Mayıs ayında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak oyunlar açıklandı

Mayıs ayında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak oyunlar
Paylaşılan listeye göre, 20 Mayıs'a kadar kadar Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek 12 yeni oyun bulunuyor. Bunlar sırasıyla Dredge, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Dungeons of Hinterberg, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, Metal Slug Tactics, Revenge of the Savage Planet, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed, Warhammer: Vermintide 2, Doom: The Dark Ages, Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo, Firefighting Simulator: The Squad ve Police Simulator: Patrol Officers olacak. Tüm oyunlar ve tarihlerine aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.
- Dredge (Cloud, PC, ve Xbox Series X|S) – 6 Mayıs
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Cloud, PC, ve Xbox Series X|S) – 7 Mayıs
- Dungeons of Hinterberg (Konsol) – 7 Mayıs
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (Xbox Series X|S) – 7 Mayıs
- Metal Slug Tactics (Konsol) – 7 Mayıs
- Revenge of the Savage Planet (Cloud, PC, ve Xbox Series X|S) – 8 Mayıs
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed (Cloud, Konsol ve PC) – 8 Mayıs
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (Cloud ve Konsol) – 13 Mayıs
- Doom: The Dark Ages (Cloud, PC, ve Xbox Series X|S) – 15 Mayıs
- Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo (Cloud, Konsol, ve PC) – 16 Mayıs
- Firefighting Simulator: The Squad (Cloud, Konsol, ve PC) – 20 Mayıs
- Police Simulator: Patrol Officers (Cloud, Konsol, ve PC) – 20 Mayıs
Ayrıca Mayıs ayında Xbox Game Pass’e eklenecek oyunların yanı sıra, 15 Mayıs tarihinde platformdan kaldırılacak oyunlar da olacak. Bunlar ise sırasıyla Brothers A Tale of Two Sons, Chants of Sennaar, Dune: Spice Wars, Hauntii ve The Big Con olacak.
- Brothers A Tale of Two Sons
- Chants of Sennaar
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Hauntii
- The Big Con
DLC oyun güncellemesi
- Diablo IV: Belial’s Return
- Overwatch 2: Season 16 – Stadium
- Sea of Thieves: Festival of Fishing – 12 Mayıs
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks
- Metaball: Nature Lord Bundle
- UFL: Game Pass Bonus Perk
