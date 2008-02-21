Giriş
Zotac 9600GT AMP ve 9600GT AMP SLI video incelemesi

11 yıl
84,6b
1
Mesut Çevik
Genel Yayın Yönetmeni
Bu videomuzda Nvidia'nın Fiyat/Performans oranıyla oldukça iddialı gelen ekran kartı GPU'su 9600GT'yi kullanan Zotac 9600GT AMP edition ekran kartını inceliyoruz. Ek olarak fabrika çıkışında hız aşırtılmış olarak gelen AMP serisine ait 9600GT'lerin SLI modunda neler yapabildiğini de bu videoda görme şansına sahibiz.


http://www.zotac.com
sessizmuzik 10 yıl
780i chipsetli anakart ve e8500 islemcim ile denedim sli yapmadan xp 32 bit isletim sisteminde crysis yuksek te 50 fps ut3 fullda 190~210 fps World in conflicte full detay aa af bechmarkta avarege 57fps aldim Sli icin bir siparis daha verdim oylece deneyip buraya yazacam
teknikerim test sonuclarimi tarafsiz yaziyorum
su ana kadar test ettigim ekran kartlari; sapphire4870-zotacgtx295-bft9500gtOC-zotac9600gt-zotac9600gtAMP-Gigabyete4850
simdilik sadece ut3 testlerini yazacagim(xp32bit);4870 150~260 * gtx295 300+ * 9800gtx 210~240 * 9600gt 150~170 * 9600gtAMP 190~215 FPS
Neden xp? cunku oyunlarin tam performansa ihtiyaci var vista icin hic bir sey yeterli degil
Neden sadece Ut3? cunku butun test sonuclarimi buraya yazmam uzun surer ve max fps olayini 300e kadar sinirlandirdim
Sonuc olarak 220 ytl civarinda olan bu kart sizin gereksiz yere 400 ve uzeri kartlar kadar tatmin edebiliyor
thebeast 11 yıl
İnceleme güzel ancak yanlış bilgi veriliyor. Ekran kartının arkasında hd çıkış var diyor fakat o dediği normal tv out. Hdmi çıkışı yok kartta. Sayarken 2 dvi çıkış birde hd çıkış diyor. ayrıca kutu içinden hdtv bağlantı kablosu çıkıyor diyor ve videoda gözüken normal composit tv out kablosu.
coolrecep 11 yıl
Merhabalar,

ATI Catalsyt 8.3 çıktı. Yeni özellikler:

New Features
Catalyst™ 8.3 introduces the following new features:

CrossFireX™ (Quad) Support 3 or 4 GPUs in CrossFireX™ Mode
Hybrid Graphics Support
DirectX 10.1 Support
Anti-Aliasing Enhancements
ATI Catalyst™ Control Center: HydraVision support for Windows Vista
Digital Panel GPU image scaling
Catalyst™ Control Center: Advanced Video Quality Controls
ATI Catalyst™ driver: Tessellation support

Performans Artışları:

Performance Improvements
The following performance gains are noticed with this release of Catalyst™.

Call of Juarez: Up to 20% improvement is noticed on ATI CrossFireX™ configured systems containing an ATI Radeon™ HD38x0 series of product
Company of Heroes DX10: Up to 17% improvement is noticed, especially at lower resolutions, on ATI Radeon™ HD38x0 products
Crysis DX10: Up to 15% improvement is noticed on all supported ATI Radeon™ products
Lost Planet DX9: Up to 36% improvement is noticed across all supported ATI Radeon™ products and in ATI CrossFireX™ configured systems
Shadermark 2.1: Performance scores increased up to 35% across all supported Radeon™ products and in ATI CrossFireX™ configured systems
Unreal Tournament 2004: Up to 10% increase in performance is noticed on systems containing an ATI Radeon™ HD2400, HD2600, or HD3400 series of products on in ATI CrossFireX™ configured systems



Acaba tekrar test etme mümkünmü kartı? :D
sepidi 11 yıl
Ekran kartları Geliştikçe Gelişiyor..... Artık Seçmekte zor oluyor. Ama firmalar Arasındaki rekabet Biz Kullanıcıların İşine Yarıyor......
hanedan3524 11 yıl
çok mükemmel ötesi sağolun bu videoları arşiv yapabilmek için ne yapmak lazım


XuRCuVaS 11 yıl
9600 SLI modunu çok sewdim yaa süper

8800GT almaktan vazgeçtim bekleyip 9600 alıcam 2 tane
muratsen87 11 yıl
bence sli konusunda bukadar hevesli olmayın arkadaşalr sli destekli yeni çıkacak anakartların fiyatları çok yüksek gözüküyor, eğer elinizde 650 veya 680 çipsetli anakartlar yoksa yeni bir anakart ve sli düşünüyorsanız eğer maliyet çok fazla artar
Sah!n 11 yıl
Vay be biz daha 64 mb Ge-Force Mx440'la uraşalım
m.t.y. 11 yıl
Arkadaş bu nedir Allah aşkına 3870x2 resmen sürünüyor. Birde lansmanda ultraya rakip denmişti. Nvidia resmen dalga geçiyor ATİ ile. Bir ati kullanıcısı olarak komplexe girdim.
muratsen87 11 yıl

Orjinalden alıntı: mursel134

Arkadaş bu nedir Allah aşkına 3870x2 resmen sürünüyor. Birde lansmanda ultraya rakip denmişti. Nvidia resmen dalga geçiyor ATİ ile. Bir ati kullanıcısı olarak komplexe girdim.

bence ati kullanıcısı olarak komplekse filan girmene gerek yok, hatta biz tüketicilerin işine yaradı bu 9600gt, sonunda hakkettiği fiyata geriledi, 3870 ve 3850
hzrcn 11 yıl
elinize sağlık, test için teşekkür ederiz.
kart çok başarılı olmuş. 3870x2 crysiste gerisinde kalıyor tek kart 9600 ün
insicam 11 yıl
8800 gts 320 mb yalan olmuş. Kart sandığmdan iyi. Testlerden anladığım kadar bu kart 3870 e yakın performans veriyor atinin işi çok zor. Orta sınıfın kralı olacağını söylediğimde aticiler tiye almışlardı bunu. Sonuçlar ortada...
dennjS 11 yıl
hocam bende bi sorun war acaba video yu izleyemiyorum
Speed-Step 11 yıl
Videoyu izleyememe problemi genellikle Firefox tarayıcı kullanan kişilerde oluyor. Bu tip durumlarda ilk olarak tarayıcınızın temp klasörünün içeriğini silip CTRL+F5 ile sayfayı yenilemeyi deneyin. İşe yaramaz ise flash player ı kaldırıp tekrar kurun...
fahrencelcius 11 yıl
standart 8800gt de dahil olsaydı aradaki farkı daha iyi anlardık n vidia tarafından sadece zotac marka var onlarda amp!!
emreq 11 yıl
Yalnız 9600gt amp versiyonu 8800gt nin amp versiyonuna göre daha fazla oc yapılmış dikkat ettiniz mi? Saat hızlarını eşitlesek daha makul olur karşılaştırma.
