2025 Emmy Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu; Bu yıl yeni dizilerin yılı oldu

Tam Boyutta Gör Televizyon dünyasının Oscarları olarak kabul edilen Emmy Ödülleri, dün gece düzenlenen törenle sahiplerini buldu. Bu yıl Emmy ödüllerine yeni diziler damga vurdu. Drama tarafında büyük ödülleri HBO Max'in medikal dizisi The Pitt toplarken, komedi tarafında ödüller The Studio ve Hacks arasında dağıldı. Mini dizi tarafında ise öne çıkan yapım beklendiği gibi Adolescence oldu

Geçtiğimiz hafta dağıtılan teknik kategorileri de dâhil ettiğimizde bu yıl en çok Emmy alan dizi The Studio oldu. Bir Hollywood stüdyosunun perde arkasına odaklanan komedi dizisi 13 Emmy kazandı. Onu 9 Emmy ile The Penguin ve 8 Emmy ile Severance takip etti.

2025 Emmy Ödülleri Sahiplerini Buldu

Kanallar ve platformlar bazında en çok ödülü alan ise Netflix oldu. Netflix toplam 24 Emmy alırken (bunların altısı Adolescence'ten geldi), HBO / HBO Max de geceyi 21 Emmy ile tamamladı. Apple TV+ da bu yıl 15 Emmy alarak onlara yaklaştı.

İşte 2025 Emmy Ödülleri'ni kazananlar:

En İyi Drama Dizisi

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt (Kazanan)

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

En İyi Komedi Dizisi

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio (Kazanan)

What We Do in the Shadows

En İyi Mini Dizi veya Antoloji Dizisi

Adolescence (Kazanan)

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Drama Dizisi)

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Adam Scott – Severance

Noah Wyle – The Pitt (Kazanan)

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Drama Dizisi)

Kathy Bates – Matlock

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters

Britt Lower – Severance (Kazanan)

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi Dizisi)

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen – The Studio (Kazanan)

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi Dizisi)

Uzo Aduba – The Residence

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Jean Smart – Hacks (Kazanan)

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi)

Colin Farrell – The Penguin

Stephen Graham – Adolescence (Kazanan)

Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent

Bryan Tyree Henry – Dope Thief

Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi)

Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer

Meghan Fehy – Sirens

Rashida Jones – Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin (Kazanan)

Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Drama Dizisi)

Zach Cherry – Severance

Walton Goggins – The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus

James Marsden – Paradise

Sam Rockwell – The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman – Severance (Kazanan)

John Turturro – Severance

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Drama Dizisi)

Patricia Arquette – Severance

Carrie Coon – The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt (Kazanan)

Julianne Nicholson – Paradise

Parker Posey – The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi Dizisi)

Ike Barinholtz – The Studio

Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford – Shrinking

Jeff Hiller – Somebody Somewhere (Kazanan)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Michael Urie – Shrinking

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi Dizisi)

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (Kazanan)

Kathryn Hahn – The Studio

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Catherine O'Hara – The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams – Shrinking

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi)

Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp – Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper – Adolescence (Kazanan)

Rob Delaney – Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard – Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters – Adolescence

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi)

Erin Doherty – Adolescence (Kazanan)

Ruth Negga – Presumed Innocent

Deirdre O'Connell – The Penguin

Chloë Sevigny – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Jenny Slate – Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco – Adolescence

En İyi Reality Yarışma Programı

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors (Kazanan)

En İyi Talk Show

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Kazanan)

