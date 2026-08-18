Xbox Game Pass'e gelecek yepyeni oyunlar açıklandı: İşte liste

Xbox Game Pass'e gelecek yepyeni oyunlar açıklandı
Microsoft'un paylaştığı takvime göre Game Pass aboneleri önümüzdeki günlerde 10'dan fazla yeni oyuna erişebilecek. Bunlar arasında, Egging On, Vapor World: Over the Mind, BlazBlue Entropy Effect X, Relooted, Starsand Island, Aerial_Knight’s DropShot, Blood Dungeon, Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy, Young Suns ve Shelldiver yer alıyor.
- Egging On (Cloud, Xbox Series X, El Konsolu ve PC)
- Vapor World: Over the Mind, Cloud, Konsol ve PC) 19 Ağustos
- BlazBlue Entropy Effect X (Cloud, Xbox Series X ve PC) 19 Ağustos
- Relooted (Cloud, Xbox Series X vePC) 19 Ağustos
- Starsand Island (Cloud, Xbox Series X ve PC) 20 Ağustos
- Aerial_Knight’s DropShot (Cloud, Xbox Series X, El Konsolu ve PC) 25 Ağustos
- Blood Dungeon (Cloud, Xbox Series X ve PC) 25 Ağustos
- Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy (Cloud, Xbox Series X, El Konsolu ve PC) 27 Ağustos
- Young Suns (Cloud, Console ve PC) 31 Ağustos
- Shelldiver (Cloud, Console ve PC) 1 Eylül
31 Ağustos itibarıyla Game Pass kütüphanesinden kaldırılacak yapımlar ise, Another Crab’s Treasure, I Am Your Beast, Neon Abyss, One Lonely Outpost, The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt Remastered Edition ve NBA 2K26 olacak.
- Another Crab’s Treasure
- I Am Your Beast
- Neon Abyss
- One Lonely Outpost
- The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt Remastered Edition
- NBA 2K26