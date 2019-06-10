Giriş
DH ile Giriş
Üye değil misiniz? Yeni Hesap Oluştur Sosyal Ağ ile Bağlan
Yardıma ihtiyacınız mı var? Giriş Paneli
Genel Hızlı Tercihler Sıfırla
Header'ı Tuttur
Header'da Teknoloji Gündemi
Anasayfa
Döşeme Stili Ana Akış
Kaydırarak Daha Fazla İçerik Yükle
İçerikleri Yeni Sekmede Aç
Detay Sayfaları
Kaydırarak Sonraki Habere Geçiş
Site Tercihleri
Renk Seçenekleri
Gece Modu (Koyu Tema)
Sadece Videolar için Gece Modu
Detaylı Site Tercihleri
Standart Oynatıcı MP3 Ses
Oto. Başlat (?)
Sıradaki Video
0 sn. ▶
İPTAL ET

Yeni nesil Xbox'ın özellikleri ve analizi

1 hf.
3,6b
1
Ekran Kartı
Kısa Bağlantı Iframe Kodu
Erdi Özüağ
İnceleme, Test ve Analiz Editörü
Bildirimi Aç Bildirim Açık
Microsoft yeni nesil Xbox oyun konsolunun detaylarını açıkladı. Project Scarlett kod adıyla geliştirilen yeni konsolun duyurusunu olay yerinde takip ettik ve tüm detayları derinlemesine yorumladık.
Microsoft'un Project Scarlett kod adını verdiği yeni nesil Xbox oyun konsolunun duyurusuna katıldım ve açıklanan özellikleri donanım ve teknoloji seviyesinde sizler için yorumlayarak analizini gerçekleştirdim, iyi seyirler. 

En Beğenilen Yorumlar Yorum Yaz
kratosunbicaklari 1 hf. en beğenilen yamaci1771
tablet işlemcisi dediğin alet god of war, red dead redemtion gibi oyunlar oynatıyor...
Yanıtla +9
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
Deswaaa 1 hf.
Dünyanın en güçlü konsolu olsa nolur olmasa nolur o konsola çıkartıcak adam akıllı oyunun yok boş boş çıkıp duruyor onu geçtim E3 microsoft sunumu neydi öyle ya bu adamlar hala akıllanmamışlar rekabet ortamı bekliyorduk sony tekelin den kurtulmak için hapı yuttuk :/
Dünyanın en güçlü konsolu olsa nolur olmasa nolur o konsola çıkartıcak adam akıllı oyunun yok boş boş çıkıp duruyor onu geçtim E3 microsoft sunumu neydi öyle y...
Devamını Gör
Yanıtla +6
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
Yorumlar Yorum Yaz Forumda Gör
DH Misafiri 1 hf.
Bütün xbox oyunlarını toplasan bir The Last of Us 2, God of War, Spider Man, Ghost of Tsusima, Horizon Zero Dawn etmez. Gerçekten hiç etkileyemedi...
Yanıtla +2
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
MatureHunter 1 hf.
8k 120 fps mi degil 8k turkiyedeki tv olan evlerin %95 i 4k ya gecmedi cihaz insanlara tv aldirticak gerek varmi ? Tabii ki hayir :))
Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
DH Misafiri 1 hf.
Bence tf kısmına değilde bence fps ve performans açısından 4 kat demiş olabilirler çünkü bırakın amd'yi nvidia'da bile bu seviyede bir oyun segmentinde ekran kartı yok.Bence performans iyileştirmelerinden bahsediliyor olabilir ve son cümlenize kesinlikle katılıyorum.
Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
smartboy38 1 hf.
Ps5 de oldukça güçlü donanımla gelecek anca rtx 2080de 4k 60 fps görebileceğin oyunları gerçek 4k 60 fps hem de ray tracingle çatır oynatacak dediğimde uçuyon kaçıyon diyen olmuştu.Al sana xbox,Ps5 de bunun pek altında kalmayacağına göre artık ara nesil çıkmayacaktır.Tablet işlemcili denilen Ps4ün küçük abisi eski nesil Ps4pro bile rdr2,horizon uncharted last uf us remastered,GoW gibi oyunlarda ancak uç özelliklere sahip pclerin verdiği grafiği akıcı şekilde verebiliyorsa true 4k 60fps navi gpu 8 core ryzen cpu ssd ray tracingli ps5 yeni nesilde exclusive oyunlarda neler neler yaşatır bize hayali bile fotogerçekçi şekilde güzel
Yanıtla +1
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
Ay9 Efmer 1 hf. yeni yorumcu
Ps hala önde gözümde
Yanıtla +2
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
veteriner69 1 hf.
Keanu Reeves'in karizması salondan taşmış. :)
Yanıtla +1
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
Deswaaa 1 hf.
Dünyanın en güçlü konsolu olsa nolur olmasa nolur o konsola çıkartıcak adam akıllı oyunun yok boş boş çıkıp duruyor onu geçtim E3 microsoft sunumu neydi öyle ya bu adamlar hala akıllanmamışlar rekabet ortamı bekliyorduk sony tekelin den kurtulmak için hapı yuttuk :/
Yanıtla +6
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
SEO-Uzmanı 1 hf.
C64 veya amiga500 kaç FPS veriyordu !?
2 Yanıt Yanıtla +1
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
.TT. 1 hf. yeni yorumcu SEO-Uzmanı
Yine de yazalım, pal ise 50 hz idi.
Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
sdbz 1 hf. SEO-Uzmanı
8 bitlik işlemciden mi bahsediyorsun :)
1 Yanıt Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
İstan34bul 1 hf.
4 kat performans çok iddialı değilmi ya

