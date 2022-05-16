Giriş
    Yenilenen PS Plus sisteminin oyun kütüphanesindeki oyunlar belli oldu: İnanılmaz oyunlar var

    PlayStation'ın aylık abonelik sistemi olan PlayStation Plus'ın yaklaşık 400 oyunluk kütüphanesidneki oyunlar sonunda belli oldu. Oyunlra baktığımızda listenin bir hayli geniş olduğunu görebiliyoruz.
    16

    Yenilenen PS Plus sisteminin oyunları belli oldu
    Tam Boyutta Gör

    Bildiğiniz üzere PlayStation'ın PlayStation Plus isimli abonelik servisi bir yeniliğe gidiyor. Geçtiğimiz saatlerde de bu yeni sistemin kütüphanesinde bulunacak oyunlar belli oldu.

    Yenilenen PS Plus sisteminde PS Plus Extra, PS Plus Deluxe ve PS Plus Premium üyeleri için 400 oyunluk bir kütüphane sunulacak. Yenilenen PS Plus sistemi 22 Haziran'da ülkemizde erişime açılacak. Oyunların tamamını aşağıda bulabilirsiniz.

    PS4 ve PS5 Oyun Kataloğu

    PlayStation Studios

    • Alienation | Housemarque, PS4
    • Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4
    • Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4
    • Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4
    • Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition Housemarque, PS4
    • Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
    • Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games,  PS5
    • Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5
    • Everybody’s Golf Japan Studio, PS4
    • Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5
    • God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4
    • Gravity Rush 2 Japan Studio, PS4
    • Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
    • Horizon Zero Dawn Guerrilla, PS4
    • Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4
    • Infamous Second Son Sucker Punch, PS4
    • Knack | Japan Studio, PS4
    • LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4
    • LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
    • LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
    • Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4
    • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5
    • Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4
    • MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4
    • Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
    • Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
    • Resogun | Housemarque, PS4
    • Returnal | Housemarque, PS5
    • Shadow of the Colossus Japan Studio,  PS4
    • Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4
    • The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4
    • The Last of Us Remastered Naughty Dog, PS4
    • The Last of Us: Left Behind Naughty Dog, PS4
    • Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4
    • Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4
    • Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4
    • Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
    • WipEout Omega Collection Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4

    3. Parti Stüdyolar

    • Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4
    • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla*** Ubisoft, PS4/PS5
    • Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4
    • Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4
    • Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4
    • Control: Ultimate Edition 505 Games, PS4/PS5
    • Dead CellsMotion Twin, PS4
    • Far Cry 3 Remaster*** | Ubisoft, PS4
    • Far Cry 4*** | Ubisoft, PS4
    • Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4
    • For Honor*** | Ubisoft, PS4
    • Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4
    • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5
    • Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5
    • Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
    • NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
    • Outer Wilds Annapurna Interactive, PS4
    • Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4 
    • Resident Evil Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4
    • Soulcalibur VI Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
    • South Park: The Fractured but Whole*** | Ubisoft, PS4
    • The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
    • The Crew 2*** | Ubisoft, PS4
    • Tom Clancy’s The Division*** | Ubisoft, PS4

    Klasik Oyunlar - PlayStation 1 ve PSP

    PlayStation Studios 

    • Ape Escape | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation 
    • Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
    • I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
    • Jumping Flash! Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
    • Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, Original PlayStation
    • Super Stardust Portable Housemarque, PSP

    3. Parti Stüdyolar

    • Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation 
    • Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation 
    • Worms World Party | Team 17, Original PlayStation 
    • Worms Armageddon Team17, Original PlayStation 

    Klasik Oyunlar Remasters

    PlayStation Studios

    • Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
    • Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4
    • Dark Cloud Japan Studio, PS4
    • Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
    • FantaVision SIE, PS4   
    • Hot Shots Tennis Japan Studio, PS4  
    • Jak II Naughty Dog, PS4
    • Jak 3Naughty Dog, PS4
    • Jak X: Combat Racing Naughty Dog, PS4
    • Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
    • Rogue Galaxy Japan Studio, PS4
    • Siren | Japan Studio, PS4
    • Wild Arms 3 SIE, PS4 

    3. Parti Stüdyolar

    • Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4
    • Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4
    • Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4
    • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning THQ Nordic, PS4
    • LEGO Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4

    PS3 Oyunları - Stream Ederek (Ülkemizde Erişime Açık Değil)

    PlayStation Studios

    • Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3
    • Demon’s Souls From Software, PS3
    • echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3
    • Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | Japan Studio, PS3
    • Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | Japan Studio, PS3
    • Ico | Japan Studio, PS3
    • Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3
    • Infamous 2 Sucker Punch, PS3
    • Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3
    • LocoRoco Cocoreccho! Japan Studio, PS3
    • MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3
    • MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3
    • Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3
    • rain | Japan Studio, PS3
    • Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3
    • Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time |Insomniac Games, PS3
    • Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3
    • Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3
    • Super Stardust HD Housemarque, PS3
    • Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3
    • When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3

    3. Parti Stüdyolar

    • Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
    • Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 |  Konami, PS3
    • Devil May Cry HD Collection Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
    • Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3
    • F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3
    • Lost Planet 2 Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
    • Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 Koei Tecmo, PS3
    • Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare |Rockstar Games, PS3

    2 Saatlik Deneme Sürümü Olan Oyunlar

    PlayStation Studios 

    • Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection | Naughty Dog, PS5
    • Horizon Forbidden West Guerrilla, PS4/PS5

    3. Parti Stüdyolar

    • Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Projekt, PS5
    • Farming Simulator 22 Giants Software GmBH, PS4/PS5 
    • Tiny Tina’s Wonderland |  2K Games, PS4/PS5
    • WWE 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

    Yenilenen PS Plus Sistemi Üyelikler ve Fiyatlar

    PS Plus Essential

    Çevrimiçi çok oyunculu modlar, her ay indirebileceğiniz iki PS4 ve bir PS5 oyunu, özel indirimler ve daha fazlası gibi temel özelliklerle PlayStation deneyiminizi bir üst seviyeye taşıyın.

    • 1 aylık üyelik 40,00 TL
    • 3 aylık üyelik 100,00 TL
    • 12 aylık üyelik 240,00 TL

    PS Plus Extra

    Hem tüm PlayStation Plus Essential avantajlarının keyfini çıkarın hem de yüzlerce indirilebilir PS4 ve PS5 oyununun yer aldığı Oyun Kataloğu ile inanılmaz bir oyun deneyimi dünyasının kapılarını aralayın.

    • 1 aylık üyelik 60,00 TL
    • 3 aylık üyelik 165,00 TL
    • 12 aylık üyelik 400,00 TL

    PS Plus Deluxe

    Diğer planlarda sunulan PlayStation Plus avantajlarına ek olarak oyun deneme sürümlerine sahip olun ve Klasikler Kataloğu'ndaki geçtiğimiz yıllarda piyasaya çıkan kült oyunlara erişin.

    • 1 aylık üyelik 70,00 TL
    • 3 aylık üyelik 190,00 TL
    • 12 aylık üyelik 460,00 TL
    uberburak 8 saat önce

    sonuçta bir şekilde olay dönüyor.

    B
    balkaptan 17 saat önce

    Çok iyi Bime Ne Zamana Gelir :D

