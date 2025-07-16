2025 Emmy adayları açıklandı: Netflix, HBO'nun gerisinde kaldı

Tam Boyutta Gör Televizyon dünyasının Oscarları olarak kabul edilen Emmy Ödülleri için bu yıl yarışacak adaylar belli oldu. Dün, hem ana kategorilerde hem de teknik dallarda yarışacak isimler açıklandı. 2025 Emmy adayları arasında öne çıkan yapımlar Severance, The Studio, The White Lotus ve The Penguin oldu. Severance, 27 adaylıkla bu yıl en çok adaylık alan dizi olurken, onu 24 adaylıkla The Penguin ve 23'er adaylıkla The Studio ve The White Lotus takip etti.

The Penguin, The Last of Us ve The White Lotus gibi dizilerinin başarısı HBO'yu bir kez daha zirveye taşıdı. HBO ve HBO Max toplamda 142 Emmy adaylığı alarak kendi rekorunu geliştirirken, Netflix'in de önüne geçmiş oldu. Netflix yapımları bu yıl 121 Emmy adaylığı aldı. 13 adaylık alan Adolescence, Netflix'e en çok adaylık getiren yapım oldu.

2025 Emmy Adayları Açıklandı

77. Emmy Ödülleri, 14 Eylül’de sahiplerini bulacak. İşte adaylar:

En İyi Drama Dizisi

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

En İyi Komedi Dizisi

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

En İyi Mini Dizi veya Antoloji Dizisi

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Drama Dizisi)

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Adam Scott – Severance

Noah Wyle – The Pitt

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Drama Dizisi)

Kathy Bates – Matlock

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters

Britt Lower – Severance

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi Dizisi)

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen – The Studio

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi Dizisi)

Uzo Aduba – The Residence

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Jean Smart – Hacks

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi)

Colin Farrell – The Penguin

Stephen Graham – Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent

Bryan Tyree Henry – Dope Thief

Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi)

Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer

Meghan Fehy – Sirens

Rashida Jones – Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin

Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Drama Dizisi)

Zach Cherry – Severance

Walton Goggins – The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus

James Marsden – Paradise

Sam Rockwell – The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman – Severance

John Turturro – Severance

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Drama Dizisi)

Patricia Arquette – Severance

Carrie Coon – The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson – Paradise

Parker Posey – The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi Dizisi)

Ike Barinholtz – The Studio

Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford – Shrinking

Jeff Hiller – Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Michael Urie – Shrinking

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi Dizisi)

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Kathryn Hahn – The Studio

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Catherine O'Hara – The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams – Shrinking

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi)

Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp – Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper – Adolescence

Rob Delaney – Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard – Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters – Adolescence

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi)

Erin Doherty – Adolescence

Ruth Negga – Presumed Innocent

Deirdre O'Connell – The Penguin

Chloë Sevigny – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Jenny Slate – Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco – Adolescence

En İyi Reality Yarışma Programı

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

En İyi Talk Show

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

