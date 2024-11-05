Kim Nerede? 258 Menzil kaygısını sonlandıran 5 dakikalık elektrikli araç şarj teknolojisi 87 Samsung Galaxy S25, S25+ ve S25 Ultra'nın kılıf görüntüsü ortaya çıktı: İşte tasarımı 83 Yeni 2025 Kia Sportage tanıtıldı! İşte tasarımı ve özellikleri
    Amazon'un en iyi indirimlerini bulduk! Amazon Gülümseten İndirimleri

    Bu videoda Amazon'un Gülümseten İndirimleri kapsamında en uygun fiyatlı ürünleri seçtik, ürünler hakkındaki deneyimlerimizi paylaştık, alınır mı alınmaz mı yorumladık.                                 

    Bu videoda Amazon'un Gülümseten Kasım İndirimleri kapsamında bulduğumuz en iyi indirimli ürünleri değerlendirdik.

    📢 DH Sıcak Fırsatlar Telegram İndirim Kanalı: https://t.me/dhsicak_firsatlar

    📢 DH Sıcak Fırsatlar WhatsApp İndirim Kanalı: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va8Yr1KDDmFXAqZVvX2V

    📢 DH Sıcak Fırsatlar Forumu: https://forum.donanimhaber.com/forumid_193/tt.htm

    🛍️ Ürünlerin güncel fiyatları ve linkleri için;

    00:58 Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

    02:44LG 32UN550-W Monitör - https://amzn.to/3YuI1Fc

    04:33 Glorious GMMK3 Klavye - https://amzn.to/4hwqrJF

    06:22 Xiaomi C400 Güvenlik Kamerası - https://amzn.to/4fzE216

    07:55 TLC 50C755G Televizyon - https://amzn.to/3NSg5Gm

    10:18 Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense Kulaklık - https://amzn.to/3NUxY7v

    12:25 Ugreen Nexode Gan Adaptör - https://amzn.to/40yBagr

    13:44 Ugreen 100W Tip C Kablosu - https://amzn.to/48ADUvS

    14:12 Philips EP2220/10 Tam Otomatik Kahve Makinesi - https://amzn.to/3YyMgQe

    15:48 Razer Leviathan V2 Hoparlör - https://amzn.to/4hzIkas

