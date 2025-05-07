Giriş
    Mayıs ayında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak oyunlar açıklandı

    Mayıs ayında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak oyunlar belli oldu. Bu ay DOOM: The Dark Ages, Revenge of the Savage ve daha fazlası ekleniyor. İşte liste...

    Mayıs ayında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak oyunlar! Tam Boyutta Gör
    Microsoft'un Xbox ve PC kullanıcıları için sunduğu Xbox Game Pass servisi, yepyeni oyunlarla her geçen gün büyümeye ve genişlemeye devam ediyor. Bu doğrultuda platformun sürekli olarak güncellendiğine tanık oluyoruz. Son olarak Microsoft, Mayıs ayının ilk yarısında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak yeni oyunları duyurdu.

    Mayıs ayında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak oyunlar

    Paylaşılan listeye göre, 20 Mayıs'a kadar kadar Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek 12 yeni oyun bulunuyor. Bunlar sırasıyla Dredge, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Dungeons of Hinterberg, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, Metal Slug Tactics, Revenge of the Savage Planet, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed, Warhammer: Vermintide 2, Doom: The Dark Ages, Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo, Firefighting Simulator: The Squad ve Police Simulator: Patrol Officers olacak. Tüm oyunlar ve tarihlerine aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.

    • Dredge (Cloud, PC, ve Xbox Series X|S) – 6 Mayıs
    • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Cloud, PC, ve Xbox Series X|S) – 7 Mayıs
    • Dungeons of Hinterberg (Konsol) – 7 Mayıs
    • Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (Xbox Series X|S) – 7 Mayıs
    • Metal Slug Tactics (Konsol) – 7 Mayıs
    • Revenge of the Savage Planet (Cloud, PC, ve Xbox Series X|S) – 8 Mayıs
    • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed (Cloud, Konsol ve PC) – 8 Mayıs
    • Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (Cloud ve Konsol) – 13 Mayıs
    • Doom: The Dark Ages (Cloud, PC, ve Xbox Series X|S) – 15 Mayıs
    • Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo (Cloud, Konsol, ve PC) – 16 Mayıs
    • Firefighting Simulator: The Squad (Cloud, Konsol, ve PC) – 20 Mayıs
    • Police Simulator: Patrol Officers (Cloud, Konsol, ve PC) – 20 Mayıs

    Ayrıca Mayıs ayında Xbox Game Pass’e eklenecek oyunların yanı sıra, 15 Mayıs tarihinde platformdan kaldırılacak oyunlar da olacak. Bunlar ise sırasıyla Brothers A Tale of Two Sons, Chants of Sennaar, Dune: Spice Wars, Hauntii ve The Big Con  olacak.

    • Brothers A Tale of Two Sons
    • Chants of Sennaar
    • Dune: Spice Wars 
    • Hauntii 
    • The Big Con 

    DLC oyun güncellemesi

    • Diablo IV: Belial’s Return 
    • Overwatch 2: Season 16 – Stadium 
    • Sea of Thieves: Festival of Fishing – 12 Mayıs

    Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

    • Metaball: Nature Lord Bundle
    • UFL: Game Pass Bonus Perk
