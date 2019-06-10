Yeni nesil Xbox'ın özellikleri ve analizi

İnceleme, Test ve Analiz Editörü
Microsoft yeni nesil Xbox oyun konsolunun detaylarını açıkladı. Project Scarlett kod adıyla geliştirilen yeni konsolun duyurusunu olay yerinde takip ettik ve tüm detayları derinlemesine yorumladık.
Microsoft'un Project Scarlett kod adını verdiği yeni nesil Xbox oyun konsolunun duyurusuna katıldım ve açıklanan özellikleri donanım ve teknoloji seviyesinde sizler için yorumlayarak analizini gerçekleştirdim, iyi seyirler.
Mevcut xbox x 6.0 teraflops
Gelecek olan 24 teraflops yahu aklım almıyor
ps4 de öyle. ps4ün içerisinde resmen tablet işlemcisi ve hd 7850 tadında bir gpu var. ölü eşeğe yük taşıttırıyorlar o alette :D
bu sefer günümüz pclerine yakın bileşenlerde çıkacak gibi konsollar. ama buna binaen de fiyatlar absürt olabilir, konsol oyuncularının alıştığı ucuzluk sağlanamayabilir
eurogamer.net/...
burda aciklma yapmis ms oyun studyolarının baskanı:
-If you let me back I'll be here. Back to Scarlett... you mentioned it has four times the power of Xbox One X, which certainly sounds good. But what does that mean?
Matt Booty: It's a few things - it's the combination of speed, not just of the SSD but of the processor, the performance of the GPU and RAM, but we're also in a world where speed is starting not to matter. You can make RAM faster either by speeding up the way you access it or by adding more access points. Just think, what are all the things right now which take you out of a game? You're playing then suddenly *bloop* a load screen pops up and drops you out. Our goal is to get rid of those things, that's what we're after.
-kısacası ssd,islemci,gpu,ram hızlarının kombinasyonu demis.
-benim tahminim 10 tf civarında olduğu konsol gpusunun, illa gpunun 4 kat guclu olmasıda soyle olabilir one x'te fp16(fp32) desteği yoktu yeni kullanacakları navide var anca oyle bir kiyaslamayla bakarsak olabilir.(20tf fp16---10tf fp32 ye eşit)