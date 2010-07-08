İngiltere'nin en büyük satış mağazalarından Expansys, Huawei'nin Android tableti S7 için 299£'dan sipariş almaya başladı.
31 temmuz tarihinden itibaren stoklardaki yerini alması beklenen S7, Google'ın mobil işletim sistemi Android'in v2.1 (Eclair) versiyonunu kullanıyor; 768 MHz frekansında çalışan Qualcomm Snapdragon platformundan ve 256 MB RAM'den güç alıyor. Ön yüzünde 7 inç (~17.78 cm) boyutunda ve 800x480 piksel çözünürlüğünde 262.144 renk dokunmatik TFT ekran bulunduran S7'nin belleği 32 GB'a kadar microSD kartlar vasıtasıyla arttırılabiliyor. Bunların dışında S7'de daha etkin enerji kullanımı için ışık sensörü unutulmamış. WI-FI 802.11 b/g/n veya sim kart aracılığıyla 3G şebekesini kullanarak internete bağlanabilen tablette mikrofon, dahili hoparlör, 2 megapiksel CMOS kamera, 3.5 mm kulaklık girişi gibi özellikler de yer almakta. Son olarak Huawei S7'nin 2200 mAh'lık bataryası 100 saatten fazla bekleme süresi sağlıyor.
havaalanından bir elektronik dergisi aldım.
hintliler andoroid işletim sistemli kameralı 1024x768 ekran çözünürlüğünde bir table yapmışlar. adıda sanırım adam. önce amerika pazarına sunacaklarmış. fiyatının çok yüksek olmayacağını belirliyordu.
umarım bu tür cihazlar kısa sürede yaygınlaşır.
buda internette bulduğum yazı;
ADAM - India's ipad killer
While half the world is going gaga over Apple's ipad and the other half is anxiously waiting for Google's G-pad (Unless they decide to name it Plexus One) allow me to introduce Notion Ink's ADAM - Unequal Halves style! It's no secret that, the ipad though well flaunted does have a few missing links, and so if you are planning to buy one of those sleek Apple's, it would be worth considering the guy who actually took the bite!. What is more surprising and shocking is that ADAM is actually an Indian. You heard it right- Made in India.
I'm pretty sure you have not heard of Notion Ink either. Well, its founders are six IITans and an MBA gradate. with an average age of 24!! And they believe that India has what it takes to face off with the most innovative tech companies in the world. So do I. Take a look at why I feel the ADAM can not only take a bite but gobble the whole Apple as well.
The 10 nails in ipad's coffin - Made in India
Nail 1:Processor - The ADAM runs on the next generation Tegra chipset from nVidia that supports 1080p full HD video capabilities unlike Apple. It also promises unimpeded browsing and media experience.
Nail 2: The Screen - Bigger than Apple's at 10" and also way better thanks to Pixel Qi. This ultra low power consuming display (200mW consumption, 10times more efficient than normal LCD screens) is designed to be readable in sunlight unlike normal screens. Under bright sunlight it automatically converts into a sort of monochrome display like that of an e-reader. Even in this mode one can watch full HD videos in ADAM. Also with this mode the ADAM's battery can last for more than 2 days. Now that's gonna be a game changer
Nail 3: Camera - While Apple is thinking about launching the ipad S version with camera next summer (and probably the ipad S pro later next year, which gives you video recording and zoom functions), Notion Ink's patented HD camera can do a lot more than taking pics for your Facebook page. Since the camera is a swivel type (as seen in some mobile phones), apart from taking pretty mug shots you can also record presentations by simply keeping ADAM on the table in front of you and the camera pointed towards the screen. Clever stuff
Nail 4: Applications - Since the ADAM runs on Android (and also has option to run Ubuntu), you can be sure to grab a chunk of the expanding app market without taking a beating to your seemingly lightening pockets. (Since most applications will either be free or inexpensive)
Nail 5: Flash support - Watch YouTube or browse through rich Flash based web content right inside your web browser, unlike the ipad.
Nail 6: Open and Free system: Unlike the Apple iPad (and rest of the stuff of Apple genre), this is not a closed system. In the future, this device should also be able to run Google’s Chromium OS or even Ubuntu.
Nail 7: Multi- touch: The Multi- touch is no longer an Apple exclusive, the ADAM also supports multi touch. Have ten fingers? Why not use them. Moreover the ADAM incorporates a clever trackpad on its back side, which enables you to navigate around the screen without taking your hands off !
Nail 8 : External Interaface: The ADAM boasts of three standard USB ports in addition to an HDMI port and an SD card slot built right into its body. Just downloaded an HD clip from the internet? Hook the ADAM straight to your home theater!
Nail 9: The power of you voice.- The ADAM like the Nexus One (and the forthcoming Plexus One :-) supports Google's voice search. The world at your command
Nail 10: Beacuse ADAM has A-GPS support you can exactly pin point you location unlike the Apple which would be completely lost in the Garden of Eden.