    2025 Emmy adayları açıklandı: Netflix, HBO'nun gerisinde kaldı

    Televizyon dünyasının en prestijli ödülleri olan Emmy Ödülleri için bu yıl yarışacak adaylar belli oldu. 2025 Emmy adayları arasında öne çıkan yapımlar Severance ve The Studio oldu.

    Televizyon dünyasının Oscarları olarak kabul edilen Emmy Ödülleri için bu yıl yarışacak adaylar belli oldu. Dün, hem ana kategorilerde hem de teknik dallarda yarışacak isimler açıklandı. 2025 Emmy adayları arasında öne çıkan yapımlar Severance, The Studio, The White Lotus ve The Penguin oldu. Severance, 27 adaylıkla bu yıl en çok adaylık alan dizi olurken, onu 24 adaylıkla The Penguin ve 23'er adaylıkla The Studio ve The White Lotus takip etti.

    The Penguin, The Last of Us ve The White Lotus gibi dizilerinin başarısı HBO'yu bir kez daha zirveye taşıdı. HBO ve HBO Max toplamda 142 Emmy adaylığı alarak kendi rekorunu geliştirirken, Netflix'in de önüne geçmiş oldu. Netflix yapımları bu yıl 121 Emmy adaylığı aldı. 13 adaylık alan Adolescence, Netflix'e en çok adaylık getiren yapım oldu.

    2025 Emmy Adayları Açıklandı

    77. Emmy Ödülleri, 14 Eylül’de sahiplerini bulacak. İşte adaylar:

    En İyi Drama Dizisi

    Andor
    The Diplomat
    The Last of Us
    Paradise
    The Pitt
    Severance
    Slow Horses
    The White Lotus

    En İyi Komedi Dizisi

    Abbott Elementary
    The Bear
    Hacks
    Nobody Wants This
    Only Murders in the Building
    Shrinking
    The Studio
    What We Do in the Shadows

    En İyi Mini Dizi veya Antoloji Dizisi

    Adolescence
    Black Mirror
    Dying for Sex
    Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
    The Penguin

    En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Drama Dizisi)

    Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
    Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
    Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
    Adam Scott – Severance
    Noah Wyle – The Pitt

    En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Drama Dizisi)

    Kathy Bates – Matlock
    Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters
    Britt Lower – Severance
    Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
    Keri Russell – The Diplomat

    En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi Dizisi)

    Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
    Seth Rogen – The Studio
    Jason Segel – Shrinking
    Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
    Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

    En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi Dizisi)

    Uzo Aduba – The Residence
    Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
    Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
    Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
    Jean Smart – Hacks

    En İyi Erkek Oyuncu (Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi)

    Colin Farrell – The Penguin
    Stephen Graham – Adolescence
    Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent
    Bryan Tyree Henry – Dope Thief
    Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

    En İyi Kadın Oyuncu (Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi)

    Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer
    Meghan Fehy – Sirens
    Rashida Jones – Black Mirror
    Cristin Milioti – The Penguin
    Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex

    En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Drama Dizisi)

    Zach Cherry – Severance
    Walton Goggins – The White Lotus
    Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus
    James Marsden – Paradise
    Sam Rockwell – The White Lotus
    Tramell Tillman – Severance
    John Turturro – Severance

    En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Drama Dizisi)

    Patricia Arquette – Severance
    Carrie Coon – The White Lotus
    Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt
    Julianne Nicholson – Paradise
    Parker Posey – The White Lotus
    Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus
    Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus

    En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Komedi Dizisi)

    Ike Barinholtz – The Studio
    Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons
    Harrison Ford – Shrinking
    Jeff Hiller – Somebody Somewhere
    Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
    Michael Urie – Shrinking
    Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

    En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Komedi Dizisi)

    Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
    Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
    Kathryn Hahn – The Studio
    Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
    Catherine O'Hara – The Studio
    Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
    Jessica Williams – Shrinking

    En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu (Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi)

    Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
    Bill Camp – Presumed Innocent
    Owen Cooper – Adolescence
    Rob Delaney – Dying for Sex
    Peter Sarsgaard – Presumed Innocent
    Ashley Walters – Adolescence

    En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu (Mini Dizi veya TV Filmi)

    Erin Doherty – Adolescence
    Ruth Negga – Presumed Innocent
    Deirdre O'Connell – The Penguin
    Chloë Sevigny – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
    Jenny Slate – Dying for Sex
    Christine Tremarco – Adolescence

    En İyi Reality Yarışma Programı

    The Amazing Race
    RuPaul's Drag Race
    Survivor
    Top Chef
    The Traitors

    En İyi Talk Show

    The Daily Show
    Jimmy Kimmel Live!
    The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

