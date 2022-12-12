2023 Altın Küre Ödülleri adayları açıklandı

80. Altın Küre (Golden Globe) adayları her zaman olduğu gibi Hollywood Yabancı Basın Birliği (HFPA) tarafından belirlendi. HFPA üyeleri arasında hiç siyahi üye bulunmadığı için geçen sene Altın Küre ödülleri boykot edilmişti. Bu sene ise 11 Ocak 2023’te Beverly Hills’te düzenlenecek törenin sunuculuğunu siyahi komedyen Jerrod Carmichael yapacak.
2023 Altın Küre Dizi Adayları
En İyi Dizi (Dram)
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- Ozark
- Severance
En İyi Aktris (Dram)
- Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
- Zendaya, Euphoria
En İyi Aktör (Dram)
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Severance
En İyi Dizi (Müzikal veya Komedi)
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
En İyi Aktris (Müzikal veya Komedi)
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- Jean Smart, Hacks
En İyi Aktör (Müzikal veya Komedi)
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
En İyi Mini Dizi, Antoloji Dizisi ya da TV Filmi
- Black Bird
- Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- The Dropout
- Pam and Tommy
- The White Lotus
En İyi Aktris (Mini Dizi, Antoloji Dizisi ya da TV Filmi)
- Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Lily James, Pam and Tommy
- Julia Roberts, Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
En İyi Aktör (Mini Dizi, Antoloji Dizisi ya da TV Filmi)
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Colin Firth, The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
2023 Altın Küre Film Adayları
En İyi Film (Drama)
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
En İyi Aktris (Drama)
- Cate Blanchett, Tar
- Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
En İyi Aktör (Drama)
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Hugh Jackman, The Son
- Bill Nighy, Living
- Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
En İyi Yönetmen
- James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
En İyi Film (Müzikal ya da Komedi)
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
En İyi Aktris (Müzikal ya da Komedi)
- Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Margot Robbie, Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
- Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
En İyi Aktör (Müzikal ya da Komedi)
- Diego Calva, Babylon
- Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver, White Noise
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
En İyi Film (Animasyon)
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Inu-Oh
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Almanya)
- Argentina 1985 (Arjantin/ABD)
- Close (Belçika)
- Decision to Leave (Güney Kore)
- RRR (Hindistan)
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan, She Said
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt, Babylon
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
istediğiniz zaman (çevrim dışı bile) okuyabilirsiniz: