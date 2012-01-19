Federal savcılar Megaupload sitesini kapattı, sahipleri ise gözaltında

Giriş
İnternet üzerindeki dosya paylaşım sitelerinin en eski ve en büyüklerinden olan Megaupload platformuna bir süredir erişim sağlanamıyordu. Erişim yasağı konulduğu sonradan ortaya çıkan Megaupload sitesi New York Times'ın haberine göre ABD Federal savcıları tarafından baskına uğradı.

Tam ABD'deki SOPA ve PIPA korsanla mücadele yasalarına karşı protestoların yaşandığı bir döneme denk gelen baskının sebebi ise site sahiplerinin ve bazı kullanıcıların korsanla mücadele yasalarını ihlal etmesi.

İnternetteki 13'üncü en popüler site olan Megaupload iddialara göre bünyesinde barındırdığı korsan içerikler nedeniyle telif hakkı sahiplerini 500 milyon dolar zarara uğratmış durumda. Baskının ise Megaupload sitesinin SOPA protestolarına destek vermesinin hemen arkasından geldiği belirtiliyor.

Megaupload sitesi kurucusu Kim Dotcom'a uluslararası korsanlık nedeniyle organize suç örgütü kurmak suçlaması yapılıyor. Suç faaliyetleri sonucunda Kim Dotcom'un 175 milyon dolar gelir elde ettiği ve kara para akladığı iddia ediliyor. Dotcom hakkında bu suçlamalardan dolayı 45 yıla kadar hapis cezası isteniyor.

bozok_53_45 7 yıl en beğenilen
torrenti ellemesinlerde :D
Yanıtla +4
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
DH Misafiri 6 yıl
www.travisedu.com
Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
DH Misafiri 7 yıl
ee allahin sopasi yok...
Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
DH Misafiri 7 yıl
At last, someone comes up with the "right" ansewr!
Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
kaybolan 7 yıl
filesonicte uçtu.....
uploadstationda hep silik diyor dosyalar...torrent devam..
Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
DH Misafiri 7 yıl
"İnternet üzerindeki dosya paylaşım sitelerinin en eski ve en büyüklerinden olan Megaupload platformuna bir süredir erişim sağlanamıyordu"
yoo düne kadar gayet de iyi saglanıyordu bizim evde :)
severdim bunları 45sn bekleme getirmeden evvel az download etmedik :)
Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
T3RR1BL3WH1SP3R 7 yıl
korsanla mücadele mi onlar alırlar babayı internette o kadar korsan yayın yapan site var bütün hepsine neden el atmıyorlar ayrıca jailbreak vesaire onlara neden dokunamıyorlar
Yanıtla +1
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
Mr.Legend 7 yıl
az önce multiupload'dan download yaptım


edit: megaupload'mış. Dalgınlığıma geldi
1 Yanıt Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
alpa07 7 yıl
zmndaya bir şey olmasın.yeter
Yanıtla +1
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
zbilici 7 yıl
Yalnız adamın soyadı şaka gibi! Dotcom... :D
Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
worldwidewild 7 yıl
alın size amcanın mal varlıgı

The United States of America gives notice to all defendants, that the property to
be forfeited includes, but is not limited to, the following:
1.

$175,000,000 in United States dollars;
2.

Bank of New Zealand, Account No. XX-XXXX-XXXX200-04, in the
name of Cleaver Richards Trust Account for Megastuff Limited;
3.

Kiwibank, Account No. XX-XXXX-XXXX922-00, in the name of
Megastuff Limited Nominee Account No. 1;
4.

Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited in Auckland, New
Zealand, Account No. XXXXXXXXXXXX2088, in the name of BRAM
VAN DER KOLK;
5.

Citibank, Account No. XXXXXX3053, in the name of Megacard, Inc.;
6.

Citibank, Account No. XXXXXX3066, in the name of Megasite, Inc.;
7.

Stadtsparkasse München, Account No. XXXX4734, in the name of
FINN BATATO;
8.

