Apple, 2010' damgasını vuran iOS uygulamalarını belirledi

2010 yılını geride bırakmaya 2 hafta kala, Apple, 2010 yılına damgasını vuran iOS oyun ve uygulamalarını duyurdu. 4 farklı kategori halinde hazırlanmış olan listede, iOS kullanıcılarının en çok indirdiği ücretli ve ücretsiz uygulamaları listelendi. Apple tarafından yayınlanan 2010'un en iyi iOS uygulamaları listesi;
IPHONE/IPOD TOUCH - En iyi 10 Ücretli Uygulama
1.Angry Birds
2.Doodle Jump
3.Skee-Ball
4.Bejeweled 2 + Blitz
5.Fruit Ninja
6.Cut the Rope
7.ALL-IN-1 GAMEBOX
8.The Moron Test
9.Plants vs. Zombies
10.Pocket God
IPHONE/IPOD TOUCH - En iyi 10 Ücretsiz Uygulama
Angry Birds Lite
Words With Friends Free
Skype
Tap Tap Revenge 3
The Weather Channel
Paper Toss
Bing
ROCK BAND FREE
Talking Tom Cat
iPAD - En iyi 10 Ücretli Uygulama
Pages
GoodReader for iPad
Numbers
Angry Birds HD
Keynote
Glee Karaoke
WolframAlpha
Pinball HD
Friendly for Facebook
Star Walk for iPad
iPAD - En iyi 10 Ücretsiz Uygulama
iBooks
Pandora Radio
Netflix
Google Mobile App
Solitaire
Movies by Flixster
IMDb Movies & TV
Kindle
Google Earth
