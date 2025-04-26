Giriş
    GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı: İşte liste

    GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı. Bulut tabanlı oyun hizmetine bu hafta The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered dahil 8 yeni oyun ekleniyor. İşte liste

    GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı: İşte liste Tam Boyutta Gör
    Türkiye'de GeForce Now by Game+ olarak kullanıma sunulan Nvidia GeForce Now hizmetine bu hafta The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster ve Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 dahil 8 yeni oyun ekleniyor. İşte platforma eklenecek yeni yapımlar. 

    GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı

    Nvidia'nın paylaşımına göre bu hafta GeForce Now kütüphanesine The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, Sunderfolk, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33,Ace Attorney Investigations Collection, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Demo, EXFIL ve Sands of Aura dahil 8 oyun ekleniyor. Platforma eklenecek tüm oyunlara aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.

    • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered 
    • Sunderfolk 
    • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 
    • Ace Attorney Investigations Collection 
    • Ace Attorney Investigations Collection Demo
    • Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Demo
    • EXFIL 
    • Sands of Aura

    GeForce Now Türkiye fiyatları

    • Premium paket için aylık 380 TL, 6 aylık 940 TL ve 12 aylık 1.720 TL
    • Ultimate paket için aylık 760 TL, 3 aylık 2.000 TL ve 6 aylık 2.720 TL
