BAFTA Game Awards adayları açıklandı: İşte yılın oyunları

BAFTA Game Awards 2025 kapsamında bu yılki oyunların yarıştığı 17 kategori bulunuyor. Bu yıl büyük oyunlar açısından biraz sessiz geçse de, Helldivers 2, Black Myth: Wukong, Balatro ve Astro Bot gibi hit yapımlara tanık olduk. Bunlar arasından özellikle Astro Bot, 17 kategoride sekiz adaylığa sahipken, Black Myth: Wukong altı adaylık aldı. İşte yılın oyunu adayları:
Yılın oyunu
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Helldivers 2
- Thank Goodness You're Here!
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Animasyon
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Thank Goodness You're Here!
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
En iyi sanatsal başarı
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Harold Halibut
- Neva
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Still Wakes the Deep
En iyi ses
- ANIMAL WELL
- Astro Bot
- Helldivers 2
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Still Wakes the Deep
En iyi İngiliz yapımı oyun
- A Highland Song
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Paper Trail
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Still Wakes the Deep
- Thank Goodness You're Here!
En iyi ilk oyun
- ANIMAL WELL
- Balatro
- Pacific Drive
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
- Thank Goodness You're Here
- The Plucky Squire
En iyi gelişen oyun
- Diablo IV
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- No Man's Sky
- Sea of Thieves
- Vampire Survivors
- World of Warcraft
En iyi aile oyunu
- Astro Bot
- Cat Quest III
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Little Kitty, Big City
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Plucky Squire
En iyi eğlence ötesi oyun
- Botany Manor
- Kind Words 2 (lofi city pop)
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
- Tetris Forever
- Vampire Therapist
En iyi oyun tasarımı
- ANIMAL WELL
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Helldivers 2
- Tactical Breach Wizards
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
En iyi çok oyunculu oyun
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- TEKKEN 8
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
En iyi müzik tasarımı
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Helldivers 2
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Star Wars Outlaws
En iyi anlatı
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Senua's Saga Hellblade II
- Still Wakes the Deep
En iyi tescilli fikir
- ANIMAL WELL
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Still Wakes the Deep
- Thank Goodness You're Here!
En iyi başrol oyuncusu
- Alec Newman - Still Wakes the Deep
- Humberly González - Star Wars Outlaws
- Isabella Inchbald - INDIKA
- Luke Roberts - Silent Hill 2
- Melina Juergens - Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Y'lan Noel - Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
En iyi yardımcı oyuncu
- Abbi Greenland Helen Goalen - Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Aldís Amah Hamilton - Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Jon Blyth - Thank Goodness You're Here!
- Karen Dunbar - Still Wakes the Deep
- Matt Berry - Thank Goodness You're Here!
- Michael Abubakar - Still Wakes the Deep
En iyi teknik başarı
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Tiny Glade
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
