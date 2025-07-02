Temmuz ayında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı

Temmuz 2025 Xbox Game Pass oyunları
Paylaşılan listeye göre, 15 Temmuz'a kadar kadar Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek 7 yeni oyun bulunuyor. Bunlar sırasıyla Legend of Mana, Trials of Mana, Ultimate Chicken Horse, The Ascent, Minami Lane, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 ve High On Life olacak. Tüm oyunlar ve tarihlerine aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.
- Legend of Mana (Konsol) – 2 Temmuz
- Trials of Mana (Konsol) – 2 Temmuz
- Ultimate Chicken Horse (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC) – 3 Temmuz
- The Ascent (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC) – 8 Temmuz
- Minami Lane (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC) – 9 Temmuz
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC) – 11 Temmuz
- High On Life (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC) – 15 Temmuz
Ayrıca Temmuz ayında Xbox Game Pass’e eklenecek oyunların yanı sıra, 15 Temmuz tarihinde platformdan kaldırılacak oyunlar da olacak. Bunlar ise sırasıyla Flock, Mafia Definitive Edition, Magical Delicacy, Tchia, The Callisto Protocol ve The Case of the Golden Idol olacak.
- Flock (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC)
- Mafia Definitive Edition (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC)
- Magical Delicacy (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC)
- Tchia (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC)
- The Callisto Protocol (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC)
- The Case of the Golden Idol (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC)