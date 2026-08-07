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    Xbox Game Pass'e gelecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı: Gears of War: E-Day beta ve dahası

    Microsoft, Ağustos ayının ilk yarısında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek yeni oyunları duyurdu. Listede Gears of War: E-Day betası, PowerWash Simulator 2 ve Cricket 26 gibi yapımlar yer alıyor.

    Xbox Game Pass için Ağustos 2026 oyunları açıklandı! İşte liste Tam Boyutta Gör
    Microsoft, Ağustos ayının ilk yarısında Xbox Game Pass kütüphanesine eklenecek yeni oyunları duyurdu. Yeni listede Gears of War: E-Day Open Beta, PowerWash Simulator 2, Grounded 2, Date Everything! ve Cricket 26 gibi dikkat çeken yapımlar bulunuyor. Bunun yanında 15 Ağustos'ta platformdan ayrılacak oyunlar da açıklandı.

    Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek yeni oyunlar

    Microsoft'un paylaştığı takvime göre Game Pass aboneleri önümüzdeki günlerde birçok yeni oyuna erişebilecek. Ayrıca Gears of War: E-Day Open Beta için Erken Erişim süreci de 6 Ağustos itibarıyla başladı.

    Buna göre Ağustos'ta eklenecek oyunlar arasında, Heretic + Hexen, Beast of Reincarnation, Monsters are Coming!, PowerWash Simulator 2, Bounty Star, Date Everything!, Grounded 2, Ball x Pit, Cricket 26, Mio: Memories in Orbit, Sandustry ve Egging On dahil 12 yeni oyun yer alıyor. 15 Ağustos itibarıyla Game Pass kütüphanesinden kaldırılacak yapımlar ise, Menace (Game Preview) (PC), Atlas Fallen, Aliens: Fireteam Elite ve Firewatch olacak.

    4 Ağustos

    • Heretic + Hexen (Cloud, Console, Handheld, PC)
    • Beast of Reincarnation (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, PC)

    6 Ağustos

    • Monsters are Coming! (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, PC)
    • PowerWash Simulator 2 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC)

    11 Ağustos

    • Bounty Star (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
    • Date Everything! (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, PC)
    • Grounded 2 (Game Preview) (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, PC)

    12 Ağustos

    • Ball x Pit (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, PC)

    13 Ağustos

    • Cricket 26 (Cloud, Console, PC)
    • Mio: Memories in Orbit (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, PC)
    • Sandustry (Game Preview) (PC)

    18 Ağustos

    • Egging On (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, PC)
    Bu haberi ve diğer DH içeriklerini, gelişmiş mobil uygulamamızı kullanarak görüntüleyin: DH App Gallery Uygulamasını İndir DH Android Uygulamasını İndir DH iOS Uygulamasını İndir
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