    2023 Altın Küre Ödülleri adayları açıklandı

    Sinema ve TV dünyasının merakla beklediği Altın Küre (Golden Globes) ödülü adayları duyuruldu. Geçen sene boykota maruz kalan Altın Küre ödülleri bu sene etkileyici şekilde geri dönmeyi hedefliyor.
    Sinema dünyası için Oscar’dan sonraki en prestijli, dizi dünyası için ise Emmy'den sonraki en prestijli ödül olan Altın Küre’nin adayları açıklandı. 2023 Altın Küre (Golden Globes) ödüllerine sekiz dalda adaylık ile "The Banshees of Inisherin" filmi damgasını vurdu. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” filmi ise altı adaylık ile takip etti. Yılın merakla beklenen yapımlarından Yüzüklerin Efendisi: Güç Yüzükleri dizisi hiç adaylık kazanamadı.

    80. Altın Küre (Golden Globe) adayları her zaman olduğu gibi Hollywood Yabancı Basın Birliği (HFPA) tarafından belirlendi. HFPA üyeleri arasında hiç siyahi üye bulunmadığı için geçen sene Altın Küre ödülleri boykot edilmişti. Bu sene ise 11 Ocak 2023’te Beverly Hills’te düzenlenecek törenin sunuculuğunu siyahi komedyen Jerrod Carmichael yapacak.

    2023 Altın Küre Dizi Adayları

    En İyi Dizi (Dram)

    • Better Call Saul
    • The Crown
    • House of the Dragon
    • Ozark
    • Severance

    En İyi Aktris (Dram)

    • Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
    • Laura Linney, Ozark
    • Imelda Staunton, The Crown
    • Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
    • Zendaya, Euphoria

    En İyi Aktör (Dram)

    • Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
    • Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
    • Diego Luna, Andor
    • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
    • Adam Scott, Severance

    En İyi Dizi (Müzikal veya Komedi)

    • Abbott Elementary
    • The Bear
    • Hacks
    • Only Murders in the Building
    • Wednesday

    En İyi Aktris (Müzikal veya Komedi)

    • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
    • Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
    • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
    • Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
    • Jean Smart, Hacks

    En İyi Aktör (Müzikal veya Komedi)

    • Donald Glover, Atlanta
    • Bill Hader, Barry
    • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
    • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
    • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

    En İyi Mini Dizi, Antoloji Dizisi ya da TV Filmi

    • Black Bird
    • Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
    • The Dropout
    • Pam and Tommy
    • The White Lotus

    En İyi Aktris (Mini Dizi, Antoloji Dizisi ya da TV Filmi)

    • Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
    • Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
    • Lily James, Pam and Tommy
    • Julia Roberts, Gaslit
    • Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

    En İyi Aktör (Mini Dizi, Antoloji Dizisi ya da TV Filmi)

    • Taron Egerton, Black Bird
    • Colin Firth, The Staircase
    • Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
    • Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
    • Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

    2023 Altın Küre Film Adayları

    En İyi Film (Drama)

    • Avatar: The Way of Water
    • Elvis
    • The Fabelmans
    • Tár
    • Top Gun: Maverick

    En İyi Aktris (Drama)

    • Cate Blanchett, Tar
    • Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
    • Viola Davis, The Woman King
    • Ana de Armas, Blonde
    • Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

    En İyi Aktör (Drama)

    • Austin Butler, Elvis
    • Brendan Fraser, The Whale
    • Hugh Jackman, The Son
    • Bill Nighy, Living
    • Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

    En İyi Yönetmen

    • James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
    • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert Everything Everywhere All at Once
    • Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
    • Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
    • Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

    En İyi Film (Müzikal ya da Komedi)

    • Babylon
    • The Banshees of Inisherin
    • Everything Everywhere All at Once
    • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
    • Triangle of Sadness

    En İyi Aktris (Müzikal ya da Komedi)

    • Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
    • Margot Robbie, Babylon
    • Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
    • Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
    • Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

    En İyi Aktör (Müzikal ya da Komedi)

    • Diego Calva, Babylon
    • Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
    • Adam Driver, White Noise
    • Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
    • Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

    En İyi Film (Animasyon)

    • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
    • Inu-Oh
    • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
    • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
    • Turning Red

    Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film

    • All Quiet on the Western Front (Almanya)
    • Argentina 1985 (Arjantin/ABD)
    • Close (Belçika)
    • Decision to Leave (Güney Kore)
    • RRR (Hindistan)

    En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

    • Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
    • Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
    • Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
    • Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness
    • Carey Mulligan, She Said

    En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

    • Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
    • Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
    • Brad Pitt, Babylon
    • Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
    • Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
