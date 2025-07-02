Giriş
    Temmuz ayında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı

    Temmuz ayında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak oyunlar belli oldu. Bu ay High On Life, The Ascent ve daha fazlası ekleniyor. İşte liste...                 

    Temmuz ayında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı Tam Boyutta Gör
    Microsoft'un Xbox ve PC kullanıcıları için sunduğu Xbox Game Pass servisi, yepyeni oyunlarla her geçen gün büyümeye ve genişlemeye devam ediyor. Bu doğrultuda platformun sürekli olarak güncellendiğine tanık oluyoruz. Son olarak Microsoft, Temmuz ayının ilk yarısında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak yeni oyunları duyurdu.

    Temmuz 2025 Xbox Game Pass oyunları

    Paylaşılan listeye göre, 15 Temmuz'a kadar kadar Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek 7 yeni oyun bulunuyor. Bunlar sırasıyla Legend of Mana, Trials of Mana, Ultimate Chicken Horse, The Ascent, Minami Lane, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 ve High On Life olacak. Tüm oyunlar ve tarihlerine aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.

    • Legend of Mana (Konsol) – 2 Temmuz
    • Trials of Mana (Konsol) – 2 Temmuz
    • Ultimate Chicken Horse (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC) – 3 Temmuz
    • The Ascent (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC) – 8 Temmuz
    • Minami Lane (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC) – 9 Temmuz
    • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC) – 11 Temmuz
    • High On Life (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC) – 15 Temmuz

    Ayrıca Temmuz ayında Xbox Game Pass’e eklenecek oyunların yanı sıra, 15 Temmuz tarihinde platformdan kaldırılacak oyunlar da olacak. Bunlar ise sırasıyla Flock, Mafia Definitive Edition, Magical Delicacy, Tchia, The Callisto Protocol ve The Case of the Golden Idol olacak.

    • Flock (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC)
    • Mafia Definitive Edition (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC)
    • Magical Delicacy (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC)
    • Tchia (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC)
    • The Callisto Protocol (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC)
    • The Case of the Golden Idol (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC)
