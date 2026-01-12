2026 Altın Küre Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu

Tam Boyutta Gör Bir dönem sinema ve TV dünyasının en prestijli ödüllerinden Altın Küre Ödülleri, son yıllarda yaşanan skandallar yüzünden eski prestijini kaybetmiş olsa da hâlâ Hollywood'un en çok konuşulan ödülleri arasında yer almaya devam ediyor. Nitekim bu yılın ödül töreni de yıldız isimlerin akınına sahne oldu. Eski günlerini aratmayacak görkemli bir törenle dağıtılan 2026 Altın Küre Ödülleri'nde öne çıkan filmler ise One Battle After Another ve Hamnet oldu.

2026 Altın Küre Ödülleri Dağıtıldı

Bu yıl TV tarafında öne çıkan yapımlar ise beklendiği gibi Adolescence ve The Pitt oldu. İşte bu yılın Altın Küre adayları ve ödülü kazananlar:

En İyi Film – Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet 🏆

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

En İyi Film – Müzikal veya Komedi

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another 🏆

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Drama

Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan - Sinners

Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent 🏆

Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Drama

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet 🏆

Jennifer Lawrence - Die My Love

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts - After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson - Hedda

Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Müzikal veya Komedi

Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme 🏆

George Clooney - Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Lee Byung-hun - No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons - Bugonia

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Müzikal veya Komedi

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I’d Kick You 🏆

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone - Bugonia

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan - Weapons

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another 🏆

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Paul Mescal - Hamnet

Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value 🏆

En İyi Yönetmen

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another 🏆

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao - Hamnet

En İyi Senaryo

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another 🏆

Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident

Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell - Hamnet

En İyi Animasyon Film

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle

Elio

KPOP Demon Hunters 🏆

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film

It Was Just an Accident – Fransa

No Other Choice – Güney Kore

The Secret Agent – Brezilya 🏆

Sentimental Value – Norveç

Sirāt – İspanya

The Voice of Hind Rajab – Tunus

Sinemada ve Gişede Başarı Ödülü

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPOP Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Sinners 🏆

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

En İyi Müzik

Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein

Ludwig Göransson - Sinners 🏆

Jonny Greenwood - One Battle After Another

Kangding Ray - Sirāt

Max Richter - Hamnet

Hans Zimmer - F1

2026 Altın Küre TV Ödülleri:

En İyi Dizi – Drama

The Diplomat

The Pitt 🏆

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

En İyi Dizi – Müzikal veya Komedi

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio 🏆

En İyi Mini Dizi, Antoloji Dizisi veya TV Filmi

Adolescence 🏆

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Drama

Kathy Bates - Matlock

Britt Lower - Severance

Helen Mirren - Mobland

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus 🏆

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Drama

Sterling K. Brown - Paradise

Diego Luna - Andor

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo - Task

Adam Scott - Severance

Noah Wyle - The Pitt 🏆

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Müzikal veya Komedi

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Jean Smart - Hacks 🏆

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Müzikal veya Komedi

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell - Chad Powers

Seth Rogen - The Studio 🏆

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Mini Dizi, Antoloji Dizisi veya TV Filmi

Claire Danes - The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones - Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried - Long Bright River

Sarah Snook - All Her Fault

Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex 🏆

Robin Wright - The Girlfriend

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Mini Dizi, Antoloji Dizisi veya TV Filmi

Jacob Elordi - The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti - Black Mirror

Stephen Graham - Adolescence 🏆

Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law - Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Carrie Coon - The White Lotus

Erin Doherty - Adolescence 🏆

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Catherine O’Hara - The Studio

Parker Posey - The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Owen Cooper - Adolescence 🏆

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Walton Goggins - The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman - Severance

Ashley Walters - Adolescence

En İyi Stand-Up Komedi Performansı

Bill Maher

Brett Goldstein

Kevin Hart

Kumail Nanjiani

Ricky Gervais 🏆

Sarah Silverman