Mevcut xbox x 6.0 teraflops
Gelecek olan 24 teraflops yahu aklım almıyor
2 Yanıt Yanıtla +1
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
yamaci1771 1 hf. İstan34bul
iddialı değil xbox çok zayıf
ps4 de öyle. ps4ün içerisinde resmen tablet işlemcisi ve hd 7850 tadında bir gpu var. ölü eşeğe yük taşıttırıyorlar o alette :D
bu sefer günümüz pclerine yakın bileşenlerde çıkacak gibi konsollar. ama buna binaen de fiyatlar absürt olabilir, konsol oyuncularının alıştığı ucuzluk sağlanamayabilir
3 Yanıt Yanıtla +2
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
blackzeros 1 hf. İstan34bul
öyle değilde ondan, 4 kat guclu olmasi icin asagi yukari 19 tflik navi bir kart gerekiyor.konsol form faktorunde hemen hemen imkansız boyle birşey.ms uyanikliga kacti rakam aciklamamak icin.
eurogamer.net/...
burda aciklma yapmis ms oyun studyolarının baskanı:
-If you let me back I'll be here. Back to Scarlett... you mentioned it has four times the power of Xbox One X, which certainly sounds good. But what does that mean?
Matt Booty: It's a few things - it's the combination of speed, not just of the SSD but of the processor, the performance of the GPU and RAM, but we're also in a world where speed is starting not to matter. You can make RAM faster either by speeding up the way you access it or by adding more access points. Just think, what are all the things right now which take you out of a game? You're playing then suddenly *bloop* a load screen pops up and drops you out. Our goal is to get rid of those things, that's what we're after.
-kısacası ssd,islemci,gpu,ram hızlarının kombinasyonu demis.
-benim tahminim 10 tf civarında olduğu konsol gpusunun, illa gpunun 4 kat guclu olmasıda soyle olabilir one x'te fp16(fp32) desteği yoktu yeni kullanacakları navide var anca oyle bir kiyaslamayla bakarsak olabilir.(20tf fp16---10tf fp32 ye eşit)
1 Yanıt Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
Yorum Yaz Forumda Yanıtla
B I U " İçerik Göm DH Video Twitter YouTube Instagram Vine Künye BSC Oyun IMDb - url img @
Nasıl eklemek istersiniz?
Sıradaki
Bitince Sıradakine Geç
03:53
Şimşek gibi ekran kartı | MSI RTX 2080 Ti Lightning 10.Yıl
4b izlenme · 2 hf.
05:50
RAM yarışı kızışıyor | Thermaltake'in yeni bellekleri
2,9b izlenme · 6 gün
03:55
Bu bellek kiti tam 384GB | 4000MHz'de çalışıyor
4,6b izlenme · 2 hf.
04:29
Milli muharip uçağın birebir modeli ilk defa Paris Air Show'da sergileniyor
14,4b izlenme · 4 gün
10:39
Broadcom yongalı, bombardıman uçağı tasarımlı router "Tenda AC6 incelemesi"
1,4b izlenme · 1 gün
05:23
Apple'ın Mac Pro'suna rakip | 40 çekirdekli, 60TB depolamalı sistem
5,4b izlenme · 1 hf.
10:59
Bu nasıl bilgisayar böyle ?
5,7b izlenme · 6 gün
02:31
Bu SSD bir başka | 8TB kapasite, PCIe 4.0 desteği
4,8b izlenme · 2 hf.
06:11
Galax'ın havalı ekran kartı | 10. Yıl özel RTX 2080 Ti HOF
4,5b izlenme · 1 hf.
19:18
Yeni ofisim ve teste gelen 28000TL'lik iMac!!!
8,3b izlenme · 1 hf.
05:15
Ekran kartı olmadan CS:GO'da 100+ FPS | Intel Ice Lake ve Gen11 GPU
6,2b izlenme · 2 hf.
15:16
Asus Zenfone 6 elimizde | Bu telefon çok iddialı
5,1b izlenme · 15 sa. yeni video
05:00
Bu anakart 1000$ | AMD Ryzen için sıvı soğutma ile geliyor
4,7b izlenme · 2 hf.
10:06
Fiyatına inanmak istemiyorum "Razer Raiju Mobile incelemesi"
6,5b izlenme · 2 gün
06:29
AMD Ryzen 3000 APU'lar geliyor | Daha hızlı, daha yetenekli
6,5b izlenme · 1 gün
08:28
WiFi sinyalinden hareket algılama teknolojisi
3b izlenme · 1 hf.
06:07
Asus'un çılgın anakartları | Ryzen için geliyorlar
3,8b izlenme · 1 hf.
Sorgu: 0,406 saniye (WEB2)
Alternatif Görünümler Geri Bildirim