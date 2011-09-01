Fujifilm'den retro tarzda kompakt dijital kamera; X10

Haber Editörü
Fotoğraf sistemleri ve baskı alanında dünyanın önemli firmalarından olan Japon Fujifilm, X10 ismini verdiği yeni kompakt dijital kamerasını duyurdu.
Fujifilm'in X100'den ilham alarak geliştirdiği X10, 12 megapiksellik EXR-CMOS sensörünü magnezyum alaşımından imal edilmiş, eski fotoğraf makinelerini anımsatan kasasında saklıyor. 4x optik yakınlaştırma yapabilen X10'da, 2.8 inçlik LCD ekrana, 20°'lik görüş açısı sunan optik vizör, 7 metreye kadar destek sunan manuel pop-up flaş ve NP-50 Li-Ion bataryaya yer verilirken; fotoğraf makinesi ISO 100'den ISO 12800'e kadar ISO hassasiteyi, yeni Optik Görüntü Sabitleme Mekanizması ve RAW çekim desteği sunuyor.
X10, ilk olarak Kasım ayının başında Kuzey Amerika'daki kullanıcılarla buluşacak.
bu sitede X100 ün incelemesi var ve hangi incelemeyi okusam hep çok iyi yorumlar yapılmış sitede ISO 6400 de çekilmiş bir fotoğraf var ve gren oranı gerçekten AZ .....ISO 3200 de bu kaliteyi sunamayan dslr ler var .... türkiyedeki bazı incelemelerde testi yapanlar inceledikleri en iyi kompakt olduğunu söylüyor ve testler de bunu onaylar nitelikte bu cihazı bilmem ama param olsa x100 alırım hem tasarımıda çok iyi ayrıca G12 den ıso konusunda çok daha iyi otomatik odaklama da hızlı ..pahalı gelebilir ama sonuna kadar hak ediyor...
O değerlere çıkabilmesi kullanılabilir olduğu anlamına gelmez. Çamur gibi gren dolu bir görüntü verecektir o değerlerde muhtemelen. Ama ISO performansının G12'den daha iyi olacağını düşünüyorum ben.
guzele benziyor
En yakın rakibi olan Canon g12'ye göre bazı artıları var. Full Hd stereo zoomlu video kaydı bunların en basiti. Tabi hareketli ekran gibi bir eksisi de var.Eğer g13 bundan bomba gelemezse kesinlikle iyi bir alternatif olacaktır. Fiyat olarakta 500 usd okudum(doğruluğundan emin değilim)
Model Name X10
Number of effective pixels*1 12.0 million pixels
Image sensor 2/3-inch EXR CMOS with primary color filter
Storage media
SD / SDHC / SDXC(UHS-I) memory card*2
File format
still image
JPEG (Exif Ver 2.3)*3, RAW (RAF format), RAW + JPEG
(Design rule for Camera File system compliant / DPOF-compatible)
movie
H.264 (MOV) with Stereo sound
Number of recorded pixels L : (4:3) 4000 x 3000 / (3:2) 4000 x 2664 / (16:9) 4000 x 2248 / (1:1) 2992 x 2992
M : (4:3) 2816 x 2112 / (3:2) 2816 x 1864 / (16:9) 2816 x 1584 / (1:1) 2112 x 2112
S : (4:3) 2048 x 1536 / (3:2) 2048 x 1360 / (16:9) 1920 x 1080 / (1:1) 1536 x 1536
360° Vertical 11520 x 1624 Horizontal 11520 x 1080
300° Vertical 9600 x 1624 Horizontal 9600 x 1080
240° Vertical 7680 x 1624 Horizontal 7680 x 1080
180° Vertical 5760 x 1624 Horizontal 5760 x 1080
120° Vertical 3840 x 1624 Horizontal 3840 x 1080
Lens
name
Fujinon 4 x optical zoom lens
focal length
f=7.1 - 28.4 mm, equivalent to 28 - 112 mm on a 35 mm camera
full-aperture
F2.0 (Wide) - F2.8 (Telephoto)
constitution
9 groups 11 lenses (3 aspherical glass molded lenses included)
Digital zoom Intelligent digital zoom (approx. 2X)
Aperture F2.0-F11(Wide)
F2.8-F11(Telephoto) 1/3EV step (controlled 7-blade aperture diaphragm)
Focus distance
(from lens surface)
Normal
Wide : Approx. 50 cm / 1.6 ft. to infinity
Telephoto : Approx. 80 cm / 2.6 ft. to infinity
Macro
Wide : Approx. 10 cm - 3.0 m / 0.3 ft. - 9.8 ft.
Telephoto : Approx. 50 cm - 3.0 m / 1.6 ft. - 9.8 ft.
