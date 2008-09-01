RV770 destekli Rivatuner 2.10 kullanıma sunuldu

İnceleme, Test ve Analiz Editörü
Ekran kartı meraklıları için hazırlanmış kuşkusuz en detaylı uygulamalardan biri de Rivatuner. Klasik anlamda temel parametrelerin kontrolüne ve takibine olanak tanıyan uyglama, diğer pek çok programda olmayan çeşitli ince-ayar ve modifikasyon opsiyonlarına da sahip. Fan hızı ayarlamasına olanak tanıyan ilk uygulamalardan biri olmasıyla da sektörde önemli bir yer edinen Rivatuner'ın 2.10 sürüm numaralı yeni versiyonu beraberinde getirdiği pek çok iyileştirme ve yenilik ile birlikte kullanıma sunuldu. Rivatuner'un yeni versiyonuyla birlikte gelen yeniliklerin başında AMD-ATi'nin 55nm RV770 gpu'suna verilen destek gösterilebilir. Zira bu destek ile birlikte uygulama Radeon HD 4800 serisine üye ekran kartlarıyla kullanılabilecek. Öte yandan Nvidia'nın GT200 gpu'suna yani GeForce GTX 200 serisine yönelik sağlanan desteğin de geliştirildiği bildiriliyor. ForceWare 177.xx ve Catalyst 8.5+ serisi sürücüler için de destek ve tanımlama yeteneğine kavuşan uygulamanın yeni versiyonuna ait sürüm notları şu şekilde; Minor bugfixes: * Fixed core clock gating detection code for G8x and newer display adapters. RivaTuner no longer erroneously detects core clock generator switching to PCI-E bus clock and no longer monitors wrong 100MHz core / shader clock under certain conditions (e.g. wrong shader clock on GeForce GTX 260 / 280 series in idle mode). * Driver-level fan control is no longer forcibly switching to direct fan control mode when driver-level system tweaks dialog is being closed and "Fan" tab is not in focus. What's new: * Added ForceWare 177.xx drivers family support. * Updated databases for Detonator and ForceWare drivers. Added databases for ForceWare 175.16, 175.19, 177.26, 177.35, 177.39, 177.41, 177.66, 177.70, 177.72, 177.73, 177.79, 177.83, 177.89 and 177.92. * Added Catalyst 8.5, 8.6, 8.7 and 8.8 drivers detection. Updated Catalyst 8.5, 8.6, 8.7 and 8.8 certified SoftR9x00 patch script (for Windows 2000/XP drivers only). * Improved NVIDIA GT200 graphics processors family support. Thanks to Jacob Freeman @ EVGA for providing NVIDIA GeForce GTX 260 display adapter sample for testing. * Added AMD RV770 graphics processors family support. Now almost all RivaTuner's features including overclocking, low-level fan control and hardware monitoring are fully available on AMD RADEON HD 48x0 series display adapters. Thanks to Hilbert Hagedoorn @ The Guru of 3D for providing AMD RADEON HD 4850 display adapter sample for testing. Please take a note that currently RivaTuner doesn't support direct access to generic I2C bus and flashrom on RV770 GPUs, so generic I2C bus access based features (e.g. RADEON HD 4870 X2 fan control and monitoring) and VGA BIOS image dumping features are currently not available. * Improved set of technologies aimed to improve RivaTuner startup and usage safety in conjunction with other hardware monitoring and diagnostics related tools: - Previously used low-level I2C synchronization protocol is now also applied to driver-level fan control calls to prevent possible conflicts between low-level I2C transactions and internal driver-level I2C transactions. Please take a note that to take full effect the protocol must be supported by other tools used simultaneously with RivaTuner, so please ensure that you're using this version of RivaTuner with the latest versions of other monitoring or diagnostics related software products (e.g. Everest or EVGA Precision). * Updated bundled RivaTunerStatisticsServer v2.8.0 utility: - New server uses improved hook notification system and more aggressive hooks unload routines aimed to minimize the situations which require system reboot during server uninstallation. - Added new OSD rendering mode. Optional configurable OSD background improves OSD text readability in some applications and prevents it from merging with solid color screen. Please take a note that new mode doubles performance hit caused by OSD rendering so it is recommended to use in only when needed via the server's application profiles. -Updated pseudo-3D applications list. * Updated exceptions list for bundled D3DOverrider utility. * Improved hardware monitoring module: - Now hardware monitoring plugin activation wizard module enables ADT7473 plugin by default on GeForce GTX 260 / 280 series display adapters. - Improved memory clock gating detection for GeForce GTX 260 / 280 series display adapters. - Improved VT1103.dll plugin: - Added support for voltage regulator output and average current monitoring on NVIDIA GeForce GTX 260 / 280 series. Please take a note that Volterra voltage regulators are rather sensitive to frequent polling and may return false data under heavy load, so it is not recommended to use VRM monitoring in daily monitoring sessions. - Added support for serial VID encoding mode for VT1165 voltage regulators to provide proper voltage regulator output monitoring on AMD RADEON HD 4870 and GeForce GTX 260 / 280 series display adapters. - The plugin no longer uses hardware database to detect used VID encoding mode. Now the plugin directly reads hardwired VID encoding mode defined by configuration resistors. - Optimized average current monitoring implementation for VT1105/VT1165 voltage regulators. Now the plugin pre-calculates and pre-caches maximum output current instead of calculating it on each average current read request. * Updated license agreement. New license agreement explicitly restricts publishing any links to RivaTuner on www.nvnews.net homepage or in www.nvnews.net discussion forums. Russian software cannot co-exist with the community tolerating anti-Russian nazism. * Minor UI changes and improvements. Uygulamayı indirmek için; http://downloads.guru3d.com/RivaTuner-v2.10-download-163.html
Yorum Yaz Paylaş Tweetle
1 Misafir
İLGİ DÜZEYİ
15358 TIK
HABERİN ETİKETLERİ
overclock