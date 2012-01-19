Federal savcılar Megaupload sitesini kapattı, sahipleri ise gözaltında

Haber Editörü
İnternet üzerindeki dosya paylaşım sitelerinin en eski ve en büyüklerinden olan Megaupload platformuna bir süredir erişim sağlanamıyordu. Erişim yasağı konulduğu sonradan ortaya çıkan Megaupload sitesi New York Times'ın haberine göre ABD Federal savcıları tarafından baskına uğradı.
Tam ABD'deki SOPA ve PIPA korsanla mücadele yasalarına karşı protestoların yaşandığı bir döneme denk gelen baskının sebebi ise site sahiplerinin ve bazı kullanıcıların korsanla mücadele yasalarını ihlal etmesi.
İnternetteki 13'üncü en popüler site olan Megaupload iddialara göre bünyesinde barındırdığı korsan içerikler nedeniyle telif hakkı sahiplerini 500 milyon dolar zarara uğratmış durumda. Baskının ise Megaupload sitesinin SOPA protestolarına destek vermesinin hemen arkasından geldiği belirtiliyor.
Megaupload sitesi kurucusu Kim Dotcom'a uluslararası korsanlık nedeniyle organize suç örgütü kurmak suçlaması yapılıyor. Suç faaliyetleri sonucunda Kim Dotcom'un 175 milyon dolar gelir elde ettiği ve kara para akladığı iddia ediliyor. Dotcom hakkında bu suçlamalardan dolayı 45 yıla kadar hapis cezası isteniyor.
Megaupload ve Kim Dotcom