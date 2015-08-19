Giriş
Mobil Aksesuarlar ile İlgili Son Gönderiler

Dünyanın ilk çift taraflı micro-USB'si yatırım bekliyor

3 yıl
5b
1
17
Cep Tel Aksesuarları
Erhan Tan
Haber Editörü
Dünyanın ilk çift taraflı micro-USB'si yatırım bekliyor

 USB kablosunun doğru tarafını arama derdi Apple kullanıcıları için büyük ölçüde sona ermiş olsa da, özellikle karanlık yerlerde kullanıcıları zorlayan bu sorun Android kullanıcılarını rahatsız etmeye devam ediyor. Ancak MicFlip adını taşıyan ve dünyanın ilk çift taraflı micro-USB'si olarak lanse edieln yeni micro-USB, Android kullanıcılarını da bu dertten kurtarmayı amaçlıyor.
  Android kullanıcıları tarafından yoğun ilgiyle karşılanması beklenen MicFlip'in seri üretimine geçmek için fon arayışında olan geliştirici firma Winnergear, projelerine destek bulmak için Indiegogo platformuna yöneldiler. Indiegogo üzerinden başlattıkları kampanyada yaklaşık 6 bin dolar toplamayı amaçlayan firma, şimdiden 98 bin dolar toplamış durumda.
 
 Gerekli fonu şimdiden sağlayan MicFlip'in çok yakında seri üretime başlamsı ve bir aksilik olmadığı taktirde önümüzdeki ay raflardaki yerini alması bekleniyor. 20 dolara satışa sunulacak olan MicFlip için ön sipariş veren kullanıcılar çift taraflı micro-USB'ye 15 dolara sahip olabilecekler.
 Başta OnePlus olmak üzere çeşitli Çinli telefon üreticileri tarafından yeni telefonlarında kullanılan USB Type-C teknolojisi tek taraflı USB girişi sorununu ortadan kaldıracak olsa da, henüz pek de yaygın olmayan USB Type-C geniş kullanıcı kitlelerine ulaşana kadar MicFlip son derece kullanışlı bir aksesuar olabilir.

http://gizmodo.com/the-worlds-first-reversible-micro-usb-cable-rivals-the-1723619516 Yorum Yaz
DH Misafiri 3 yıl
Micro USB devri bitmeli.USB Type C kullanılmalı artık.
QuexSeeL 3 yıl
Type-c sistemine tamamen geçene kadar geçiş sürecinde güzel bir çözüm, fakat 15-20$ pahalı uygun alternatifler yakında çıkar.
gageracer 3 yıl
Bilgi vermek istedim diye eksi aldım.
Tüm metin:"Hello ,
We have some bad news about the Type-A plug .
At the moment we are still trying to figure out how to make it work as it seems that no matter how we plug it after a while the connectivity is lost and if a product is not 100% perfect we are not going to ship it and end up like 90% of other crowdfunding companies - also we are committed to deliver your goods by Sep 1st and no later .
So , as our real breakthrough is the Micro USB reversible and we only sources the reversible Type-A ( standard plug ) to make it better .. we are now going to use normal NOT reversible Type-A plug .
All the rest is still the same ( of course we are still going to use the reversible Micro USB plug ) .
We are still going to try and figure out how to make a good reversible Type-A by our own without sourcing it from someone else .
As for all of you who pledged already , as soon as we launch the reversible Type-A you will all receive an Email from us with a coupon to get an extra cable for the lowest price we will be able to do ( hopefully no more then $3-5 - worldwide shipping included ) .
Again , we can't explain how sorry we are for this issue and we really hope you can accept our apologies for this and still support our project .
In case you have any questions or requests please don't hesitate to contact us ."
triposi 3 yıl
Geçenlerde kickstarter'da denk geldiğim projeyi gördükten sonra ios olsun android olsun adamlar çıtayı yükseltmişler. Kickstarter'dan $120k isteyip $3m topladıklarını da belirtmek isterim.
Buyrun efenim: znaps.net/...
balcis 3 yıl
USB'si - USB-c
downsoon 3 yıl
Ters takınca yaşadığım anlık sıkıntı bile şu kısa hayatta fazla, güzel düşünmüşler hemen almalıyım ;)
meego 3 yıl
20 dolar yüksek ya...
simbolmina 3 yıl
Bir hayli geç kalınmış girişim.
interwap 3 yıl
Haberde detayını göremedim. Ürünün hem USB tarafı hem microUSB tarafı ters bağlanabiliyor, yada ayrıca bir model daha var.

Resmin büyük halini görebilmek için tıklayın
V4LKyR 3 yıl
Type C varken yürümez evet ama anladığım kadarıyla bu kablo teelfonlarda MEVCUT olan micro USB soketlerine hem düz hem ters geliyor.
O yüzden adamlara 98k$ vermişler...
Pi 3 yıl
Oturmus bir standart var. Boyle seylere gerek yok. Ayrica dunya copluk olmamasi adina da gerek yok.
