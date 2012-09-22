Giriş
DH ile Giriş
Üye değil misiniz? Yeni Hesap Oluştur Sosyal Ağ ile Bağlan
Yardıma ihtiyacınız mı var? Giriş Paneli
Genel Hızlı Tercihler Sıfırla
Header'ı Tuttur
Header'da Teknoloji Gündemi
Anasayfa
Döşeme Stili Ana Akış
Kaydırarak Daha Fazla İçerik Yükle
İçerikleri Yeni Sekmede Aç
Detay Sayfaları
Kaydırarak Sonraki Habere Geçiş
Site Tercihleri
Renk Seçenekleri
Gece Modu (Koyu Tema)
Sadece Videolar için Gece Modu
Detaylı Site Tercihleri
Mobil Uygulamalar ile İlgili Son Gönderiler Daha Fazlası

Horn, Real Racing 2 ve diğer mobil oyunlar Appstore'da kısa süreliğine indirimde

7 yıl (Son Güncelleme: 7 yıl)
1,1b
1
2
Mobil Uygulamalar
Mazhar Taylan
Haber Editörü
Bildirimi Aç Bildirim Açık
Apple'ın yeni akıllı telefonu iPhone 5'in satışa sunulmasıyla birlikte birçok geliştiricisi oyunlarında indirime giderek, mobil oyunculara uzun bir indirim listesi sunmuş durumda. 

Horn ve Real Racing serisi gibi pek çok popüler yapımın yer aldığı kısa süreli indirim listesi şu şekilde:

Yorum Yaz
Yorumlar Yorum Yaz Forumda Gör
dwightt 7 yıl
Her yerde öyle hocam o vazgeçilmez bir şey :)
Bu arada androidde de yapsanıza bu indirimleri. Kol gibi fiyatlar var android tarafında. Nexus 7'den 25 dolarlık çek kazandım gene de pahalı diye alamıyorum çoğunu.
Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
Amedra 7 yıl
bari buraya düz rakam koyun da farkınızı gösterin. Gıcık oluyorum şu 99 rakamına artık...
Yanıtla
İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
Yorum Yaz Forumda Yanıtla
B I U " İçerik Göm DH Video Twitter YouTube Instagram Vine Künye BSC Oyun IMDb - url img @
Nasıl eklemek istersiniz?
Önceki ve Sonraki İçerikler
Daha Yeniler 7 yıl Uygulama Haber 23. Bölüm "En iyi iOS ve Android uygulamaları" 7 yıl 2si1: Zihin açan Teknoloji ve Haber Programı Daha Eskiler
Yükselişteki Paylaşımlar
Dying Light 2'nin Yayıncılığını Square
Bölüm Sonu Canavarı
ZULA Süper Lig 3. Sezon İnfografiği
Bölüm Sonu Canavarı
Virüslü laptop 1.2 milyon dolara satılıyor
Uygulama Haber
Virüslü laptop 1.2 milyon dolara satılıyor
Uygulama Haber
Virüslü laptop 1.2 milyon dolara satılıyor
Uygulama Haber
Virüslü laptop 1.2 milyon dolara satılıyor
Uygulama Haber
Virüslü laptop 1.2 milyon dolara satılıyor
Uygulama Haber
Virüslü laptop 1.2 milyon dolara satılıyor
Uygulama Haber
Virüslü laptop 1.2 milyon dolara satılıyor
Uygulama Haber
Virüslü laptop 1.2 milyon dolara satılıyor
Uygulama Haber
Alternatif Görünümler Geri Bildirim