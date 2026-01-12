Giriş
    2026 Altın Küre Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu

    2026 Altın Küre Ödülleri, dün gece düzenlenen törenle sahiplerini buldu. Sinema tarafında One Battle After Another öne çıkarken, TV tarafında geceye damga vuran yapımlar Adolescence ve The Pitt oldu.

    2026 Altın Küre Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu Tam Boyutta Gör
    Bir dönem sinema ve TV dünyasının en prestijli ödüllerinden Altın Küre Ödülleri, son yıllarda yaşanan skandallar yüzünden eski prestijini kaybetmiş olsa da hâlâ Hollywood'un en çok konuşulan ödülleri arasında yer almaya devam ediyor. Nitekim bu yılın ödül töreni de yıldız isimlerin akınına sahne oldu. Eski günlerini aratmayacak görkemli bir törenle dağıtılan 2026 Altın Küre Ödülleri'nde öne çıkan filmler ise One Battle After Another ve Hamnet oldu.

    2026 Altın Küre Ödülleri Dağıtıldı

    Bu yıl TV tarafında öne çıkan yapımlar ise beklendiği gibi Adolescence ve The Pitt oldu. İşte bu yılın Altın Küre adayları ve ödülü kazananlar:

    En İyi Film – Drama

    Frankenstein
    Hamnet 🏆
    It Was Just an Accident
    The Secret Agent
    Sentimental Value
    Sinners

    En İyi Film – Müzikal veya Komedi

    Blue Moon
    Bugonia
    Marty Supreme
    No Other Choice
    Nouvelle Vague
    One Battle After Another 🏆

    En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Drama

    Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams
    Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein
    Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine
    Michael B. Jordan - Sinners
    Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent 🏆
    Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

    En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Drama

    Jessie Buckley - Hamnet 🏆
    Jennifer Lawrence - Die My Love
    Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
    Julia Roberts - After the Hunt
    Tessa Thompson - Hedda
    Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby

    En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Müzikal veya Komedi

    Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme 🏆
    George Clooney - Jay Kelly
    Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
    Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
    Lee Byung-hun - No Other Choice
    Jesse Plemons - Bugonia

    En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Müzikal veya Komedi

    Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I’d Kick You 🏆
    Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good
    Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
    Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
    Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee
    Emma Stone - Bugonia

    En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

    Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine
    Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
    Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good
    Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
    Amy Madigan - Weapons
    Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another 🏆

    En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

    Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
    Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
    Paul Mescal - Hamnet
    Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
    Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly
    Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value 🏆

    2026 Altın Küre Ödülleri dağıtıldı Tam Boyutta Gör

    En İyi Yönetmen

    Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another 🏆
    Ryan Coogler - Sinners
    Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein
    Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident
    Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
    Chloé Zhao - Hamnet

    En İyi Senaryo

    Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another 🏆
    Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
    Ryan Coogler - Sinners
    Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident
    Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
    Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell - Hamnet

    En İyi Animasyon Film

    Arco
    Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle
    Elio
    KPOP Demon Hunters 🏆
    Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
    Zootopia 2

    Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film

    It Was Just an Accident – Fransa
    No Other Choice – Güney Kore
    The Secret Agent – Brezilya 🏆
    Sentimental Value – Norveç
    Sirāt – İspanya
    The Voice of Hind Rajab – Tunus

    Sinemada ve Gişede Başarı Ödülü

    Avatar: Fire and Ash
    F1
    KPOP Demon Hunters
    Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
    Sinners 🏆
    Weapons
    Wicked: For Good
    Zootopia 2

    En İyi Müzik

    Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein
    Ludwig Göransson - Sinners 🏆
    Jonny Greenwood - One Battle After Another
    Kangding Ray - Sirāt
    Max Richter - Hamnet
    Hans Zimmer - F1

    2026 Altın Küre TV Ödülleri:

    2026 Altın Küre Ödülleri dağıtıldı Tam Boyutta Gör

    En İyi Dizi – Drama

    The Diplomat
    The Pitt 🏆
    Pluribus
    Severance
    Slow Horses
    The White Lotus

    En İyi Dizi – Müzikal veya Komedi

    Abbott Elementary
    The Bear
    Hacks
    Nobody Wants This
    Only Murders in the Building
    The Studio 🏆

    En İyi Mini Dizi, Antoloji Dizisi veya TV Filmi

    Adolescence 🏆
    All Her Fault
    The Beast in Me
    Black Mirror
    Dying for Sex
    The Girlfriend

    En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Drama

    Kathy Bates - Matlock
    Britt Lower - Severance
    Helen Mirren - Mobland
    Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
    Keri Russell - The Diplomat
    Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus 🏆

    En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Drama

    Sterling K. Brown - Paradise
    Diego Luna - Andor
    Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
    Mark Ruffalo - Task
    Adam Scott - Severance
    Noah Wyle - The Pitt 🏆

    En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Müzikal veya Komedi

    Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
    Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
    Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
    Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
    Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
    Jean Smart - Hacks 🏆

    En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Müzikal veya Komedi

    Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
    Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
    Glen Powell - Chad Powers
    Seth Rogen - The Studio 🏆
    Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
    Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

    En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Mini Dizi, Antoloji Dizisi veya TV Filmi

    Claire Danes - The Beast in Me
    Rashida Jones - Black Mirror
    Amanda Seyfried - Long Bright River
    Sarah Snook - All Her Fault
    Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex 🏆
    Robin Wright - The Girlfriend

    En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Mini Dizi, Antoloji Dizisi veya TV Filmi

    Jacob Elordi - The Narrow Road to the Deep North
    Paul Giamatti - Black Mirror
    Stephen Graham - Adolescence 🏆
    Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story
    Jude Law - Black Rabbit
    Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me

    En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

    Carrie Coon - The White Lotus
    Erin Doherty - Adolescence 🏆
    Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
    Catherine O’Hara - The Studio
    Parker Posey - The White Lotus
    Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus

    En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

    Owen Cooper - Adolescence  🏆
    Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
    Walton Goggins - The White Lotus
    Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus
    Tramell Tillman - Severance
    Ashley Walters - Adolescence

    En İyi Stand-Up Komedi Performansı

    Bill Maher
    Brett Goldstein
    Kevin Hart
    Kumail Nanjiani
    Ricky Gervais 🏆
    Sarah Silverman

