Canon, yeni dijital fotoğraf makinesi IXUS 300 HS'yi duyurdu

Fotoğraf makinası sektörünün öneml firmalarından Canon, yeni dijital fotoğraf makinesini duyurdu. Canon'un IXUS 300 HS olarak adlandırığı dijital fotoğraf makinesi 10 mp'lik CMOS sensöre sahip. 28 mm'lik geniş açılı lense sahip olan IXUS 300 HS, 3.8x optik yakınlaştırma yapabiliyor. Canon'un IXUS 300 HS'te kullandığı DIGIC 4 olarak adlandırılan işlemci, hızlı fotoğraf çekebilme özelliğinin yanısıra düşük aydınlatmalı alanlarda daha kaliteli fotoğraf çekme imkanı sunuyor. Canon, yeni dijital fotoğraf makinesinde 3 inç boyutunda PureColor II G adı verilen LCD ekrana yer vermiş. Fotoğraf çekme özelliğinin dışında 720p çözünürlükte 30 FPS (kare-saniye) oranında video da çekebilen kamerada mini HDMI çıkışı, USB girişi ve SD/SDHC/SDXC kartlarıyla uyumlu giriş yer alıyor.
Canon'un yeni dijital fotoğraf makinesi IXUS 300 HS'nin Mayıs ayı sonunda 379£ fiyat etiketiyle satışa sunulacağı belirtildi
Bu makinadan kullanıyorum ; Ekran kalitesine diyecek yok , çok memnunum.. Gayet kompakt taşıması açması menüleri vesaire , daha iyi bir makina düşünemiyorum sınıfında.. 12MP Sony kullanan bir arkadaşım bile beğeniyor benim makinayı.. Ixus serisi hakikaten tasarım olarak da çok başarılı..
evet güzel gerçekten iyi günlerde kullanın
manuel ayar'da ekleselerdi iyi olurdu
f değeride iyi
Canon IXUS 300HS specifications
Sensor
• 1/2.3" type back-illuminated CMOS
• 10 million effective pixels
Image sizes • 3648 x 2736
• 3648 x 2048
• 2816 x 2112
• 2272 x 1704
• 1600 x 1200
• 640 x 480
• 320 x 240
Movie clips • 1280 x 720 @ 30 fps HD
• 640 x 480 @ 30 fps
• 320 x 240 @ 30 fps
• Super Slow Motion Movie - 320 x 240 @ 240 fps
Maximum clip length Up to 4GB or 1 hour
File formats • Still: JPEG (Exif v2.2)
• Movie: MOV [H.264 + Linear PCM (stereo) ]
Lens • 28-105mm (35mm equiv)
• f = 4.9 - 18.6 mm
• 3.8x optical zoom
• F2.0-5.3
• Construction: 7 elements in 6 groups (1 double-sided aspherical UA lens, 1 single-sided aspherical lens)
Image stabilization Yes (Lens-Shift)
Digital zoom up to 4x
Focus • Auto focus :TTL
- Face Detection / 9-point AiAF
- 1-point AF (fixed to centre)
AF modes
• Single
• Continuous
• Servo AF/AE
AF lock Yes (on/off selectable)
AF assist lamp Yes
Focus distance Closest focus distance 3 cm
Metering • Evaluative (linked to Face Detection AF frame)
• Center-weighted average
• Spot (center)
ISO sensitivity • Auto
• ISO 125
• ISO 200
• ISO 400
• ISO 800
• ISO 1600
• ISO 3200
AE lock Yes
Exposure compensation +/- 2EV in 1/3 stop increments
Shutter speed • Auto (1 - 1/2500 sec)
• 15-1/2500 sec
Modes
• Auto
• Program AE
• Shutter Priority AE
• Program
Scene modes
• Portrait
• Night Snapshot
• Kids & Pets
• Indoor
• Smart Shutter (Smile, Wink Self-Timer, FaceSelf-Timer)
• High-speed Burst (2.5MP)
• Low Light (2.5MP)
• Color Accent
• Color Swap
• Fish-eye Effect
• Miniature Effect
• Beach
• Foliage
• Snow
• Fireworks
• Stitch Assist
• Movie
White balance
• Auto (including Face Detection WB)
• Daylight
• Cloudy
• Tungsten
• Fluorescent
• Fluorescent H
• Flash
• Custom
Self timer • 2 or 10 sec
Continuous shooting • Approx. 3.7 shots/sec
High-speed Burst (2.5MP
• Approx. 8.4 shots/sec
Low Light (2.5MP)
• LV: Approx. 6.0 shots/sec.[6] (until memory card becomes full)
Image parameters My Colors (My Colors Off, Vivid, Neutral, Sepia, Black & White, Positive Film, Lighter Skin Tone, Darker Skin Tone, Vivid Blue, Vivid Green, Vivid Red, Custom Color)
Flash • Auto, Flash On, Flash Off, Slow Sync, Red-eye reduction
• Slow Sync Speed : Fastest speed 1/2000 sec
• Face Detection FE compensation
• Flash exposure lock
LCD monitor • 3.0 inch PureColor II G (TFT)
• 230,000 pixels
• 100% coverage
• Adjustable
Connectivity • USB 2.0 Hi-Speed
• HDMI mini connector
• AV out (PAL / NTSC switchable)
Print compliance PictBridge
Storage SD, SDHC, SDXC, MMC, MMCplus, HC MMCplus
Power Rechargeable Li-ion Battery NB-6L
Weight (inc. batt) 175 g
Dimensions 100 x 54 x 23 mm