Commerzbank, Account No. XXXXXXXX4800, in the name of
SVEN ECHTERNACH;
9.

Deutsche Bank AG, Account No. XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX6600, in the
name of MATHIAS ORTMANN;
10.

Computershare Investor Services Limited, Holder No. XXXX4385, in the
name of KIM DOTCOM (New Zealand Government Bonds);
11.

Development Bank of Singapore, Account No. XXXXXX0320, in the
name of **** LTD.;
12.

Development Bank of Singapore - Vickers Securities, Account No.
XX1901, in the name of **** LTD.;
13.

Development Bank of Singapore-Vickers Securities, Account No.
XXX089-4, in the name of Megamedia Ltd.;
14.

Hang Seng Bank Ltd., Account No. XXXXXX78-833, in the name of
Megamedia Ltd.;
15.

Hang Seng Bank, Account No. XXXXXXXX8001, in the name of
Megamedia Ltd.;
16.

Hang Seng Bank, Account No. XXX-XXXX48-382, in the name of
Megamedia Ltd.



67
17.

Development Bank of Singapore, Account No. XXXXX5252, in the name
of Megamusic Limited;
18.

Development Bank of Singapore, Account No. XXXXX0060, in the name
of **** LTD.;
19.

Hang Seng Bank, Account No. XXX-XXXX75-883, in the name of
**** LTD.;
20.

Westpac Bank, Account No. XX-XXXX-XXXX847-02, in the name of
Simpson Grierson Trust Account, holder KIM DOTCOM.
21.

Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Account Nos.
XXX-XXXXX6-220/XXXX6-201/XXXXX6-838, in the name of
**** LTD.;
22.

Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Account No.
XXXXXXXX5833, in the name of FINN BATATO;
23.

Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Account No.
XXX-XXXXX5-833, in the name of an individual with the initials BVL;
24.

Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Account No.
XXXXXXXX8833, in the name of ANDRUS NOMM;
25.

Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Account No.
XXXXXXXX3833, in the name of BRAM VAN DER KOLK;
26.

Hang Seng Bank Ltd., Account No. XXX-XXXX52-888, in the name of
KIM TIM JIM VESTOR;
27.

Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, Account
No. XXXXXXXX7833, in the name of SVEN ECHTERNACH;
28.

Development Bank of Singapore, Account No. XXXXXX6160, in the
name of VESTOR LIMITED;
29.

Citibank (Hong Kong) Limited, Account No. XXXX8921, in the name of
KIM TIM JIM VESTOR;
30.

Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Account
No. XXXXXXXX4833, in the name of MATHIAS ORTMANN;
31.

Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Account No.
XXXXXXXX6888, in the name of an individual with the initials JPLL;
32.

Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Account
No. XXXXXXXX9833, in the name of JULIUS BENCKO;
33.

Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Account
No. XXXXXXXX2838, in the name of RNK Media Company;
34.

Development Bank of Singapore Hong Kong, Account No.
XXXXXX6930, in the name of A Limited;

35.

Development Bank of Singapore, Account No. XXXXX1690, in the name
of A Limited;
36.

Citibank (Hong Kong) Limited, Account No. XXXX6237, in the name of
KIM TIM JIM VESTOR;
37.

Development Bank of Singapore, Account No. XXXXXX9970, in the
name of KIM DOTCOM/KIM VESTOR;
38.

Citibank (Hong Kong) Limited, Account No. XXXX8942, in the name of
KIM TIM JIM VESTOR;
39.

Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Account
No. XXX-XXXX16-888, in the name of KIM TIM JIM VESTOR;
40.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited (ICBC),
Account No. XXXXXXXX8434, in the name of MATHIAS ORTMANN;
41.

Development Bank of Singapore, Account No. XXXXXX4440, in the
name of Megapay Ltd.;
42.

Development Bank of Singapore, Account No. XXX-XXX-
XXXXXX8760, in the name of Megastuff Ltd.;
43.

Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Account
No. XXXXXXXX6838, in the name of **** LTD.;
44.

