    BAFTA Game Awards 2025 kazananları açıklandı: İşte yılın oyunları

    Yılın En İyi Oyunlarının seçildiği BAFTA Game Awards 2025 kazananları belli oldu. Peki listede hangi oyunlar bulunuyor? İşte BAFTA Game Awards 2025'te ödül alan yapımlar...
    BAFTA Game Awards 2025 kazananları açıklandı: İşte yılın oyunları Tam Boyutta Gör
    Oyun dünyasının en önemli etkinliklerinden biri olan BAFTA Oyun Ödülleri 2025'in kazananları belli oldu. 8 Nisan'da gerçekleştirilen törende Balatro, Astro Bot, Helldivers 2 ve Black Myth: Wukongfarklı kategorilerde birden fazla adaylıkla yarıştı. 2025 yılının en iyi oyunu ise, 7 kategoride ödül alan Astro Bot seçildi. İşte BAFTA Game Awards 2025 kazananları...

    BAFTA Game Awards 2025 kazananları

    BAFTA Game Awards 2025 kapsamında bu yılki oyunların yarıştığı 17 kategori bulunuyor. Bu yıl büyük oyunlar açısından biraz sessiz geçse de, Helldivers 2, Black Myth: Wukong, Balatro ve Astro Bot  gibi hit yapımlara tanık olduk. Bunlar arasından özellikle Astro Bot, 17 kategoride sekiz adaylığa sahipken, Black Myth: Wukong altı adaylık aldı.

    Yılın oyunu

    • Astro Bot (KAZANAN)
    • Balatro
    • Black Myth: Wukong
    • Helldivers 2
    • Thank Goodness You're Here!
    • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

    Animasyon

    • Astro Bot (KAZANAN)
    • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
    • LEGO Horizon Adventures
    • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
    • Thank Goodness You're Here!
    • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

    En iyi sanatsal başarı

    • Astro Bot (KAZANAN)
    • Black Myth: Wukong
    • Harold Halibut
    • Neva
    • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
    • Still Wakes the Deep

    En iyi ses

    • ANIMAL WELL
    • Astro Bot (KAZANAN)
    • Helldivers 2
    • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
    • Star Wars Outlaws
    • Still Wakes the Deep

    En iyi İngiliz yapımı oyun

    • A Highland Song
    • LEGO Horizon Adventures
    • Paper Trail
    • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
    • Still Wakes the Deep
    • Thank Goodness You're Here! (KAZANAN)

    En iyi ilk oyun

    • ANIMAL WELL
    • Balatro (KAZANAN)
    • Pacific Drive
    • Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
    • Thank Goodness You're Here
    • The Plucky Squire

    En iyi gelişen oyun

    • Diablo IV
    • Final Fantasy XIV Online
    • No Man's Sky
    • Sea of Thieves
    • Vampire Survivors (KAZANAN)
    • World of Warcraft

    En iyi aile oyunu

    • Astro Bot (KAZANAN)
    • Cat Quest III
    • LEGO Horizon Adventures
    • Little Kitty, Big City
    • Super Mario Party Jamboree
    • The Plucky Squire

    En iyi eğlence ötesi oyun

    • Botany Manor
    • Kind Words 2 (lofi city pop)
    • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
    • Tales of Kenzera: ZAU (KAZANAN)
    • Tetris Forever
    • Vampire Therapist

    En iyi oyun tasarımı

    • ANIMAL WELL
    • Astro Bot (KAZANAN)
    • Balatro
    • Helldivers 2
    • Tactical Breach Wizards
    • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

    En iyi çok oyunculu oyun

    • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
    • Helldivers 2 (KAZANAN)
    • LEGO Horizon Adventures
    • Super Mario Party Jamboree
    • TEKKEN 8
    • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

    En iyi müzik tasarımı

    • Astro Bot (KAZANAN)
    • Black Myth: Wukong
    • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
    • Helldivers 2
    • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
    • Star Wars Outlaws

    En iyi anlatı

    • Black Myth: Wukong
    • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
    • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
    • Metaphor: ReFantazio (KAZANAN)
    • Senua's Saga Hellblade II
    • Still Wakes the Deep

    En iyi tescilli fikir

    • ANIMAL WELL
    • Balatro
    • Black Myth: Wukong
    • Metaphor: ReFantazio
    • Still Wakes the Deep (KAZANAN)
    • Thank Goodness You're Here!

    En iyi başrol oyuncusu

    • Alec Newman - Still Wakes the Deep (KAZANAN)
    • Humberly González - Star Wars Outlaws
    • Isabella Inchbald - INDIKA
    • Luke Roberts - Silent Hill 2
    • Melina Juergens - Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
    • Y'lan Noel - Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

    En iyi yardımcı oyuncu

    • Abbi Greenland Helen Goalen - Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
    • Aldís Amah Hamilton - Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
    • Jon Blyth - Thank Goodness You're Here!
    • Karen Dunbar - Still Wakes the Deep (KAZANAN)
    • Matt Berry - Thank Goodness You're Here!
    • Michael Abubakar - Still Wakes the Deep

    En iyi teknik başarı

    • Astro Bot
    • Black Myth: Wukong
    • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
    • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (KAZANAN)
    • Tiny Glade
    Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
