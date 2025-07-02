Temmuz ayında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı

Tam Boyutta Gör Microsoft'un Xbox ve PC kullanıcıları için sunduğu Xbox Game Pass servisi, yepyeni oyunlarla her geçen gün büyümeye ve genişlemeye devam ediyor. Bu doğrultuda platformun sürekli olarak güncellendiğine tanık oluyoruz. Son olarak Microsoft, Temmuz ayının ilk yarısında Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek ve çıkacak yeni oyunları duyurdu.

Temmuz 2025 Xbox Game Pass oyunları

Paylaşılan listeye göre, 15 Temmuz'a kadar kadar Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek 7 yeni oyun bulunuyor. Bunlar sırasıyla Legend of Mana, Trials of Mana, Ultimate Chicken Horse, The Ascent, Minami Lane, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 ve High On Life olacak. Tüm oyunlar ve tarihlerine aşağıdan ulaşabilirsiniz.

Legend of Mana (Konsol) – 2 Temmuz

Trials of Mana (Konsol) – 2 Temmuz

Ultimate Chicken Horse (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC) – 3 Temmuz

The Ascent (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC) – 8 Temmuz

Minami Lane (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC) – 9 Temmuz

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC) – 11 Temmuz

High On Life (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC) – 15 Temmuz

Ayrıca Temmuz ayında Xbox Game Pass’e eklenecek oyunların yanı sıra, 15 Temmuz tarihinde platformdan kaldırılacak oyunlar da olacak. Bunlar ise sırasıyla Flock, Mafia Definitive Edition, Magical Delicacy, Tchia, The Callisto Protocol ve The Case of the Golden Idol olacak.

Flock ( Bulut, Konsol, ve PC )

) Mafia Definitive Edition ( Bulut, Konsol, ve PC )

) Magical Delicacy ( Bulut, Konsol, ve PC )

) Tchia ( Bulut, Konsol, ve PC )

) The Callisto Protocol ( Bulut, Konsol, ve PC )

) The Case of the Golden Idol (Bulut, Konsol, ve PC)