Super Macro
Approx. 1.0 cm - 1.0 m / 0.4 in. - 3.3 ft
Sensitivity Auto / Equivalent to ISO 100 / 200 / 250 / 320 / 400 / 500 / 640 / 800 / 1000 / 1250 / 1600 / 2000 / 2500 / 3200 / 4000* / 5000* / 6400* / 12800* (Standard Output Sensitivity)
* ISO4000 / 5000 / 6400 : M mode or lower, ISO12800 : S mode
Exposure control TTL 256-zones metering, Multi / Spot / Average
Exposure mode Programmed AE, Aperture Priority AE, Shutter Priority AE, Manual
Shooting modes
SP
Natural Light, Natural Light & Flash, Portrait, Portrait Enhancer, Landscape, Sport, Night, Night (Tripod), Fireworks, Sunset, Snow, Beach, Party, Flower, Text, Underwater
MODE DIAL
EXR, AUTO, P, S, A, M, C1, C2, Movie, SP, Adv.
Image stabilizer Lens shift type
Face detection Yes
Exporsure compensation -2.0EV - +2.0EV 1/3EV step
Shutter speed (Auto mode) 1/4 sec. to 1/4000* sec., (All other modes) 30 sec. to 1/4000* sec.
* 1/4000 sec. at small aperture, 1/1000 sec. at full aperture
Continuous shooting
TOP
Super High : approx. 10 fps (Size M, S)
High : approx. 7 fps (Size L, M, S)
Middle : approx. 5 fps (Size L, M, S)
Low : approx. 3 fps (Size L, M, S)
*SD memory card with a class 4 write speed (4 MB/sec.) or better is recommended.
*Maximum frame number for each continuous shooting mode is limited.
others
Best Frame capture :
Super High : approx. 10 fps 8 / 16 frames (Size M, S)
High : approx. 7 fps 8 frames (Size L, M, S) / 16 frames (Size M, S)
Middle : approx. 5 fps 8 frames (Size L, M, S) / 16 frames (Size M, S)
Low : approx. 3 fps 8 frames (Size L, M, S) / 16 frames (Size M, S)
Auto bracketing AE Bracketing : ±1/3EV, ±2/3EV, ±1EV
Film Simulation Bracketing : PROVIA / STANDARD, Velvia / VIVID, ASTIA / SOFT
Dynamic Range Bracketing : 100%, 200%, 400%
ISO Sensitivity Bracketing : ±1/3EV, ±2/3EV, ±1EV
Focus
mode
Single AF / Continuous AF (EXR AUTO, Movie),
Manual AF (One-push AF mode included)
type
TTL contrast AF, AF assist illuminator available
AF frame selection
Multi, Area, Tracking
White balance Automatic scene recognition
Preset : Fine, Shade, Fluorescent light (Daylight), Fluorescent light (Warm White), Fluorescent light (Cool White), Incandescent light, Underwater, Custom, Color temperature selection
Self-timer 10 sec. / 2 sec. delay
Flash Auto flash (super intelligent flash)
Effective range : (ISO AUTO (800))
Wide : Approx. 50 cm - 7.0 m / 1.6 ft. - 22.9 ft.
Telephoto : Approx. 80 cm - 5.0 m / 2.6 ft. - 16.4 ft.
Flash modes Red-eye removal OFF : Auto, Forced Flash, Suppressed Flash, Slow Synchro.
Red-eye removal ON : Red-eye Reduction Auto, Red-eye Reduction & Forced Flash, Suppressed Flash, Red-eye Reduction & Slow Synchro.
Hot shoe Yes
Viewfinder Optical zoom viewfinder
Approx. 85% coverage
Diopter adjustment : -3.5 - +1.5 m-1(dpt)
LCD monitor 2.8-inch, approx. 460,000 dots, TFT color LCD monitor, approx. 100% coverage
Movie recording 1920 x 1080 pixels / 1280 x 720 pixels / 640 x 480 pixels (30 frames / sec.) with stereo sound
Optical zoom (manual) can be used.
Photography functions EXR mode (EXR Auto / Resolution priority / High ISO & Low noise priority / Dynamic range priority), Face recognition, Face Detection, Auto red-eye removal, Film simulation, Framing guideline, Frame No. memory, Histogram display, Best frame capture, Advanced mode (Motion panorama360, Pro focus, Pro low light), High Speed Movie (70 / 120 / 200 frames/sec.), Electronic level, One-touch RAW, Advanced Anti Blur
Playback functions Face Detection, Auto red-eye removal, Multi-frame playback (with micro thumbnail), Protect, Crop, Resize, Slide show, Image rotate, Voice memo, Histogram display, Exposure warning, Photobook assist, Image search, Favorites, Mark for upload, Panorama, Erase selected frames, RAW conversing
Other functions PictBridge, Exif Print, 35 Languages, Time difference, Silent mode
Terminal
Video output
NTSC / PAL selectable with Monaural sound
Digital interface
USB 2.0 High-Speed
HDMI output
HDMI Mini connector
Power supply NP-50 Li-ion battery (included)
CP-50 with AC power adapter AC-5VX (sold separately)
Dimensions 117.0(W) x 69.6(H) x 56.8(D) mm / 4.6(W) x 2.7(H) x 2.2(D) in.
