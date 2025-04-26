GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı: İşte liste

Tam Boyutta Gör Türkiye'de GeForce Now by Game+ olarak kullanıma sunulan Nvidia GeForce Now hizmetine bu hafta The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster ve Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 dahil 8 yeni oyun ekleniyor. İşte platforma eklenecek yeni yapımlar.

GeForce Now'a bu hafta eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı

Nvidia'nın paylaşımına göre bu hafta GeForce Now kütüphanesine The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, Sunderfolk, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33,Ace Attorney Investigations Collection, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Demo, EXFIL ve Sands of Aura dahil 8 oyun ekleniyor. Platforma eklenecek tüm oyunlara aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Sunderfolk

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection Demo

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Demo

EXFIL

Sands of Aura

GeForce Now Türkiye fiyatları

Premium paket için aylık 380 TL, 6 aylık 940 TL ve 12 aylık 1.720 TL

paket için aylık 380 TL, 6 aylık 940 TL ve 12 aylık 1.720 TL Ultimate paket için aylık 760 TL, 3 aylık 2.000 TL ve 6 aylık 2.720 TL

