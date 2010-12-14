Giriş
iOS / OS X / tvOS / watchOS ile İlgili Son Gönderiler

8 yıl
26,8b
1
14
iOS / OS X / tvOS / watchOS
LesEnfantsTerribles
Mobil Cihaz Editörü - Video Editörü
Apple, 2010' damgasını vuran iOS uygulamalarını belirledi
Tam Boyutta Gör

2010 yılını geride bırakmaya 2 hafta kala, Apple, 2010 yılına damgasını vuran iOS oyun ve uygulamalarını duyurdu. 4 farklı kategori halinde hazırlanmış olan listede, iOS kullanıcılarının en çok indirdiği ücretli ve ücretsiz uygulamaları listelendi. Apple tarafından yayınlanan 2010'un en iyi iOS uygulamaları listesi;

IPHONE/IPOD TOUCH - En iyi 10 Ücretli Uygulama

1.Angry Birds

2.Doodle Jump

3.Skee-Ball

4.Bejeweled 2 + Blitz

5.Fruit Ninja

6.Cut the Rope

7.ALL-IN-1 GAMEBOX

8.The Moron Test

9.Plants vs. Zombies

10.Pocket God

Apple, 2010' damgasını vuran iOS uygulamalarını belirledi
Tam Boyutta Gör

IPHONE/IPOD TOUCH - En iyi 10 Ücretsiz Uygulama

Facebook

Angry Birds Lite

Words With Friends Free

Skype

Tap Tap Revenge 3

The Weather Channel

Paper Toss

Bing

ROCK BAND FREE

Talking Tom Cat

Apple, 2010' damgasını vuran iOS uygulamalarını belirledi
Tam Boyutta Gör

iPAD - En iyi 10 Ücretli Uygulama

Pages

GoodReader for iPad

Numbers

Angry Birds HD

Keynote

Glee Karaoke

WolframAlpha

Pinball HD

Friendly for Facebook

Star Walk for iPad

Apple, 2010' damgasını vuran iOS uygulamalarını belirledi
Tam Boyutta Gör

iPAD - En iyi 10 Ücretsiz Uygulama

iBooks

Pandora Radio

Netflix

Google Mobile App

Solitaire

Movies by Flixster

IMDb Movies & TV

Kindle

Google Earth

Virtuoso Piano Free 2 HD
1 Avatar
DH Misafiri 7 yıl
Türkiyede kullanılan en iyi 5 iPhone uygulaması:
mobixir.com/...
Yanıtla
sadtneverdie 8 yıl
tamamen zevkler ve renkler olayı, çünkü hem angry birds hem cut the rope u aldım. cut the rope bana hiç eğlenceli gelmedi. ücretsizlerden castlecraft a sardım.
Yanıtla
1 9 0 7 8 yıl
Fruit ninja neden bu kadar popüler çözemedim indirdim bosa 1dolar verdim resmen çok saçma bir oyun :s
Yanıtla
samtual 8 yıl
Cut the rope oynadıktan sonra Angry Birds bana çok itici gelmişti, hele o kurbağanın cins cins tatlılıklarını görünce
Yanıtla +1
speedman 8 yıl
kullandıklarım

IPHONE/IPOD TOUCH - En iyi 10 Ücretsiz Uygulama

Facebook

Angry Birds

The Weather Channel



Yanıtla +1
Cem 8 yıl
Goz ucuyla baktim cogunlugu oyundan ibaret.
Yanıtla