Weight Approx. 350 g / 12.3 oz. (including battery and memory card)
Approx. 330 g / 11.6 oz. (excluding battery and memory card)
G12'nin özelliklerini de koyayım ki karşılaştırma imkanı olsun:
Sensor • 1/1.7" Type CCD
• 10 million effective pixels
Image sizes 4:3
• 3648 x 2736
• 2816 x 2112
• 1600 x 1200
• 640 x 480
• 320 x 240)
16:9
• 3648 x 2048
• 2816 x 1584
• 1920 x 1080
• 640 x 360
3:2
• 3648 x 2432
• 2816 x 1880
• 1600 x 1064
• 640 x 424
1:1
• 2736 x 2736
• 2112 x 2112
• 1200 x 1200
• 480 x 480
4:5
• 2192 x 2736
• 1696 x 2112
• 960 x 1200
• 384 x 480
Movie clips • 1280 x 720 @ 24 fps
• 640 x 480 @ 30fps
• 320 x 240 @ 30fps
Maximum clip length Up to 4GB or 1 hour
File formats • Still: JPEG (Exif v2.3)
• RAW
• Movie: MOV [H.264 + Linear PCM (Stereo)]
Lens • 28-140mm (35mm equiv)
• f = 6.1 - 30.5 mm
• 5x optical zoom
• F2.8-4.5
• Construction: 11 elements in 9 groups (1 double-sided aspherical element)
Image stabilization Yes (Lens-Shift)
Conversion lenses Yes
Digital zoom up to 4x
Focus • Auto focus :TTL
- Face Detection / 9-point AiAF
- 1-point AF (center or Face Select and Track)
- Fixed centre or Face Select and Track
• Manual focus
AF area modes • Single
• Continuous
• Servo AF/AE
• Tracking
AF lock Yes (on/off selectable)
AF assist lamp Yes
Focus distance Closest focus distance 1 cm
Metering • Evaluative (linked to Face Detection AF frame)
• Center-weighted average
• Spot (center or linked to Face Detection)
ISO sensitivity • Auto
• ISO 80
• ISO 100
• ISO 125
• ISO 160
• ISO 200
• ISO 250
• ISO 320
• ISO 400
• ISO 500
• ISO 640
• ISO 800
• ISO 1000
• ISO 1250
• ISO 1600
• ISO 2000
• ISO 2500
• ISO 3200
AE lock Yes (on/off selectable)
Exposure compensation +/- 2EV in 1/3 stop increments
Shutter speed • Auto (1 - 1/4000 sec)
• 15-1/4000 sec
Modes • Auto
• Program AE
• Shutter Priority AE
• Aperture Priority AE
• Manual
• Custom (2 modes)
• Scene
• Low Light
• Quick Shot
• Movie
Scene modes • Portrait
• Landscape
• Kids & Pets
• Sports
• Smart Shutter(Smile, Wink Self-Timer, FaceSelf-Timer)
• Super Vivid
• Poster Effect
• Foliage
• Snow
• Beach
• Fireworks
• Underwater
• Color Accent
• Color Swap
• High Dynamic Range
• Fish-eye Effect
• Miniature Effect
• Nostalgic
• Stitch Assist
White balance • Auto (including Face Detection WB)
• Daylight
• Cloudy
• Tungsten
• Fluorescent
• Fluorescent H
• Flash
• Custom1
• Custom2
• Underwater
• White Balance Correction
Self timer Custom
Continuous shooting • Approx. 2.0 shots/sec.
• AF: Approx. 0.7 shots/sec.
• LV: Approx. 0.8 shots/sec. (until memory card becomes full)
Image parameters
(My colors) • My Colors Off
• Vivid
• Neutral
• Sepia
• Black & White
• Positive Film
• Lighter Skin Tone
• Darker Skin Tone
• Vivid Blue
• Vivid Green
• Vivid Red
• Custom Color
Flash • Auto, Flash On, Flash Off, Slow Sync, Red-eye reduction
• Slow Sync Speed : Fastest speed 1/2000 sec
• +/- 2EV in 1/3 stop increments
• Face Detection FE compensation
• Safety FE
• Flash exposure lock
• Manual Power Adjustment
• Second Curtain Sync
• Range (Auto ISO):50cm - 7.0m (wide) / 4.0m (tele)
External Flash E-TTL with EX series Speedlites, Macro Twin Lite MT-24EX, Macro Ring Lite MR-14EX, Canon High Power Flash HF-DC1
Viewfinder Real-image zoom, Optical Viewfinder
LCD monitor • 2.8 inch Vari-angle PureColor II VA (TFT)
• 461,000 pixels
• 100% coverage
• Adjustable
Connectivity • USB 2.0 Hi-Speed
• HDMI mini connector
• AV out (PAL / NTSC switchable)
Print compliance PictBridge
Storage SD, SDHC, SDXC, MMC, MMCplus, HCMMCplus
Power Rechargeable Li-ion Battery NB-7L
Weight (no batt) 355g
Weight (with battery & card) 401g
Dimensions 112 x 76 x 48 mm
Makineyi ben çok beğendim. Kendisi bu sene ilk makinem olabilir. Bu olmazsa G12-13 düşünüyordum zaten. Şimdi Canon'un hamlesini bekliyorum. :)