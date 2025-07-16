2025 Emmy adayları açıklandı: Netflix, HBO'nun gerisinde kaldı

The Penguin, The Last of Us ve The White Lotus gibi dizilerinin başarısı HBO'yu bir kez daha zirveye taşıdı. HBO ve HBO Max toplamda 142 Emmy adaylığı alarak kendi rekorunu geliştirirken, Netflix'in de önüne geçmiş oldu. Netflix yapımları bu yıl 121 Emmy adaylığı aldı. 13 adaylık alan Adolescence, Netflix'e en çok adaylık getiren yapım oldu.
2025 Emmy Adayları Açıklandı
77. Emmy Ödülleri, 14 Eylül’de sahiplerini bulacak. İşte adaylar:
En İyi Drama Dizisi
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
En İyi Komedi Dizisi
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do in the Shadows
En İyi Mini Dizi veya Antoloji Dizisi
Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Drama Dizisi)
Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Adam Scott – Severance
Noah Wyle – The Pitt
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Drama Dizisi)
Kathy Bates – Matlock
Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters
Britt Lower – Severance
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi Dizisi)
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen – The Studio
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi Dizisi)
Uzo Aduba – The Residence
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Jean Smart – Hacks
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi)
Colin Farrell – The Penguin
Stephen Graham – Adolescence
Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent
Bryan Tyree Henry – Dope Thief
Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi)
Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer
Meghan Fehy – Sirens
Rashida Jones – Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti – The Penguin
Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Drama Dizisi)
Zach Cherry – Severance
Walton Goggins – The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus
James Marsden – Paradise
Sam Rockwell – The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman – Severance
John Turturro – Severance
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Drama Dizisi)
Patricia Arquette – Severance
Carrie Coon – The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson – Paradise
Parker Posey – The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi Dizisi)
Ike Barinholtz – The Studio
Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford – Shrinking
Jeff Hiller – Somebody Somewhere
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Michael Urie – Shrinking
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi Dizisi)
Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Kathryn Hahn – The Studio
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Catherine O'Hara – The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams – Shrinking
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi)
Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp – Presumed Innocent
Owen Cooper – Adolescence
Rob Delaney – Dying for Sex
Peter Sarsgaard – Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters – Adolescence
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi)
Erin Doherty – Adolescence
Ruth Negga – Presumed Innocent
Deirdre O'Connell – The Penguin
Chloë Sevigny – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Jenny Slate – Dying for Sex
Christine Tremarco – Adolescence
En İyi Reality Yarışma Programı
The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors
En İyi Talk Show
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert