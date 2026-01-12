2026 Altın Küre Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu

2026 Altın Küre Ödülleri Dağıtıldı
Bu yıl TV tarafında öne çıkan yapımlar ise beklendiği gibi Adolescence ve The Pitt oldu. İşte bu yılın Altın Küre adayları ve ödülü kazananlar:
En İyi Film – Drama
Frankenstein
Hamnet 🏆
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
En İyi Film – Müzikal veya Komedi
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another 🏆
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Drama
Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine
Michael B. Jordan - Sinners
Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent 🏆
Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Drama
Jessie Buckley - Hamnet 🏆
Jennifer Lawrence - Die My Love
Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts - After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson - Hedda
Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Müzikal veya Komedi
Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme 🏆
George Clooney - Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
Lee Byung-hun - No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons - Bugonia
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Müzikal veya Komedi
Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I’d Kick You 🏆
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone - Bugonia
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan - Weapons
Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another 🏆
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
Paul Mescal - Hamnet
Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value 🏆
En İyi Yönetmen
Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another 🏆
Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao - Hamnet
En İyi Senaryo
Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another 🏆
Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident
Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell - Hamnet
En İyi Animasyon Film
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle
Elio
KPOP Demon Hunters 🏆
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film
It Was Just an Accident – Fransa
No Other Choice – Güney Kore
The Secret Agent – Brezilya 🏆
Sentimental Value – Norveç
Sirāt – İspanya
The Voice of Hind Rajab – Tunus
Sinemada ve Gişede Başarı Ödülü
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
KPOP Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Sinners 🏆
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2
En İyi Müzik
Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein
Ludwig Göransson - Sinners 🏆
Jonny Greenwood - One Battle After Another
Kangding Ray - Sirāt
Max Richter - Hamnet
Hans Zimmer - F1
2026 Altın Küre TV Ödülleri:
En İyi Dizi – Drama
The Diplomat
The Pitt 🏆
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
En İyi Dizi – Müzikal veya Komedi
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio 🏆
En İyi Mini Dizi, Antoloji Dizisi veya TV Filmi
Adolescence 🏆
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Drama
Kathy Bates - Matlock
Britt Lower - Severance
Helen Mirren - Mobland
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus 🏆
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Drama
Sterling K. Brown - Paradise
Diego Luna - Andor
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo - Task
Adam Scott - Severance
Noah Wyle - The Pitt 🏆
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Müzikal veya Komedi
Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
Jean Smart - Hacks 🏆
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Müzikal veya Komedi
Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powell - Chad Powers
Seth Rogen - The Studio 🏆
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Mini Dizi, Antoloji Dizisi veya TV Filmi
Claire Danes - The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones - Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried - Long Bright River
Sarah Snook - All Her Fault
Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex 🏆
Robin Wright - The Girlfriend
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Mini Dizi, Antoloji Dizisi veya TV Filmi
Jacob Elordi - The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti - Black Mirror
Stephen Graham - Adolescence 🏆
Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law - Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
Carrie Coon - The White Lotus
Erin Doherty - Adolescence 🏆
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Catherine O’Hara - The Studio
Parker Posey - The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
Owen Cooper - Adolescence 🏆
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Walton Goggins - The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman - Severance
Ashley Walters - Adolescence
En İyi Stand-Up Komedi Performansı
Bill Maher
Brett Goldstein
Kevin Hart
Kumail Nanjiani
Ricky Gervais 🏆
Sarah Silverman