
    İndirim Kodu indirim kodu
    Anlık Bildirim

    Xbox Game Pass'e gelecek yepyeni oyunlar açıklandı: İşte liste

    Microsoft, Ağustos ayının ikinci yarısında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek yeni oyunları duyurdu. Listede Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy dahil 10 yeni yapım yer alıyor.

    Xbox Game Pass'e gelecek yepyeni oyunlar açıklandı: İşte liste Tam Boyutta Gör
    Microsoft, Ağustos ayının ikinci yarısında Xbox Game Pass kütüphanesine eklenecek yeni oyunları duyurdu. Yeni listede Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy gibi dikkat çeken yapımlar bulunuyor. Bunun yanında 31 Ağustos'ta platformdan ayrılacak oyunlar da açıklandı.

    Xbox Game Pass'e gelecek yepyeni oyunlar açıklandı

    Microsoft'un paylaştığı takvime göre Game Pass aboneleri önümüzdeki günlerde 10'dan fazla yeni oyuna erişebilecek. Bunlar arasında, Egging On, Vapor World: Over the Mind, BlazBlue Entropy Effect X, Relooted, Starsand Island, Aerial_Knight’s DropShot, Blood Dungeon, Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy, Young Suns ve Shelldiver yer alıyor.

    • Egging On (Cloud, Xbox Series X, El Konsolu ve PC) 
    • Vapor World: Over the Mind, Cloud, Konsol ve PC) 19 Ağustos
    • BlazBlue Entropy Effect X (Cloud, Xbox Series X ve PC) 19 Ağustos
    • Relooted (Cloud, Xbox Series X vePC) 19 Ağustos
    • Starsand Island (Cloud, Xbox Series X ve PC)  20 Ağustos
    • Aerial_Knight’s DropShot (Cloud, Xbox Series X, El Konsolu ve PC) 25 Ağustos
    • Blood Dungeon (Cloud, Xbox Series X ve PC)  25 Ağustos
    • Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy (Cloud, Xbox Series X, El Konsolu ve PC) 27 Ağustos
    • Young Suns (Cloud, Console ve PC)  31 Ağustos
    • Shelldiver (Cloud, Console ve PC) 1 Eylül

    31 Ağustos itibarıyla Game Pass kütüphanesinden kaldırılacak yapımlar ise, Another Crab’s Treasure, I Am Your Beast, Neon Abyss, One Lonely Outpost, The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt Remastered Edition ve NBA 2K26 olacak.

    • Another Crab’s Treasure 
    • I Am Your Beast
    • Neon Abyss
    • One Lonely Outpost
    • The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt Remastered Edition 
    • NBA 2K26
    Bu haberi ve diğer DH içeriklerini, gelişmiş mobil uygulamamızı kullanarak görüntüleyin: DH App Gallery Uygulamasını İndir DH Android Uygulamasını İndir DH iOS Uygulamasını İndir
    Daha Fazla Video
    Sessiz Video Tercihleri
    Otomatik yükle ve oynat
    Video bitince sonrakine geç
    Profil resmi
    donanimhabercom Instagram

    Elektrikli dev uçak X1 ilk kez havalandı

    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sorgu:

    Forumdan Konular

    opel combo neden tutmadı acemiler için otomatik vites araba tavsiyesi allerset kullananlar yorumları prizden elektrik alma miras kalan aracı trafikten çekme

    Editörün Seçtiği Sıcak Fırsatlar

    Sıcak Fırsatlar Forumunda Tıklananlar

    Tavsiyelerimiz

    Telefon Tavsiyesi Tümü
    15.000-20.000 TL Arası Telefonlar
    Samsung Galaxy A26 5G
    Samsung Galaxy A26 5G
     Bu Telefonu Satın Al
    Notebook Tavsiyesi Tümü
    20.000 TL Altındaki Laptoplar
    TI14N37-370412F
    TI14N37-370412F
     Bu Notebook'u Satın Al
    Sistem Tavsiyesi Tümü
    Orta Seviye Sistem
    Bu Sistemi Satın Al
    Yeni Haber
    şimdi
    Geri Bildirim
    DH Çerez
    Hizmet kalitesi için çerezleri kullanabiliriz, DH'yi kullanırken depoladığımız çerezlerle ilgili veri politikamıza gözatın.
    Kabul Ediyorum