Horn, Real Racing 2 ve diğer mobil oyunlar Appstore'da kısa süreliğine indirimde

Haber Editörü
Apple'ın yeni akıllı telefonu iPhone 5'in satışa sunulmasıyla birlikte birçok geliştiricisi oyunlarında indirime giderek, mobil oyunculara uzun bir indirim listesi sunmuş durumda.
Horn ve Real Racing serisi gibi pek çok popüler yapımın yer aldığı kısa süreli indirim listesi şu şekilde:
- Horn, 6.99$ -> 2.99$
- Gangstar Rio: City of Saints, 6.99$ -> 0.99$
- Modern Combat 3: Fallen Nation, 6.99$ -> 0.99$
- Sky Gamblers Air Supremacy, 4.99$ -> 2.99$
- Epoch, 2.99$ -> 0.99$
- Devil May Cry 4 Refrain, 4.99$ -> 0.99$
- Dead Rising Mobile, 1.99$ -> 0.99$
- Real Racing, 2.99$ -> 0.99$
- Real Racing 2, 4.99$ -> 0.99$
- Cro-Mag Rally, 3.99$ -> 1.99$
- Infinite Surf, 0.99$ -> Ücretsiz
- Beast Boxing 3D, 1.99$ -> 0.99$
- Osmos, 2.99$ -> 0.99$
- Blast-A-Way 4.99$ -> 1.99$
- W.E.L.D.E.R., 2.99$ -> 0.99$
- Little Things Forever, 2.99$ -> 0.99$
- Bag It! HD, 2.99$ -> 0.99$
- Gorilla Gondola, 0.99$ -> Ücretsiz
- Don't Run With A Plasma Sword, 1.99$ -> Ücretsiz
- Final Fight, 2.99$ -> 0.99$
- Breakeroids 1.99$ -> 0.99$
- Victory March, 0.99$ -> Ücretsiz
- Velocispider, 2.99$ -> Ücretsiz
- Pickpawcket, 2.99$ -> 0.99$
- Words With Friends, 2.99$ -> 0.99$
- Hanging With Friends, 2.99$ -> 0.99$
- Matching With Friends, 2.99$ -> 0.99$
- Gems With Friends 1.99$ -> 0.99$
- The 7th Guest, 4.99$ -> 2.99$
- Wrestling Manager, 9.99$ -> Ücretsiz
- Legion of the Damned, 4.99$ -> 2.99$
- 100 Rogues, 2.99$ -> 0.99$
- Yesterday, 6.99$ -> 2.99$
- Kingdom Rush, 0.99$ -> Ücretsiz
Bu arada androidde de yapsanıza bu indirimleri. Kol gibi fiyatlar var android tarafında. Nexus 7'den 25 dolarlık çek kazandım gene de pahalı diye alamıyorum çoğunu.