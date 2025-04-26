GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı: İşte liste

GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı
Nvidia'nın paylaşımına göre bu hafta GeForce Now kütüphanesine The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, Sunderfolk, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33,Ace Attorney Investigations Collection, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Demo, EXFIL ve Sands of Aura dahil 8 oyun ekleniyor. Platforma eklenecek tüm oyunlara aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
- Sunderfolk
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection Demo
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Demo
- EXFIL
- Sands of Aura
GeForce Now Türkiye fiyatları
- Premium paket için aylık 380 TL, 6 aylık 940 TL ve 12 aylık 1.720 TL
- Ultimate paket için aylık 760 TL, 3 aylık 2.000 TL ve 6 aylık 2.720 TL
