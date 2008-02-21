Zotac 9600GT AMP ve 9600GT AMP SLI video incelemesi

Genel Yayın Yönetmeni
Bu videomuzda Nvidia'nın Fiyat/Performans oranıyla oldukça iddialı gelen ekran kartı GPU'su 9600GT'yi kullanan Zotac 9600GT AMP edition ekran kartını inceliyoruz. Ek olarak fabrika çıkışında hız aşırtılmış olarak gelen AMP serisine ait 9600GT'lerin SLI modunda neler yapabildiğini de bu videoda görme şansına sahibiz.
teknikerim test sonuclarimi tarafsiz yaziyorum
su ana kadar test ettigim ekran kartlari; sapphire4870-zotacgtx295-bft9500gtOC-zotac9600gt-zotac9600gtAMP-Gigabyete4850
simdilik sadece ut3 testlerini yazacagim(xp32bit);4870 150~260 * gtx295 300+ * 9800gtx 210~240 * 9600gt 150~170 * 9600gtAMP 190~215 FPS
Neden xp? cunku oyunlarin tam performansa ihtiyaci var vista icin hic bir sey yeterli degil
Neden sadece Ut3? cunku butun test sonuclarimi buraya yazmam uzun surer ve max fps olayini 300e kadar sinirlandirdim
Sonuc olarak 220 ytl civarinda olan bu kart sizin gereksiz yere 400 ve uzeri kartlar kadar tatmin edebiliyor
ATI Catalsyt 8.3 çıktı. Yeni özellikler:
New Features
Catalyst™ 8.3 introduces the following new features:
CrossFireX™ (Quad) Support 3 or 4 GPUs in CrossFireX™ Mode
Hybrid Graphics Support
DirectX 10.1 Support
Anti-Aliasing Enhancements
ATI Catalyst™ Control Center: HydraVision support for Windows Vista
Digital Panel GPU image scaling
Catalyst™ Control Center: Advanced Video Quality Controls
ATI Catalyst™ driver: Tessellation support
Performans Artışları:
Performance Improvements
The following performance gains are noticed with this release of Catalyst™.
Call of Juarez: Up to 20% improvement is noticed on ATI CrossFireX™ configured systems containing an ATI Radeon™ HD38x0 series of product
Company of Heroes DX10: Up to 17% improvement is noticed, especially at lower resolutions, on ATI Radeon™ HD38x0 products
Crysis DX10: Up to 15% improvement is noticed on all supported ATI Radeon™ products
Lost Planet DX9: Up to 36% improvement is noticed across all supported ATI Radeon™ products and in ATI CrossFireX™ configured systems
Shadermark 2.1: Performance scores increased up to 35% across all supported Radeon™ products and in ATI CrossFireX™ configured systems
Unreal Tournament 2004: Up to 10% increase in performance is noticed on systems containing an ATI Radeon™ HD2400, HD2600, or HD3400 series of products on in ATI CrossFireX™ configured systems
Acaba tekrar test etme mümkünmü kartı? :D
8800GT almaktan vazgeçtim bekleyip 9600 alıcam 2 tane
bence ati kullanıcısı olarak komplekse filan girmene gerek yok, hatta biz tüketicilerin işine yaradı bu 9600gt, sonunda hakkettiği fiyata geriledi, 3870 ve 3850
kart çok başarılı olmuş. 3870x2 crysiste gerisinde kalıyor tek kart 9600 ün