Development Bank of Singapore, Account No. XXX-XXX-
XXXXXX8870, in the name of N-1 Limited;
45.

Development Bank of Singapore, Account No. XXX-XXX-
XXXXXX1980, in the name of N-1 Limited;
46.

Citibank (Hong Kong) Limited, Account No. XXXXX 0741, in the name
of KIM TIM JIM VESTOR;
47.

Citibank (Hong Kong) Limited, Account No. XXXXX0768, in the name
of KIM TIM JIM VESTOR;
48.

Citibank (Hong Kong) Limited, Account No. XXXXX1055, in the name
of KIM TIM JIM VESTOR;
49.

Citibank (Hong Kong) Limited, Account No. XXXXX9938, in the name
of KIM TIM JIM VESTOR;
50.

Citibank (Hong Kong) Limited, Account No. XXXXX8948, in the name
of KIM TIM JIM VESTOR;
51.

Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, Account No.
XXXXXXXX0833, in the name of an individual with the initials LRV;
52.

Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, Account No. XXX-
XXXXX04-888, in the name of an individual with the initials WT

53.

Bank of the Philippine Islands, Account No. XXXXXX0069, in the name
of Megateam Limited;
54.

Bank of the Philippine Islands, Account No. XXXXXX0264, in the name
of Megateam Limited;
55.

Bank of the Philippine Islands, Account No. XXXXXX3627, in the name
of KIM SCHMITZ;
56.

Bank of the Philippine Islands, Account No. XXXXXX7676, in the name
of KIM SCHMITZ;
57.

Rabobank Nederland, Account No. NLXXXXXXXXXXXX7300, in the
name of Bramos BV;
58.

Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Australia, Account
No. XXXXXXXX0087, in the name of MATHIAS ORTMANN;
59.

Ceskoslovenska Obchodna Banka Slovakia, Account No.
XXXXXXXX9833, in the name of JULIUS BENCKO;
60.

Paypal Inc., account paypal@****.com;
61.

Paypal Inc., account belonging to KIM DOTCOM
(xxxxxx@ultimaterally.com);
62.

Paypal Inc., accounts belonging to SVEN ECHTERNACH
(xxxxxx@sectravel.com, xxxxxx@sectravel.com, and
xxxxxx@sven.com);
63.

Paypal Inc., account belonging to BRAM VAN DER KOLK
(xxxxxx@bramos.nl);
64.

Moneybookers Limited, account belonging to
ccmerchant@****.com;

65.

Moneybookers Limited, account belonging to
moneybookers@****.com;

66.

2010 Maserati GranCabrio, VIN ZAMKM45B000051328, License Plate
No. “M-FB 212” or “DH-GC 470”, registered to FINN BATATO;
67.

2009 Mercedes-Benz E500 Coupe, VIN WDD20737225019582, License
Plate No. “FEG690”;
68.

2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK DTM, VIN WDB2093422F165517, License
Plate No. “GOOD”;
69.

2004 Mercedes-Benz CLK DTM AMG 5.5L Kompressor, VIN
WDB2093422F166073, License Plate No. “EVIL”;
70.

2010 Mercedes-Benz S65 AMG L, VIN WDD2211792A324354, License
Plate No. “CEO”;

71.

2008 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drop Head Coupe, VIN
SCA2D68096UH07049; License Plate No. “GOD”;
72.

2010 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG, VIN WDD2120772A103834, License
Plate No. “STONED”;
73.

2010 Mini Cooper S Coupe, VIN WMWZG32000TZ03651, License Plate
No. “V”;
74.

2010 Mercedes-Benz ML63 AMG, VIN

WDC1641772A608055, License
Plate No. “GUILTY”;
75.

2007 Mercedes-Benz CL65 AMG, VIN WDD2163792A025130, License
Plate No. “KIMCOM”;
76.

2009 Mercedes-Benz ML63 AMG, VIN WDC1641772A542449,

License
Plate No. “MAFIA”;
77.

