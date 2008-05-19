CoreTemp 0.99 Final kullanıma sunuldu

İnceleme, Test ve Analiz Editörü
İşlemci temel bilgileri ve çekirdek sıcaklıklarını takip edebilmemizi sağlayan ufak boyutlu ve ücretsiz olarak dağıtılan CoreTemp uygulamasının 0.99 Final versiyonu kullanıma sunuldu. Yeni versiyon pek çok iyileştirmenin yanı sıra yeni ekleme ve destekler de içeriyor. Intel'in 45nm üretim teknolojisine sahip olan Core 2 Duo E7000 serisine destek sunmaya başlayan uygulama ayrıca Intel'in kompakt cihazlar için hazırlaığı ve Haziran ayında duyurması beklenilen Atom serisi işlemci ailesine de yeni versiyon ile ön destek sağlanıyor. Ek olarak Intel'in 45nm mobil işlemcilerine yönelik yanlış tanımlama, AMD'nin ise Phenom ve K8 işlemcileriyle ilgili yaşanan yanlış sıcaklık gösterimi gibi sorunların yeni versiyon ile aşıldığı ifade ediliyor. Uygulamayı indirmek için; http://www.alcpu.com/CoreTemp/CoreTemp.zip - Fix: Incorrect recognition of 45nm Mobile Intel CPUs. - Fix: CPU temperature not displayed in Core Temp window on Phenom CPUs (0.98 and 0.98.1). - Fix: CPU load would sometimes display -1% load. - Fix: AMD K8 would sometimes spike to 206C, the false reading is now ignored. - Fix: AMD K8 sometimes constantly reads -49C. - Fix: Core Temp does not show up automatically on G15 LCD with 2.02 driver. - Fix: Shared memory structure was not properly filled on multiprocessor systems. - Fix: System tray setting "Show highest temperature of each CPU" only displays one temperature reading in a multi CPU system. - Fix: Certain problems with font resizing should now be fixed. - Fix: G15 LCD would not update after using soft buttons. - Fix: On temperature display mode change, high and low records were not reset. - Fix: Changing the reading interval in settings did not actually update, restart of Core Temp was needed to apply the change. - Fix: Incorrect VID detection on 45nm desktop Intel parts. - Add: Shared memory - developers now have access to Core Temp data. - Add: Register dump to text file function. - Add: Preliminary Atom (Silverthorne) support - Untested. - Add: Support for Intel Core 2 Duo E7000 45nm series. - Add: Option to show a single icon instead of temperature in the system tray. - Add: Custom font and size for G15 LCD screen or simply use the built in compact font and layout. (via Settings.ini) - Change: Improved detection of L2 cache on Intel chips for more accurate recognition. - Change: Rewritten temperature calculation to fix problems with shared memory. - Change: Default G15 LCD text layout and font changed. - Change: Doesn't create a log file containing session start and end times if logging is disabled. - Change: Settings.ini file is automatically created with default settings in case one doesn't already exist.
