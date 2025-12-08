Bu yılın Altın Küre adayları belli oldu

Tam Boyutta Gör Bir dönem sinema ve TV dünyasının en prestijli ödüllerinden Altın Küre Ödülleri, son yıllarda yaşanan skandallar sebebiyle bu prestij kaybetmiş olsa da hâlâ Hollywood'un en çok konuşulan ödülleri arasında yer almaya devam ediyor. Bu yüzden bu yılın adaylarının kimler olacağı da merak ediliyordu. Altın Küreleri dağıtan bu ödülleri dağıtan Hollywood Yabancı Basın Birliği (HFPA), bugün düzenlenen basın toplantısıyla 83. Altın Küre Ödülleri'nde ödül için yarışacak adayları duyurdu.

Bu yıl en çok adaylık alan film, Paul Thomas Anderson imzalı One Battle After Another oldu. Leonardo DiCaprio'nun başrolünü üstlendiği film, toplam dokuz adaylık aldı. Onu sekiz adayıkla Sentimental Value izlerken, yedi adaylık alan Sinners ise üçüncü sırada yer aldı.

2026 Altın Küre Adayları Açıklandı

TV tarafında en çok adaylığı alan yapım ise HBO'nun popüler dizisi The White Lotus aldı. The White Lotus'un 3. sezonu toplam altı adaylık aldı. Onu beş adaylıkla Adolescence ve dört adaylıkla Only Murders in the Building takip etti. İşte bu yılın Altın Küre adayları:

En İyi Film – Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

En İyi Film – Müzikal veya Komedi

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Drama

Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan - Sinners

Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Drama

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence - Die My Love

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts - After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson - Hedda

Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Müzikal veya Komedi

Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme

George Clooney - Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Lee Byung-hun - No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons - Bugonia

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Müzikal veya Komedi

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone - Bugonia

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan - Weapons

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Tam Boyutta Gör

En İyi Yönetmen

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao - Hamnet

En İyi Senaryo

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident

Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell - Hamnet

En İyi Animasyon Film

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle

Elio

KPOP Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film

It Was Just an Accident – Fransa

No Other Choice – Güney Kore

The Secret Agent – Brezilya

Sentimental Value – Norveç

Sirāt – İspanya

The Voice of Hind Rajab – Tunus

Sinemada ve Gişede Başarı Ödülü

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPOP Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

En İyi Müzik

Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein

Ludwig Göransson - Sinners

Jonny Greenwood - One Battle After Another

Kangding Ray - Sirāt

Max Richter - Hamnet

Hans Zimmer - F1

Donald Trump, Netflix-Warner Bros anlaşmasına müdahale edebilir 10 sa. önce eklendi

2026 Altın Küre TV Adayları:

Tam Boyutta Gör

En İyi Dizi – Drama

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

En İyi Dizi – Müzikal veya Komedi

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

En İyi Mini Dizi, Antoloji Dizisi veya TV Filmi

Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Drama

Kathy Bates - Matlock

Britt Lower - Severance

Helen Mirren - Mobland

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Drama

Sterling K. Brown - Paradise

Diego Luna - Andor

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo - Task

Adam Scott - Severance

Noah Wyle - The Pitt

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Müzikal veya Komedi

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Jean Smart - Hacks

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Müzikal veya Komedi

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell - Chad Powers

Seth Rogen - The Studio

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Mini Dizi, Antoloji Dizisi veya TV Filmi

Claire Danes - The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones - Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried - Long Bright River

Sarah Snook - All Her Fault

Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex

Robin Wright - The Girlfriend

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Mini Dizi, Antoloji Dizisi veya TV Filmi

Jacob Elordi - The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti - Black Mirror

Stephen Graham - Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law - Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Carrie Coon - The White Lotus

Erin Doherty - Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Catherine O’Hara - The Studio

Parker Posey - The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Owen Cooper - Adolescence

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Walton Goggins - The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman - Severance

Ashley Walters - Adolescence

En İyi Stand-Up Komedi Performansı

Bill Maher

Brett Goldstein

Kevin Hart

Kumail Nanjiani

Ricky Gervais

Sarah Silverman

Eposta ile Paylaşın başlıklı bu arkadaşınıza postalayın.

Bu haberi ve diğer DH içeriklerini, gelişmiş mobil uygulamamızı kullanarak görüntüleyin: