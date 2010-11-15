Skyfire, Flash destekli iOS internet tarayıcısından 1 haftada 1 milyona yakın gelir elde etti

Yakın zamanda kendi sunucuları üzerinden Flash videoları HTML5'a çevirerek iOS kullanıcılarının cihazlarında görüntülemelerini sağlayan Skyfire Web Browser'ı AppStore'dan yayınlayan Skyfire, iOS desteğiyle ilk hafta ne kadarlık bir gelir elde etti ?
MobileCrunch'ın Skyfire'dan aldığı bilgiye göre Skyfire Web Browser, ilk hafta 300,000 aşkın kullanıcı tarafından satın alındı. 2,99 dolarlık satış fiyatını gözönüne aldığımızda, 1 milyon dolara yakın gelir elde ettiğini söyleyebileceğimiz Skyfire ekibi, kazandığı gelirin AppStore şartları gereği %30'unu da Apple'a verdiği hesaba katarsak; 600k-700k dolarlık net gelir elde etmiş görünüyor.
Bilindiği gibi AppStore'a merhaba dedikten kısa bir süre sonra Skyfire'ın sunucu kapasitesiyle kullanıcı talebini dengeleyebilmek için geri çektiği Skyfire Web Browser, sunucu kapasitesinin arttırımına göre AppStore'dan belli aralıklarla tekrardan kullanıcılara sunuluyor.
Yorum Yaz Paylaş Tweetle
Skyfire for iPhone open in UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand now, as well as US & Canada. Find it in the App Store. me.lt/...
ortam yumuşasın diye dedim ..
yav ben kavga modunda değilim ki.
olaya bakış açımı dile getiriyorum.
galaxy S'i flashsız düşünemiyorum.
Skyfire for iPhone Key Features
Skyfire is a full - fledged web browser built for the social media generation . It is
based on the same WebKit core used by Safari , so users get all the capabilities they
love in Safari plus new features from Skyfire . These include three key elements
missing from all iPhone browsers to date :
Video – The video icon allows users to view the millions of videos designed for Flash
Player previously unavailable on iOS devices. Skyfire does this by translating the
videos and bringing them to the native iPhone media player using the H .264 video
codec. Adobe Flash technology is the most widespread format for videos and other
rich content on the web , and now iOS consumers can access this broad content .
( Note the solution focuses on video only ; games and animations and full applications
designed for Flash Player are not enabled with this solution .)
Related Content – The “ Explore ” icon brings the most relevant content on the
Internet to a users ’ fingertips based on the context of the web page they are
viewing .
Sharing – The “ Share ” icon lets users share any article or video easily with their
friends on Facebook, Twitter or email .
bircok arkadas artik bilgisayara bagimli olmadan dizihd gibi sitelerden dizileri izleyebiliyor, hem de cok kaliteli bir goruntuyle, neden vazgecsinler varken bu teknoloji?