2010 Toyota Vellfire, VIN 7AT0H65MX11041670, License Plate Nos.
“WOW” or “7”;
78.

2011 Mercedes-Benz G55 AMG, VIN WDB4632702X193395, License
Plate Nos. “POLICE” or “GDS672”;
79.

2011 Toyota Hilux, VIN MR0FZ29G001599926, License Plate
No. “FSN455”;
80.

Harley Davidson Motorcycle, VIN 1HD1HPH3XBC803936, License
Plate No. “36YED”;
81.

2010 Mercedes-Benz CL63 AMG, VIN WDD2163742A026653, License
Plate No. “HACKER”;
82.

2005 Mercedes-Benz A170, VIN WDD1690322J184595, License Plate
No. “FUR252”;
83.

2005 Mercedes-Benz ML500, VIN WDC1641752A026107, License Plate
No. DFF816;
84.

Fiberglass sculpture, imported from the United Kingdom with Entry
No. 83023712;
85.

1957 Cadillac El Dorado, VIN 5770137596;
86.

2010 Sea-Doo GTX Jet Ski, VIN YDV03103E010;
87.

1959 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible, VIN 59F115669;
88.

Von Dutch Kustom Motor Bike, VIN 1H9S14955BB451257;
89.

2006 Mercedes-Benz CLK DTM, VIN WDB2094421T067269;
90.

2010 Mini Cooper S Coupe, VIN WMWZG32000TZ03648 License
Plate No. “T”

91.

1989 Lamborghini LM002, VIN ZA9LU45AXKLA12158, License Plate
No. “FRP358”;
92.

2011 Mercedes-Benz ML63, VIN 4JGBB7HB0BA666219;
93.

Samsung 820DXN 82” LCD TV;
94.

Samsung 820DXN 82” LCD TV;
95.

Samsung 820DXN 82” LCD TV;
96.

Devon Works LLC, Tread #1 time piece;
97.

Artwork, In High Spirits, Olaf Mueller photos from The Cat Street
Gallery;
98.

Sharp 108” LCD Display TV;
99.

Sharp 108” LCD Display TV;
100.

Sony PMW-F3K Camera S/N 0200231;
101.

Sony PMW-F3K Camera S/N 0200561;
102.

Artwork, Predator Statue;
103.

Artwork, Christian Colin;
104.

Artwork, Anonymous Hooded Sculpture;
105.

2009 Mercedes-Benz ML350 CDI 4MATIC Off-Roader;
106.

Sharp LC-65XS1M 65” LCD TV;
107.

Sharp LC-65XS1M 65” LCD TV;
108.

TVLogic 56” LUM56W TV;
109.

Sixty (60) Dell R710 computer servers;
110.

The following domain names: Megastuff.co; Megaworld.com;
Megaclicks.co; Megastuff.info; Megaclicks.org; Megaworld.mobi;
Megastuff.org; Megaclick.us; Mageclick.com; HDmegaporn.com;
Megavkdeo.com; ****.com; ****.org; Megarotic.com;
Megaclick.com; Megavideo.com; Megavideoclips.com; Megaporn.com.
Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
Guest-31C579044 7 yıl
beyler, haber eksik.
Birincisi server'ları Hollanda'daydı.
İkincisi Kim.com Yeni Zelanda'da yaşıyordu. Operasyon da burada oldu, yani adamı YZ'ya gidip aldılar içeri.
ABD'de olan şirketin yan işlerinden sorunlu olan hosting binası sanırım.
Hollanda'daki server'lar da kaldırıldı, ducload benzeri bir durum, bir daha geri geleceği şüpheli.
Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
DemirAtlı 7 yıl
Yakında bu iş tamamen biter yada öyle bir ülke bulurlarki ellemez dokunmaz bunlara oraya gider hepsi
Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
Ehlisafa 7 yıl
Forever Torrent

Nereye kadar mı

Olaki yoğun baskı oluşurda yeni bir sisteme geçilinceye kadar.

Ama Bir megauploud kapanır bir yenisi açılır
Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
