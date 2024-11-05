Amazon'un en iyi indirimlerini bulduk! Amazon Gülümseten İndirimleri

Bu videoda Amazon'un Gülümseten Kasım İndirimleri kapsamında bulduğumuz en iyi indirimli ürünleri değerlendirdik.
🛍️ Ürünlerin güncel fiyatları ve linkleri için;
00:58 Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
02:44LG 32UN550-W Monitör - https://amzn.to/3YuI1Fc
04:33 Glorious GMMK3 Klavye - https://amzn.to/4hwqrJF
06:22 Xiaomi C400 Güvenlik Kamerası - https://amzn.to/4fzE216
07:55 TLC 50C755G Televizyon - https://amzn.to/3NSg5Gm
10:18 Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense Kulaklık - https://amzn.to/3NUxY7v
12:25 Ugreen Nexode Gan Adaptör - https://amzn.to/40yBagr
13:44 Ugreen 100W Tip C Kablosu - https://amzn.to/48ADUvS
14:12 Philips EP2220/10 Tam Otomatik Kahve Makinesi - https://amzn.to/3YyMgQe
15:48 Razer Leviathan V2 Hoparlör - https://amzn.to/4hzIkas