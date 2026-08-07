Xbox Game Pass'e gelecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı: Gears of War: E-Day beta ve dahası

Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek yeni oyunlar
Microsoft'un paylaştığı takvime göre Game Pass aboneleri önümüzdeki günlerde birçok yeni oyuna erişebilecek. Ayrıca Gears of War: E-Day Open Beta için Erken Erişim süreci de 6 Ağustos itibarıyla başladı.
Buna göre Ağustos'ta eklenecek oyunlar arasında, Heretic + Hexen, Beast of Reincarnation, Monsters are Coming!, PowerWash Simulator 2, Bounty Star, Date Everything!, Grounded 2, Ball x Pit, Cricket 26, Mio: Memories in Orbit, Sandustry ve Egging On dahil 12 yeni oyun yer alıyor. 15 Ağustos itibarıyla Game Pass kütüphanesinden kaldırılacak yapımlar ise, Menace (Game Preview) (PC), Atlas Fallen, Aliens: Fireteam Elite ve Firewatch olacak.
4 Ağustos
- Heretic + Hexen (Cloud, Console, Handheld, PC)
- Beast of Reincarnation (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, PC)
6 Ağustos
- Monsters are Coming! (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, PC)
- PowerWash Simulator 2 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
11 Ağustos
- Bounty Star (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Date Everything! (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, PC)
- Grounded 2 (Game Preview) (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, PC)
12 Ağustos
- Ball x Pit (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, PC)
13 Ağustos
- Cricket 26 (Cloud, Console, PC)
- Mio: Memories in Orbit (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, PC)
- Sandustry (Game Preview) (PC)
18 Ağustos
- Egging On (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, PC)