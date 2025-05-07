Mayıs ayında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak oyunlar açıklandı

Tam Boyutta Gör Microsoft'un Xbox ve PC kullanıcıları için sunduğu Xbox Game Pass servisi, yepyeni oyunlarla her geçen gün büyümeye ve genişlemeye devam ediyor. Bu doğrultuda platformun sürekli olarak güncellendiğine tanık oluyoruz. Son olarak Microsoft, Mayıs ayının ilk yarısında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak yeni oyunları duyurdu.

Mayıs ayında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak oyunlar

Paylaşılan listeye göre, 20 Mayıs'a kadar kadar Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek 12 yeni oyun bulunuyor. Bunlar sırasıyla Dredge, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Dungeons of Hinterberg, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, Metal Slug Tactics, Revenge of the Savage Planet, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed, Warhammer: Vermintide 2, Doom: The Dark Ages, Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo, Firefighting Simulator: The Squad ve Police Simulator: Patrol Officers olacak. Tüm oyunlar ve tarihlerine aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.

Dredge (Cloud, PC, ve Xbox Series X|S) – 6 Mayıs

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Cloud, PC, ve Xbox Series X|S) – 7 Mayıs

Dungeons of Hinterberg (Konsol) – 7 Mayıs

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (Xbox Series X|S) – 7 Mayıs

Metal Slug Tactics (Konsol) – 7 Mayıs

Revenge of the Savage Planet (Cloud, PC, ve Xbox Series X|S) – 8 Mayıs

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed (Cloud, Konsol ve PC) – 8 Mayıs

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (Cloud ve Konsol) – 13 Mayıs

Doom: The Dark Ages (Cloud, PC, ve Xbox Series X|S) – 15 Mayıs

Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo (Cloud, Konsol, ve PC) – 16 Mayıs

Firefighting Simulator: The Squad (Cloud, Konsol, ve PC) – 20 Mayıs

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers (Cloud, Konsol, ve PC) – 20 Mayıs

Ayrıca Mayıs ayında Xbox Game Pass’e eklenecek oyunların yanı sıra, 15 Mayıs tarihinde platformdan kaldırılacak oyunlar da olacak. Bunlar ise sırasıyla Brothers A Tale of Two Sons, Chants of Sennaar, Dune: Spice Wars, Hauntii ve The Big Con olacak.

Brothers A Tale of Two Sons

Chants of Sennaar

Dune: Spice Wars

Hauntii

The Big Con

DLC oyun güncellemesi

Diablo IV: Belial’s Return

Overwatch 2: Season 16 – Stadium

Sea of Thieves: Festival of Fishing – 12 Mayıs

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Metaball: Nature Lord Bundle

UFL: Game Pass Bonus Perk

