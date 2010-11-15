Giriş
iOS / OS X / tvOS / watchOS ile İlgili Son Gönderiler Daha Fazlası

Skyfire, Flash destekli iOS internet tarayıcısından 1 haftada 1 milyona yakın gelir elde etti

9 yıl (Son Güncelleme: 9 yıl)
17,6b
1
36
iOS / OS X / tvOS / watchOS
Shady
Haber Editörü
Yakın zamanda kendi sunucuları üzerinden Flash videoları HTML5'a çevirerek iOS kullanıcılarının cihazlarında görüntülemelerini sağlayan Skyfire Web Browser'ı AppStore'dan yayınlayan Skyfire, iOS desteğiyle ilk hafta ne kadarlık bir gelir elde etti ?

MobileCrunch'ın Skyfire'dan aldığı bilgiye göre Skyfire Web Browser, ilk hafta 300,000 aşkın kullanıcı tarafından satın alındı. 2,99 dolarlık satış fiyatını gözönüne aldığımızda, 1 milyon dolara yakın gelir elde ettiğini söyleyebileceğimiz Skyfire ekibi, kazandığı gelirin AppStore şartları gereği %30'unu da Apple'a verdiği hesaba katarsak; 600k-700k dolarlık net gelir elde etmiş görünüyor.

Bilindiği gibi AppStore'a merhaba dedikten kısa bir süre sonra Skyfire'ın sunucu kapasitesiyle kullanıcı talebini dengeleyebilmek için geri çektiği Skyfire Web Browser, sunucu kapasitesinin arttırımına göre AppStore'dan belli aralıklarla tekrardan kullanıcılara sunuluyor.


DH Misafiri 8 yıl
www.idizi.net Burada iphone ile online dizi & film izleyebilirsiniz arkadaşlar.
lapya 9 yıl
tam dun bahsetmisken bugun skyfiredan duyuru geldi twitterdan:

Skyfire for iPhone open in UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand now, as well as US & Canada. Find it in the App Store. me.lt/...
tgezer 9 yıl
Bakın galaxy S de flash sız... :)))
ortam yumuşasın diye dedim ..
haQQo 9 yıl

tgezer

Bakın galaxy S de flash sız... :)))
ortam yumuşasın diye dedim ..



yav ben kavga modunda değilim ki.
olaya bakış açımı dile getiriyorum.

galaxy S'i flashsız düşünemiyorum.

lapya 9 yıl
skyfire readmede de gozuktugu uzere safari webkiti kullaniliyor...

Skyfire for iPhone Key Features
Skyfire is a full - fledged web browser built for the social media generation . It is
based on the same WebKit core used by Safari , so users get all the capabilities they
love in Safari plus new features from Skyfire . These include three key elements
missing from all iPhone browsers to date :
Video – The video icon allows users to view the millions of videos designed for Flash
Player previously unavailable on iOS devices. Skyfire does this by translating the
videos and bringing them to the native iPhone media player using the H .264 video
codec. Adobe Flash technology is the most widespread format for videos and other
rich content on the web , and now iOS consumers can access this broad content .
( Note the solution focuses on video only ; games and animations and full applications
designed for Flash Player are not enabled with this solution .)
Related Content – The “ Explore ” icon brings the most relevant content on the
Internet to a users ’ fingertips based on the context of the web page they are
viewing .
Sharing – The “ Share ” icon lets users share any article or video easily with their
friends on Facebook, Twitter or email .
haQQo 9 yıl
Flash sacmaligini hayatinizdan ne zaman cikaracaksiniz? Ona ihtiyac neden duyarsiniz ki bu devirde
lapya 9 yıl

haQQo
Flash sacmaligini hayatinizdan ne zaman cikaracaksiniz? Ona ihtiyac neden duyarsiniz ki bu devirde

bircok arkadas artik bilgisayara bagimli olmadan dizihd gibi sitelerden dizileri izleyebiliyor, hem de cok kaliteli bir goruntuyle, neden vazgecsinler varken bu teknoloji?
lapya 9 yıl
arkadaslar nasil yavas buldunuz anlayamiyorum. denemek icin indirdim ben de, zaten altta safari altyapisini kullaniyor skyfire. yani skyfire ile browsing yavassa safari de yavas olmali. zira flash bannerlari falan acmiyor sadece siz isterseniz flash videolari izletiyor. safariye ek yeme de yaninda yat cinsinden bence... ayni sey androidde de var, skyfire androidin kendi browseri uzerinde calisiyor, sadece ek ozellik olarak flash video var. ben IOS versiyonunu daha basarili ve hizli buldum gibi...
Deep Hypnosis 9 yıl
Ben kullandim biraz ama hosuma gitmedi sanki biraz yavas gibi, safariye devam
Simültane 9 yıl
Israrla tavsiye edebilecegim bir program degil malesef. Yukarida denildigi gibi her flashi cevirmiyor...
wox 9 yıl
kendi sunucuları üzerinden flaş videoları html ye çevirdiği için yavaş oluyor..yüklemeye bile değmez..
mrykt 9 yıl
Adamlar yeni server alsın o paraya bizde yararlanalım
Buzmavisi 9 yıl
Bir de sahici flash olsa kimbilir ne olurdu? Bunda sadece video var. O da hepsi değil.
Godolphin 9 yıl
Us store'da var ama bizim apple store'da hala yok malesef.
Duman Merkezi 9 yıl
JB nin güzelliği burda da ortaya cıkıyor : )
